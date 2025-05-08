MissQuito, a Women-Led Mosquito Control Company, Launches Newest Franchise in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissQuito, a women-led and operated mosquito and pest control company, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest franchise in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The new location is owned and operated by Fort Lauderdale native Yolene Deris and will provide residents in Broadview Park, Cooper City, Plantation, and Weston with customized mosquito, outdoor pest, and reptile control services.

“I was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale. After moving away for college, I always knew I wanted to return and give back to the city that helped shape who I am,” said Deris. “Starting a business that supports my community and helps families enjoy their outdoor spaces is incredibly fulfilling.”

Yolene was drawn to the MissQuito brand for its women-led leadership and mission of community service. Her franchise will provide mosquito control services from March through November and year-round exterior pest and reptile control to meet the specific needs of South Florida homeowners.

“Mosquito season in Fort Lauderdale can make outdoor living really challenging,” Deris explained. “It starts in early spring and lasts most of the year. Whether you're hosting a backyard gathering or just enjoying a quiet evening outside, pests shouldn't ruin the experience.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Yolene to the MissQuito family,” said Natasha Oldham, General Manager of MissQuito. “Her deep roots in Fort Lauderdale and commitment to her community make her the perfect leader to bring our mission to life in South Florida.”

MissQuito of Fort Lauderdale is now open with hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Homeowners are encouraged to schedule early before mosquito activity peaks.

To book a service or learn more, call (561) 866-5631 or visit www.missquito.com/ft-lauderdale.

