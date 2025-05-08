Submit Release
Appian Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cloud subscriptions revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $99.8 million and generated operating cash flow of $45.0 million

MCLEAN, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“In Q1, Appian continued to demonstrate our earnings potential, with narrowing net losses, our third straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, and $45 million in operating cash flow,” said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Cloud subscriptions revenue was $99.8 million, up 15% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of our cloud subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, increased 14% year-over-year to $134.4 million. Professional services revenue was $32.1 million, flat compared to the first quarter of 2024. Total revenue was $166.4 million, up 11% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Cloud subscriptions revenue retention rate was 112% as of March 31, 2025.
  • Operating loss and non-GAAP operating income (loss): GAAP operating loss was $(0.8) million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $(19.5) million for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income was $14.3 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $(3.7) million for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net loss and non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net loss was $(1.2) million, compared to $(32.9) million for the first quarter of 2024. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.02) for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $(0.45) for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $9.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(6.8) million for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.13, compared to the $(0.09) net loss per share for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $16.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.3) million for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Cash flows: Net cash provided by operating activities was $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $18.9 million of net cash provided by operating activities for the same period in 2024.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Financial Outlook:

As of May 8, 2025, guidance for 2025 is as follows:

  • Second Quarter 2025 Guidance:
    • Cloud subscriptions revenue is expected to be between $101.0 million and $103.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 14% to 16%.
    • Total revenue is expected to be between $158.0 million and $162.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8% to 11%.
    • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $(5.0) million and $(2.0) million.
    • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $(0.15) and $(0.11), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 74.8 million.
  • Full Year 2025 Guidance:
    • Cloud subscriptions revenue is expected to be between $419.0 million and $423.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 14% to 15%.
    • Total revenue is expected to be between $680.0 million and $688.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10% to 12%.
    • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $40.0 million and $46.0 million.
    • Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be between $0.18 and $0.26, assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 75.1 million.

Conference Call Details:

Appian will host a conference call today, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss Appian's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and business outlook.

To access the call, navigate to the following link(1). Once registered, participants can dial in using their phone with a dial in and PIN, or they can choose the Call Me option for instant dial to their phone. The live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world’s largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial performance measures. Appian uses these non-GAAP financial performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. Appian believes both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors’ operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian’s business.

The non-GAAP financial performance measures include the following: non-GAAP subscriptions cost of revenue, non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue, non-GAAP total cost of revenue, non-GAAP total operating expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted. These non-GAAP financial performance measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, unrealized foreign exchange rate gains and losses, certain non-ordinary litigation-related expenses consisting of legal and other professional fees associated with the Pegasystems cases (net of insurance reimbursements), or Litigation Expense, amortization of the judgment preservation insurance policy, or JPI Amortization, severance costs related to involuntary reductions in our workforce, or Severance Costs, lease impairment and lease-related charges associated with actions taken to reduce the footprint of our leased office spaces, or Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges, and a short-swing profit disgorgement paid to us by a shareholder, or Short-Swing Profit Payment. While some of these items may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in the evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods as these items can vary significantly from period to period depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may occur. Therefore, while we may incur or recognize these types of expenses in the future, we believe removing these items for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a more focused presentation of our ongoing operating performance.

Appian also discusses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial performance measure it believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss before (1) other expense (income), net, (2) interest expense, (3) income tax expense, (4) depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, (6) Litigation Expense, (7) JPI Amortization, and (8) Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA is net loss. Users should consider the limitations of using adjusted EBITDA, including the fact this measure does not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to purport to be an alternative to net loss as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Appian provides guidance ranges for non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA; however, we are not able to reconcile these amounts to their comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable, subject to high variability, dependent on future events outside of our control, and cannot be predicted. In addition, Appian believes such reconciliations could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The actual effect of the reconciling items that Appian may exclude from these non-GAAP expense numbers, when determined, may be significant to the calculation of the comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian’s future financial and business performance for the second quarter and full year 2025, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian Platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian’s ability to drive continued subscriptions revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian’s ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian’s ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian’s Platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian’s operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, AI being a disruptive set of technologies that may affect the markets for Appian’s software dramatically and in unpredictable ways, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian’s customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, Appian’s ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian’s strategic relationships with third parties, and additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Appian’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Jack Andrews
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@appian.com

Media Contact
Valerie Miller
Senior Manager, Media Relations North America
pr@appian.com


 
APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value and share data)
 
  As of
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,982     $ 118,552  
Short-term investments and marketable securities   64,716       41,308  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,323 and $3,396, respectively   136,037       195,069  
Deferred commissions, current   34,858       36,630  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   41,309       43,984  
Total current assets   411,902       435,543  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $34,326 and $32,142, respectively   36,330       37,109  
Goodwill   26,546       25,555  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $5,842 and $5,341, respectively   2,032       2,240  
Right-of-use assets for operating leases   31,645       31,081  
Deferred commissions, net of current portion   58,457       60,540  
Deferred tax assets   4,388       4,129  
Other assets   21,599       24,842  
Total assets $ 592,899     $ 621,039  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 6,574     $ 4,322  
Accrued expenses   13,825       11,388  
Accrued compensation and related benefits   26,487       34,223  
Deferred revenue   258,582       281,760  
Debt   9,598       9,598  
Operating lease liabilities   12,798       12,378  
Other current liabilities   2,518       1,087  
Total current liabilities   330,382       354,756  
Long-term debt   238,426       240,826  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   51,518       52,189  
Deferred revenue, non-current   3,944       5,477  
Other non-current liabilities   374       431  
Total liabilities   624,644       653,679  
Stockholders’ deficit      
Class A common stock—par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and 43,132,115 and 42,938,701 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   4       4  
Class B common stock—par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and 31,088,085 and 31,090,085 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   3       3  
Additional paid-in capital   597,086       591,281  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (15,507 )     (11,774 )
Accumulated deficit   (613,331 )     (612,154 )
Total stockholders’ deficit   (31,745 )     (32,640 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 592,899     $ 621,039  
 


