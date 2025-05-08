Infinity Transportation Launches Major Fleet Upgrade with All-New 2025 Model Buses

DES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Transportation Management, Chicagoland’s largest uniform fleet operator for group charter and shuttle services, has announced a significant milestone in its operational transformation: over half of its fleet has now been upgraded to 2025 model year buses.This strategic investment elevates the transportation experience for clients across the Chicago metropolitan area. The remainder of the fleet will undergo similar upgrades within the next six months, ensuring consistent quality across all vehicles and reinforcing Infinity’s leadership in group transit innovation.As part of this initiative, every new vehicle has been selected to meet evolving customer needs — with features designed to elevate the group travel experience, from improved air quality systems to optimized ride comfort and safety innovations.The development signals a major investment in safety, reliability, and passenger comfort. The newly deployed buses bring enhanced design, upgraded safety systems, and greater fuel efficiency, marking a new standard for group transportation in the region.Infinity Transportation’s decision to transition to a fully modernized fleet underscores its continued growth and commitment to service excellence. The initiative reflects the company’s long-term focus on delivering dependable and high-quality charter and shuttle solutions for schools, businesses, events, and organizations throughout the Chicagoland area.This fleet transformation marks just the first phase of several significant developments planned for 2025. Additional innovations and service enhancements will be announced in the coming months as Infinity Transportation continues to evolve its offerings and respond to emerging transportation trends.About Infinity Transportation Management:Founded in 1998, Infinity Transportation Management provides comprehensive charter bus and shuttle services throughout the Chicagoland area. The company specializes in transportation solutions for school field trips, corporate events, airport transfers, and more. The company maintains one of the largest uniform fleets in the region and prioritizes safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction across all service offerings. Visit the website at https://www.infinitytransportation.net/ or request a quote

