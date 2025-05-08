D-BOX and Cinemark Announce Expansion with the Addition of Over 70 New D-BOX Haptic-Enabled Screens

Expansion represents an increase of nearly 25% across new and existing markets in the U.S.

MONTREAL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a Corporation with more than 25 years of experience creating haptic and immersive experiences, is proud to announce an expansion of its long-standing relationship with Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (“Cinemark”), one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world.

This rollout will add over 70 D-BOX haptic-enabled screens across as many as 25 Cinemark theaters in the United States in the next eighteen (18) months, predominately in theaters that have yet to experience D-BOX. This expansion represents a significant investment and marks one of the largest multi-site expansions of D-BOX screens in recent years. Notably, the expansion will increase Cinemark’s worldwide D-BOX presence to more than 500 auditoriums, further solidifying its position as the exhibitor with the highest D-BOX penetration.

“This continued collaboration with Cinemark highlights a shared commitment to innovation and premium experiences,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “The fact that Cinemark is not only opening new D-BOX locations but also expanding existing ones shows the strength of the format and the growing audience appetite for immersive entertainment.”

This latest expansion underscores D-BOX’s ongoing commitment to redefining theatrical entertainment through innovation. By extending its immersive haptic technology to more locations in the United States, D-BOX is not only growing its global presence but also helping exhibitors deliver differentiated experiences that drive audience engagement and change the way they interact with films.

ABOUT CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) provides extraordinary out-of-home entertainment experiences as one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Based in Plano, Texas, Cinemark makes every day cinematic for moviegoers across nearly 500 theaters and more than 5,500 screens, operating in 42 states in the U.S. (304 theaters; 4,255 screens) and 13 South and Central American countries (193 theaters; 1,398 screens). Cinemark offers guests superior sight and sound technology, including Barco laser projection and Cinemark XD, the world’s No. 1 exhibitor-branded premium large format; industry-leading penetration of upscale amenities such as expanded food and beverage offerings, Luxury Lounger recliners and D-BOX motion seats; top-notch guest service; and award-winning loyalty programs such as Cinemark Movie Club. All of this creates an immersive environment for a shared, entertaining escape, underscoring that there is no place more cinematic than Cinemark. For more information, visit https://ir.cinemark.com.



ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D BOX.com