 
APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
  (unaudited)
Revenue      
Subscriptions $ 134,352     $ 117,694  
Professional services   32,074       32,141  
Total revenue   166,426       149,835  
Cost of revenue      
Subscriptions   14,894       12,270  
Professional services   24,024       25,727  
Total cost of revenue   38,918       37,997  
Gross profit   127,508       111,838  
Operating expenses      
Sales and marketing   54,553       58,156  
Research and development   39,517       39,771  
General and administrative   34,272       33,446  
Total operating expenses   128,342       131,373  
Operating loss   (834 )     (19,535 )
Other non-operating (income) expense      
Other (income) expense, net   (5,716 )     8,207  
Interest expense   5,318       5,646  
Total other non-operating (income) expense   (398 )     13,853  
Loss before income taxes   (436 )     (33,388 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   741       (465 )
Net loss $ (1,177 )   $ (32,923 )
Net loss per share:      
Basic and diluted $ (0.02 )   $ (0.45 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic and diluted   74,094       73,300  
               


 
APPIAN CORPORATION
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
  (unaudited)
Cost of revenue      
Subscriptions $ 243     $ 213  
Professional services   1,407       1,578  
Operating expenses      
Sales and marketing   2,188       2,527  
Research and development   2,938       3,001  
General and administrative   3,263       3,287  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 10,039     $ 10,606  
 


 
APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $ (1,177 )   $ (32,923 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities      
Stock-based compensation   10,039       10,606  
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets   2,446       2,361  
Bad debt expense   (125 )     (135 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   150       140  
Benefit for deferred income taxes   (163 )     (450 )
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net   (3,989 )     11,806  
Changes in assets and liabilities          
Accounts receivable   60,259       40,061  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   6,107       (2,245 )
Deferred commissions   3,855       1,569  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   4,755       5,187  
Accrued compensation and related benefits   (9,306 )     (8,703 )
Other current and non-current liabilities   507       1,944  
Deferred revenue   (27,554 )     (10,120 )
Operating lease assets and liabilities   (838 )     (232 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   44,966       18,866  
Cash flows from investing activities      
Proceeds from maturities of investments   13,611       9,657  
Purchases of investments   (37,037 )      
Purchases of property and equipment   (651 )     (2,198 )
Net cash (used by) provided by investing activities   (24,077 )     7,459  
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from borrowings         50,000  
Payments for debt issuance costs         (463 )
Debt repayments   (2,500 )     (1,250 )
Repurchase of common stock         (50,019 )
Payments for employee taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards   (3,199 )     (2,862 )
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options   190       345  
Net cash used by financing activities   (5,509 )     (4,249 )
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   1,050       (1,319 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   16,430       20,757  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   118,552       149,351  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 134,982     $ 170,108  
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for interest $ 5,018     $ 5,325  
Cash paid for income taxes $ 798     $ 751  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing information:      
Accrued capital expenditures $ 784     $ 484  
               


 
APPIAN CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
 
  GAAP
Measure		   Stock-Based
Compensation		   Litigation
Expenses		   JPI
Amortization		   Lease
Impairment
and
Lease-Related
Charges		   Unrealized
Foreign Exchange
Gains and Losses		   Non-GAAP
Measure
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 14,894     $ (243 )   $     $     $     $     $ 14,651  
Professional services cost of revenue   24,024       (1,407 )                             22,617  
Total cost of revenue   38,918       (1,650 )                             37,268  
Total operating expense   128,342       (8,389 )     (1,712 )     (3,084 )     (312 )           114,845  
Operating (loss) income   (834 )     10,039       1,712       3,084       312             14,313  
Non-operating (income) expense   (5,716 )                             4,016       (1,700 )
Income tax impact of above items   741       455                         (267 )     929  
Net (loss) income   (1,177 )     9,584       1,712       3,084       312       (3,749 )     9,766  
Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted(a,b) $ (0.02 )   $ 0.13     $ 0.02     $ 0.04     $     $ (0.05 )   $ 0.13  
                           
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024            
Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 12,270     $ (213 )   $     $     $     $     $ 12,057  
Professional services cost of revenue   25,727       (1,578 )                             24,149  
Total cost of revenue   37,997       (1,791 )                             36,206  
Total operating expense   131,373       (8,815 )     (742 )     (4,504 )                 117,312  
Operating (loss) income   (19,535 )     10,606       742       4,504                   (3,683 )
Non-operating expense (income)   8,207                               (11,848 )     (3,641 )
Income tax impact of above items   (465 )     604                         935       1,074  
Net (loss) income   (32,923 )     10,002       742       4,504             10,913       (6,762 )
Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.45 )   $ 0.14     $ 0.01     $ 0.06     $     $ 0.15     $ (0.09 )

(a) Per share amounts do not foot due to rounding.
(b) Accounts for the impact of 0.4 million shares of dilutive securities.

   
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:      
GAAP net loss $ (1,177 )   $ (32,923 )
Other (income) expense, net   (5,716 )     8,207  
Interest expense   5,318       5,646  
Income tax expense (benefit)   741       (465 )
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets   2,446       2,361  
Stock-based compensation expense   10,039       10,606  
Litigation Expenses   1,712       742  
JPI Amortization   3,084       4,504  
Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges   312        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,759     $ (1,322 )
 

