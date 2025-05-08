OrganOx Announces Second Private Placement Closing, Investments by Intuitive Ventures and Terumo Ventures

OrganOx to benefit from Intuitive Ventures’ and Terumo Ventures’ unique operating and clinical experience

OXFORD, England and MADISON, N.J., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrganOx Ltd., a leading organ medical technology company, completed a second closing of its private placement with investments from Intuitive Ventures, Terumo Ventures, and Piper Heartland Healthcare LLC. Together with the first closing of its private placement on February 24, 2025, OrganOx raised $160 million in primary and secondary equity financing to accelerate growth opportunities for its metra® platform technology in the large and high growth organ technology global market.

Approved in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Australia, the OrganOx metra® is a normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) platform technology utilized in over 5,000 liver transplants to date. The metra® keeps donor livers in a metabolically active state outside the body, providing transplant teams with the opportunity for functional assessment of the organ prior to transplant which leads to an increased number of organs available for transplant, while also extending liver preservation times as compared to static cold storage. The company is also expanding its metra® technology for kidney transplants, currently in development, and in collaboration with eGenesis, recently gained FDA clearance to begin a first-in-human clinical study of the use of its metra® technology combined with eGenesis’ genetically engineered porcine livers to support patients with acute-on-chronic liver failure.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have Intuitive Ventures and Terumo Ventures invest in OrganOx,” said Oern R. Stuge, MD, MBA, Executive Chairman at OrganOx. “Our board and management team look forward to working together with these industry leaders to further advance our organ technologies that save patient lives.”

Piper Sandler acted as exclusive financial advisor and Latham & Watkins acted as legal counsel to OrganOx in this transaction.

About OrganOx

OrganOx is a commercial stage organ technology company, spun out of the University of Oxford in 2008, dedicated to developing technologies to improve outcomes for patients with acute or chronic organ failure. The OrganOx metra® is a normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) platform approved in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Australia. It has been utilized in over 5,000 liver transplants to date to keep donor livers in a metabolically active state outside the body enabling longer preservation times and functional assessment of the organ prior to transplant, leading to an increased number of organs available for transplant. Learn more at www.organox.com .

About Intuitive Ventures

Intuitive Ventures invests in companies reimagining the future of minimally invasive care. Our global focus spans diagnostics, MedTech, therapies, and digital health. With $250 million in assets under management, we back teams that share our passion for advancing positive patient outcomes, improving provider experience, and increasing the efficiency of healthcare delivery. Intuitive Ventures’ experience as operators and clinicians combined with unique access to Intuitive Surgical’s technical and commercial reach enables our portfolio companies to revolutionize the delivery of patient care. More information and future updates can be found at: https://ventures.intuitive.com.

About Terumo Ventures

Terumo Ventures was founded as a corporate venture capital fund to drive Terumo’s growth through strategic funding. Terumo Ventures invest in companies providing innovative solutions that achieve Terumo’s Group Mission: “Contributing to Society through Healthcare.” More information and future updates can be found at: www.terumo.com/terumo-ventures .

Contacts

OrganOx Investor Relations:

Steve Deitsch

Chief Financial Officer, OrganOx

investorrelations@organox.com



OrganOx Media:

Emma Yang

Health+Commerce

emma@healthandcommerce.com

