Camfil USA Explores How Air Quality Impacts Entire Ecosystems Beyond Human Health

Riverdale, NJ, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the company’s educational campaign for Air Quality Week, Camfil USA is highlighting the relationships between air quality, animal welfare, and plant health. While discussions of air pollution typically center on human impacts, the same airborne contaminants affecting human respiratory systems also create cascading effects throughout natural and agricultural ecosystems.

"Air quality represents a unifying element across all living systems," explains Kevin Wood, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Camfil USA. "The particulate matter, ground-level ozone, and gaseous pollutants that concern us for human health reasons simultaneously affect animal respiratory systems, plant photosynthesis, and even soil microbiomes that support broader ecosystem functions."

The Vulnerable Respiratory Systems of Animals

Animals often experience heightened vulnerability to air pollutants due to several physiological factors:

Many species breathe more rapidly than humans, increasing their exposure to airborne contaminants

Birds possess uniquely sensitive respiratory systems with air sacs extending throughout their bodies

Smaller mammals like domestic pets have comparatively greater lung surface area relative to their size

Animals cannot typically access filtration technologies that protect humans in indoor environments

Studies have documented concerning respiratory impacts in both domestic and wild animals exposed to poor air quality. Veterinary researchers report increased incidence of respiratory distress in pets during wildfire events and in urban areas with elevated pollution levels. Wildlife biologists have identified similar patterns in bird populations, with some species showing reduced populations in areas with persistent air quality challenges.

Agricultural Considerations and Food Security

The agricultural sector faces particular challenges related to air quality due to the sensitivity of both livestock and crops to airborne contaminants:

Livestock health and productivity can decline significantly when animals are exposed to elevated particulate levels, leading to reduced weight gain, increased veterinary costs, and potential food safety concerns.

Crop yields often decrease when plants are exposed to elevated levels of ground-level ozone, which damages leaf tissues and inhibits photosynthesis. The EPA estimates that ozone pollution alone reduces annual crop yields by billions of dollars globally.

Pollination services provided by bees and other insects can be disrupted by various air pollutants that interfere with natural chemical signals guiding pollinators to flowering plants.



"We're increasingly recognizing that agricultural productivity and air quality exist in a complex relationship," notes Wood. "Maintaining cleaner air represents not just an environmental goal but an important component of food security planning."

Specialized Filtration Applications for Animal Environments

While outdoor air quality typically depends on broader emissions control measures, controlled animal environments benefit significantly from specialized filtration approaches:

Veterinary facilities increasingly implement hospital-grade filtration similar to human healthcare environments, particularly for isolation areas housing animals with respiratory conditions.



increasingly implement hospital-grade filtration similar to human healthcare environments, particularly for isolation areas housing animals with respiratory conditions. Research laboratories working with sensitive animal models require exceptionally clean air to maintain research validity and animal welfare standards.



working with sensitive animal models require exceptionally clean air to maintain research validity and animal welfare standards. Equine facilities serving high-performance horses have pioneered advanced stable ventilation designs that reduce ammonia buildup and filter incoming air to protect valuable animals from respiratory distress.



serving high-performance horses have pioneered advanced stable ventilation designs that reduce ammonia buildup and filter incoming air to protect valuable animals from respiratory distress. Zoological institutions housing endangered species implement custom filtration solutions based on the native air quality requirements of specific animals.



"Each species presents unique respiratory considerations that may require tailored approaches to filtration," explains Wood. "What works for human environments might not fully address the needs of various animal species, particularly those with heightened sensitivity to specific contaminants."

Plant Responses to Air Quality

Plant biology demonstrates remarkable sensitivity to air quality, with impacts occurring at cellular levels long before visible damage appears:

Ground-level ozone enters plant leaves through stomata (pore-like openings), directly damaging photosynthetic tissues

Particulate deposition on leaf surfaces can block light, reduce gas exchange, and alter leaf temperature regulation

Acidic compounds in pollution can disrupt soil chemistry and nutrient availability

Some pollutants interfere with plant-pollinator interactions by masking floral scent compounds

These effects extend beyond wild plant communities to affect commercial agriculture, urban landscapes, and even indoor plants increasingly recognized for their contributions to indoor air quality.

The One Health Perspective

The interconnections between human, animal, and environmental health represent a growing focus within the scientific community, embodied in the "One Health" framework that recognizes these systems as fundamentally inseparable.

"Air quality exemplifies the One Health concept perfectly," says Wood. "The same filtration principles that protect human respiratory systems often benefit animals and plants as well, creating overlapping zones of protection that strengthen entire ecosystems."

Educational Resources Available

As part of Air Quality Week (May 5-9, 2025), Camfil USA has released educational materials examining air quality impacts beyond human health, including:

Case studies of air quality management in veterinary and agricultural settings

Research summaries on the relationship between air quality and ecosystem health

Filtration recommendations for specialized animal environments

Guidance for reducing indoor pollutants that may affect both people and pets

These resources aim to expand understanding of air quality as an interconnected issue affecting all living systems rather than a narrowly human concern.

Looking Ahead to Tomorrow: Air Quality Resources

Tomorrow, Air Quality Week concludes with a focus on "Air Quality Resources," providing guidance on navigating the expanding landscape of air quality information. Join us as we explore frameworks for evaluating scientific credibility, explain key standards and certification programs, and highlight the digital tools transforming air quality management. Learn how to distinguish between credible resources and marketing claims to make informed decisions about air quality management.

