Xoted Biotechnology Labs Holds Soft Launch at Spartanburg Community College’s Spark Center

Company’s ecosystem includes manufacturing and R&D facilities in South Carolina, Nevada and Tennessee

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DRC Ventures, a global leader in biotech, nutraceutical, and environmental innovation, and its holding company, TRB Holdings, are proud to announce the soft launch of Xoted Biotechnology Labs, a cutting-edge R&D center currently under development in partnership with the State of South Carolina, Spartanburg County, Spartanburg Community College, and OneSpartanburg Inc.Xoted Biotechnology Labs will be focused on groundbreaking biotechnology practices and sustainable product development, including plant-based detoxification, seed research, oil refinement, and next-gen textile and cleanroom applications. The lab is uniquely positioned to serve as a global STEM education hub, with plans to engage in advanced scientific research and educational outreach.“South Carolina shares our values of integrity, innovation, and clean living,” said Dr. Christina Rahm, Chief Science Officer and Founder of DRC Ventures. “It’s the ideal place to build a future-focused, clean manufacturing facility that puts science, sustainability, and people first"The R&D center will initially be housed in Spartanburg Community College’s Spark Center while the brick-and-mortar facility is being constructed.“The launch of Xoted Biotechnology Labs marks a significant milestone in the continued advancement of innovation at Spartanburg Community College (SCC), in close concert with our extraordinary Spark Center. I am honored to partner with Dr. Christina Rahm in establishing a groundbreaking model of collaboration that will shape the future of scientific research partnerships, curriculum innovation, and educational outreach that will yield a meaningful global impact. This forward-thinking investment in both technology and workforce development positions Spartanburg — and the state of South Carolina — for a new era of economic diversification and prosperity,” said Dr. Michael Mikota, President of Spartanburg Community College. “With additional high-value patents in the pipeline, the initiative represents not just a first step, but a transformative leap forward for the proud Chasers of SCC, our partners, and the people of South Carolina.”Manufacturing will be rolled out in four phases. During the development of Phase 2, TRB Holdings will begin identifying additional sites. The company plans to expand throughout South Carolina as it grows.“The research and development hub and the sheer volume of proprietary manufacturing processes Xoted is bringing to Spartanburg County is a win for the entire state of South Carolina,” said Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt, who leads the council’s Economic Development Committee. “In the last 30 years, our economy has grown more and more thanks to highly skilled STEM jobs. Biotechnology has been called the next frontier, and we are glad to partner with a company that is at the forefront of this space.”With nearly 90 countries served, seven U.S. patents, 11 patents pending, 78 patents to be filed, and more than 200 trademarked manufacturing processes, DRC Ventures is reshaping the future of sustainable science across sectors including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, skincare, animal health, environmental solutions, and gas, oil & energy innovation.These patents, valued at over $1 billion, focus on innovative technologies for detoxification, health, and environmental remediation. They include a material that selectively blocks harmful substances like radiation and toxins while allowing beneficial molecules through; water-soluble clinoptilolite for detox and environmental cleanup; and compositions for improving sleep disorders and accelerating alcohol metabolism and reducing hangover effects. These advancements offer significant potential across various industries.Through TRB Holdings, DRC Ventures will own and operate manufacturing and R&D facilities across South Carolina, Nevada, and Tennessee — solidifying its position as a leader in the production of over 29 brands, including the globally distributed ROOT Brands.“This is an exciting time for TRB Holdings,” said Bill Biggs, president of the holding company. “With facilities in three states, we are building a firm foundation in the biotechnology space – one that will support our growth for years to come.”With the acquisition of its flagship U.S.-based, GNP-certified manufacturing facility Strata Biotech in Nevada, the TRB Holdings ecosystem also includes Research Science Labs, a textile-based clean room in Nashville, Tenn., which produces the sustainable fashion line Merci Dupre Clothiers.Strata Biotech is an FDA-certified facility registered with the Department of Defense, producing capsules, tablets, skincare, and animal wellness products. The facility boasts an impressive 98.7 Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) score and is now expanding production to include baby food, gummies, stick packs, and innovative delivery mechanisms.These facilities collectively allow for expanded capacity, diverse product development, and global scalability.“This is about unifying global science and education to create sustainable solutions for the planet, pets, and people,” Rahm said. “We are connected to everything around us—from a leaf on a tree to the genetic code within ourselves. That belief is driving our innovation.”ABOUT DRC VENTURES:DRC Ventures’ mission is to create sustainable solutions which challenge the status quo creatively, scientifically, and artistically; to create products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation. A global catalyst for conservation efforts, DRC Ventures also includes a luxury skincare line titled Ella Pure; a coffee brand called Rahm Roast, Merci Dupri Clothiers, and Rahm Pharma. For more information, please visit www.drc-ventures.com IG: @DRCventures | X / T: @DrChristinaRahm | Y: @DrChristinaRahm

