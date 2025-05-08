Obra Capital Announces Promotion of Peter Polanskyj to Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obra Capital, Inc. (along with its affiliated registered investment advisors, collectively “Obra”), an asset management firm with a specialized approach to alternative investing, today announced that Peter Polanskyj, Senior Managing Director and Head of Structured Credit, has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer.

Since joining Obra in 2022, Mr. Polanskyj has been a key member of the leadership team, supporting the guidance and execution of the firm’s growth strategy and the development of both its platform and enhanced product set. In April 2024, he supported the launch of Obra’s first ETFs, creating investment options with access to a wide variety of securitized products. In December 2024, Mr. Polanskyj helped lead a $400 million close of Obra’s inaugural Collateralized Loan Obligation offering (“CLO”), further diversifying the firm’s strategies in alternative assets and structured credit to provide a range of solutions aimed at delivering long-term value for investors.

In addition to new product launches, Mr. Polanskyj has demonstrated a proven track record of prudent capital stewardship, leveraging over 28 years of experience investing in a variety of structured investments to achieve a net growth rate for Obra’s insurance special situations strategy that has outpaced the firm’s initial expectations. In his new role, he will chair Obra’s Investment Committee, with oversight of the firm’s operations across its portfolio.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Peter to fill this role on Obra’s leadership team,” said Blair Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer. “He has contributed to the rapid growth of our platform by adeptly navigating a nuanced area of the market, launching unique products and providing strong performance for our investors. His specialized experience and skillset will be critical as we look to build on our momentum across credit and insurance investment opportunities.”

Mr. Polanskyj added, “I am proud of the work we have done developing the capabilities that our investors are looking to access across insurance and credit. As I step into this new role as CIO, I look forward to continuing to work with Blair and the team to develop our platform and deliver for investors.”

In addition, Matt Roesler has been promoted to Senior Managing Director and Head of Multi-Sector Credit. He continues to lead the management of Obra’s multi-sector credit, liability-driven and other insurance portfolios. Greg Nicolls has been promoted to Senior Managing Director and Head of Business Development and Investor Relations.

Prior to joining Obra, Mr. Polanskyj was a Managing Director and Head of U.S. CLO Management at Sculptor Capital (formerly known as Och-Ziff), where he oversaw the creation, securitization and management of CLOs and similarly structured products. In his time with the firm, he grew this business from inception in 2012 to approximately $15 billion in assets in 2022. Prior to that role, he worked at Morgan Stanley in a variety of capacities, including as a strategist focused on credit, structured credit, equity derivatives and capital structure arbitrage. Previously, Mr. Polanskyj was a reinsurance actuary with a focus on property and casualty. Mr. Polanskyj holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Mathematics from Rutgers University, where he was named a Henry Rutgers scholar, and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

Obra is a specialized alternative asset management firm with approximately $5.6 billion in capital under management as of March 31, 2025. Obra provides investment products and solutions across insurance, multi-sector credit, asset-based finance and longevity investment strategies. Obra aims to generate long-term value and attractive returns for investors through a variety of funds and separate accounts. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring and servicing, Obra strives to provide differentiated investment opportunities and capital solutions for investors worldwide. Obra owns and operates a CLO management business, a commercial real estate lending platform and an auto finance company. For more information about Obra and its registered investment advisors, please visit www.obra.com.

