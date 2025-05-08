NYC Second Chance Rescue Hosts 5th Annual Rescue Ball Gala Honoring Martha Stewart and Dr. Dan Belkin

Logo NYC Second Chance Rescue Jennifer Brooks, Martha Stewart, Lisa Blanco (Photo Credit: PMC / Sylvain Gaboury) Rob Thomas (Photo Credit: PMC / Sylvain Gaboury) Alexandra Daddario (Photo Credit: Jason Howard) Dylan Lauren (Photo Credit: PMC / Sylvain Gaboury)

Performance by Grammy Award-Winner Rob Thomas, Special Appearance by Georgina Bloomberg, Auctioneer Elvis Duran, and DJ Set by GEO ROC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC Second Chance Rescue hosted its 5th Annual Rescue Ball Gala — a dazzling evening of compassion, community, and celebration — at Pier Sixty in New York City.The event honored two inspiring individuals for their outstanding advocacy and dedication to animal welfare: Martha Stewart, iconic lifestyle entrepreneur and lifelong animal champion, and Dr. Dan Belkin, leading dermatologist and passionate rescue animal advocate.Set against the stunning waterfront views of Pier Sixty, the gala brought together philanthropists, celebrities and compassionate supporters to champion NYC Second Chance Rescue’s mission. The night featured a special live performance by Rob Thomas, a special appearance by Georgina Bloomberg, a lively auction led by celebrity host Elvis Duran, host of Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Z100, surprise guest Alexandra Daddario, and a high-energy DJ set by GEO ROC that kept guests dancing for a cause.Funds raised during the Rescue Ball supported NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Critical Care Fund, which fuels lifesaving medical efforts such as emergency surgeries, long-term treatment, and specialized care for critically ill animals. The event also supported vital initiatives including the Long Island City Adoption Center, the transformation of their new Ford Transit vehicle, rescuing mothers and puppies from overcrowded shelters, a Community Outreach Medical Fund, and Freedom Rides for dogs from high-kill shelters.Auction highlights included Billy Joel and Sting concert tickets at Citi Field and a luxurious African safari experience at Wilderness Vumbura Plains Camp in Botswana.The unforgettable evening was made possible thanks to their Top Dog Sponsors: Carriage House Motor Cars and Hampton Jollys.Notable attendees included: Martha Stewart, Dr. Dan Belkin, Rob Thomas, Georgina Bloomberg, Elvis Duran, Alexandra Daddario, DJ GEO ROC, Dylan Lauren, Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco, Lisa Rose, Dr. Tomas Infernuso, Kate McEntee, Kingsley Crawford, Rachel Donohue, Elizabeth Sutton, Dr. Christina Rahm, Clayton Thomas, Thomas Canestraro, Alex Hamer and Rob Cadiz.About NYC Second Chance Rescue:NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 2009. With the generous contributions of their dedicated community of donors and supporters, they have successfully saved over 16,000 lives from an unimaginable fate. The primary focus of NYC Second Chance Rescue is on large breed dogs and animals in need of critical, life-saving care, as these two categories represent the majority of euthanasia’s in the United States. Nine out of ten animals that enter NYC Second Chance Rescue were initially slated for euthanasia at municipal shelters. Through their foster care system and brick-and-mortar shelter, they provide comprehensive medical care and a nurturing, secure sanctuary for all pets.To adopt, foster, donate or volunteer visit www.nycsecondchancerescue.org . save lives and join our team!IG: @nycscr | F: SecondChanceRescueNycDogs | X / T: @nycscr

