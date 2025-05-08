AI In Smart Buildings And Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025: Exponential Growth Expected In The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company

AI In Smart Buildings And Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The AI in smart buildings and infrastructure market size has witnessed exponential growth in recent years and presents an optimistic outlook for the future. Market size, already robust at $29.52 billion in 2024, is expected to swell to $35.92 billion in 2025, yielding an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.7%. The period saw a surge in demand for greater efficiency in building utilization, enhanced public safety and security standards, and a wider adoption of smart building solutions triggered by the covid-19 pandemic. An increased demand for higher indoor quality and an uptick in IoT and automation in building management further contributed to this growth.

How Will The AI In Smart Building And Infrastructure Market Evolve Up To 2029?

The AI in smart buildings and infrastructure market promises exceptional growth in the coming years as well, with a projected increase to $78.15 billion in 2029. This period's CAGR stands at a sturdy 21.4%. Several factors are set to drive market growth in this period, including a rising demand for improved asset reliability, performance, and space utilization. The blossoming of AI and IoT applications in smart buildings, the increasing need for smart infrastructure in residential and commercial buildings, and progressive government initiatives, along with digital transformation trends in emerging markets, will play significant roles as well. There is also a rising trend towards energy-efficient buildings. The forecast period will see significant technological advancements, including the integration of machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and AI predictive maintenance.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21885&type=smp

What Growth Drivers Promise To Propel The AI In Smart Buildings And Infrastructure Market Forward?

One of the critical drivers of market growth in the coming years will be the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions. These are methods that aim to reduce energy consumption, lessen environmental impact, and promote long-term sustainability in buildings. With growing environmental concerns and a fast-approaching climate crisis, demand for these energy-efficient solutions is likely to spike, reducing carbon footprint, slashing energy costs, and facilitating adherence to more stringent government sustainability regulations.

AI plays an integral role in optimizing energy consumption in smart buildings by automating climate control, lighting, and predictive maintenance for enhanced efficiency and sustainability. For instance, as of March 2024, 318,600 energy-efficient measures were installed in 2023 in properties across Great Britain employing government support schemes. This represents a 49% surge compared to 2022 numbers. In essence, the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions propels the growth of AI in smart buildings and infrastructure.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-smart-buildings-and-infrastructure-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Industry Players Leading The AI In Smart Buildings And Infrastructure Market?

The AI in smart buildings and infrastructure market is dominated by the likes of Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH. Other significant players include Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and Honeywell International Inc. NEC Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, Samsung SDS, Autodesk Inc., and Terminus Group, among others, are also making an impact on the market.

What Emerging Trends Are Expected To Shape The Future Of The AI In Smart Buildings And Infrastructure Market?

A major trend shaping the AI in smart buildings and infrastructure market is an effort by industry players to focus on technological advancements. Solutions such as AI-driven analytics that optimize energy efficiency and promote sustainability through data-driven decisions are gaining popularity. For instance, Siemens AG launched an AI-enabled platform named Building X in June 2022. The platform integrates various building systems into a central hub for improved energy use, automated operations, and an optimized occupant experience.

How Is The AI In Smart Buildings And Infrastructure Market Segmented?

The AI in smart buildings and infrastructure market segmentation is detailed as follows:

1 By Type: Software, Hardware, Services

2 By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Robotic Process Automation, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Building Automation, Energy Management, Security and Surveillance, Predictive Maintenance, Smart Parking, Other Applications

4 By End-User Industry: Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Government Buildings, Healthcare Facilities, Educational Institutions, Retail Spaces, Other End User Industries

North America Leads The Way In Regional Footprint Of The AI In Smart Buildings And Infrastructure Market

North America, with its strong infrastructure, remained the largest region in the AI in smart buildings and infrastructure market as of 2024. The AI in smart buildings and infrastructure market spans several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-buildings-nonresidential-buildings-global-market-report

AI In Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-cybersecurity-global-market-report

AI in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-manufacturing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company: The company is a reputed provider of over 15000+ reports from 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies. It delivers comprehensive, data-rich research extending unique insights from industry leaders, aided by an optimistic contribution from in-depth secondary research, 1,500,000 datasets, and sound methodologies that offer the client the information they need to stay ahead of the curve.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.