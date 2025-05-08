Savaria announces the acquisition of Western Elevator Ltd.

LAVAL, Québec, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX:SIS), a global leader in the accessibility industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Western Elevator Ltd. (“Western”), a premier home elevator and lift dealer based in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

Western generated approximately $7.5 million in revenue in 2024 and has been a long time, top-tier Savaria dealer. Founded 25 years ago, Western has built a strong reputation as a full-service dealer/installer of home elevators, stair lifts, and wheelchair lifts for residential and commercial applications. They service Vancouver and the lower mainland area of the province.

Known for many exceptional custom homes, the Vancouver area is a key market for luxury residential elevators and Western enjoys strong relationships with local home builders and architects, delivering both their solid technical expertise and high-quality installation services.

The owners of Western, Alan Bodnaruk and Cameron Pomeroy, will continue in their current leadership roles and manage the company as a division of Savaria, ensuring continuity for both customers and staff.

“We’re passionate about this industry and we are excited about the next chapter for our business. Savaria has always made us feel like collaborative partners and now we look forward to new growth with their support,” said Alan Bodnaruk and Cameron Pomeroy.

“We welcome Alan, Cam and all of their employees to the Savaria family today. Having a stronger Savaria footprint on the West Coast has always been a goal of ours and Western is the ideal team to deliver this,” stated Alex Bourassa, President, Accessibility North America.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,500 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

