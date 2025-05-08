BermudAir Partners with Zero Hash to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Stablecoin Payments in Air Travel

Bermuda’s home airline will let travelers book flights with stablecoins by the end of 2025

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BermudAir , Bermuda’s first homegrown airline, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Zero Hash to let customers purchase flights with stablecoins as part of the standard booking flow by the end of 2025. The new feature, which makes BermudAir the world’s first airline to offer native stablecoin payments for tickets during online booking on its website and mobile app, will go live by the end of 2025. The collaboration is being showcased today at the inaugural Bermuda Digital Finance Forum , underscoring the event’s focus on empowering local Bermudian businesses through cutting-edge digital finance innovation.

This partnership will allow BermudAir passengers to natively pay with stablecoins - digital currencies pegged to fiat value – directly on the airline’s website, just as easily as using a credit card. Once live, travelers can select from over a dozen stablecoin options at checkout, enabling seamless payments that settle nearly instantly across borders.

“By accepting stablecoins, we’re eliminating the friction of currency exchange and foreign transaction fees for our international passengers,” said Adam Scott, Founder and CEO of BermudAir. “As Bermuda’s home airline, we are proud to lead the charge in crypto and stablecoin adoption within aviation. Allowing customers to pay for flights with stablecoins isn’t just about embracing the future of travel - it’s about making the experience faster, cheaper, and more inclusive for travelers worldwide.”

International visitors represent the majority of Bermuda’s 200,000+ annual air arrivals, many of whom currently face 1–3% foreign transaction fees on credit card bookings.12 By offering a direct stablecoin payment option, BermudAir will offer the opportunity to eliminate those costs and deliver a smoother booking experience for its globally diverse clientele. Stablecoin payments also process 24/7, ensuring ticket purchases can be confirmed in minutes without banking delays, a clear win for travelers and tourism operators.

Zero Hash, the leading crypto, stablecoin and tokenization infrastructure provider, will power the conversion and settlement of these transactions. Zero Hash Worldwide Ltd., which holds a Class F license issued by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) under the Digital Asset Business Act, will enable BermudAir to accept digital dollar payments in a compliant, secure manner.

Zero Hash views stablecoins as a core Alternative Payment Method (APM) poised for mass adoption in everyday transactions. The numbers support this shift: over the past 24 months, nearly 750 million people have gained access to stablecoins and crypto via a primary account on platforms like Revolut, NuBank, Robinhood, PayPal, Stripe, and Venmo. In just the last 30 days, 29.2 million unique wallets processed 705 million stablecoin transactions - totaling $3.3 trillion in volume.3

The travel industry is uniquely positioned to lead this adoption - an early mover in loyalty programs, digital wallets, and cross-border innovation, it has a proven track record of embracing financial infrastructure before the mainstream.

“Zero Hash is thrilled to power this first-of-its-kind stablecoin payment offering in the airline industry,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zero Hash. “This partnership with BermudAir exemplifies the convergence of digital finance innovation. By leveraging our stablecoin payments infrastructure, BermudAir can deliver the seamless payments and global accessibility that customers expect in the future of travel. It’s a shining example of stablecoins making a real-world impact, and we’re excited to help empower Bermudian businesses through compliant, cutting-edge technology.”

The announcement comes amid a broader movement to onboard Bermudian businesses into digital finance. Bermuda’s government has cultivated a robust regulatory framework for fintech, making the island a hub for crypto adoption and innovation￼.

The Bermuda Digital Finance Forum, hosted by Penrose Partners , SALT and The Decentralized AI Society (DAIS), is bringing community leaders together to empower local businesses and residents to leverage digital finance.

This effort builds on BermudAir’s track record of innovation in digital finance, including a prior issuance of stablecoin bond tokens in partnership with crypto custodian XBTO.

BermudAir’s stablecoin payment feature will be accessed by booking on flybermudair.com and the airline’s mobile app. Travelers will simply choose the stablecoin payment option during checkout, and Zero Hash will seamlessly handle the crypto-to-fiat settlement in real time. Both companies anticipate that this convenience will appeal to overseas travelers and business flyers, who can avoid exchanging currencies or incurring bank fees by paying directly in digital dollars.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enables innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization and on/off-ramps.

Zero Hash powers solutions for some of the largest and innovative companies including Interactive Brokers, Stripe, Shift4, Franklin Templeton, Felix Pago, Kalshi and LightSpark. Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash Worldwide Ltd. holds a Class F license issued by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) under the Digital Asset Business Act 2018 of Bermuda.

Zero Hash Trust Company LLC has been approved by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

Learn more by visiting zerohash.com or following us on X @ZeroHashX

About BermudAir

BermudAir is Bermuda's airline, committed to redefining the travel experience. With a fleet of Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft renowned for exceptional performance and passenger comfort, BermudAir exemplifies its commitment to excellence. Operating convenient flights to and from Westchester Country Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Charleston International Airport, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Bradley International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport, and Richmond International Airport. BermudAir enhances connectivity to the U.S. East Coast, contributing to the growth and prosperity of Bermuda. BermudAir also operates flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport, Halifax Stanfield International Airport, and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Canada. With a dedication to exceptional service and curated onboard offerings that showcase the island’s renowned hospitality and varied food and beverages available locally, BermudAir provides an unparalleled travel experience. For more information, and to book flights, please visit www.flybermudair.com .

1 gotobermuda 2024 Visitor Arrivals Report

2 bankrate.com

3 Artemis Terminal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.