Biconomy.com Accelerates Toward Global Dominance in Crypto Trading





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biconomy.com Exchange has unveiled an ambitious strategic roadmap aimed at securing its position as the dominant force in global crypto trading. With a laser focus on unlocking financial access for over 1 billion unbanked individuals, pioneering AI-powered trading tools, and integrating crypto-banking infrastructure across 50+ nations, Biconomy is redefining the blueprint for the next era of digital finance. The company’s forward-looking initiative outlines a comprehensive vision for everyday crypto utility—from seamless payments and investments to powering growth across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. As the industry shifts from speculation to real-world adoption, Biconomy is not just keeping pace—it’s leading the charge toward a truly borderless and intelligent financial future.





Global Expansion Rooted in Trust and Innovation

Founded in 2019, Biconomy.com has grown rapidly, now serving over 1 million users across more than 100 countries. With regional operations in key financial and crypto markets—including the United States, Canada, South America, South Korea, Japan, the MENA region, Africa, and the CIS—Biconomy.com is building a global trading community grounded in accessibility, performance, and user trust.

Biconomy's ecosystem has evolved to address the needs of a diverse user base, from beginner traders to seasoned professionals and institutional investors. Its full-suite offerings include spot and futures markets, staking, copy trading, and intuitive mobile applications that make participation in the crypto economy seamless and secure.

Global Presence: Shaping the Future of Web3 Finance

Biconomy’s commitment to playing a formative role in the future of blockchain is most visible in its active participation in high-impact industry conferences. These appearances go beyond marketing; they are platforms for meaningful dialogue, industry collaboration, and education.

Paris Blockchain Week 2024 & 2025: As an official sponsor, Biconomy.com took a leading role in presenting its vision for scalable infrastructure and next-gen trading experiences. The Paris event, regarded as Europe’s premier blockchain gathering, provided the perfect backdrop for Biconomy.com to reinforce its long-term European strategy.





“Bitcoin is no longer a rebellion—it’s becoming the foundation. At Biconomy.com, we’re not just watching this evolution—we’re building the bridge to it.”

Dmitriy Sheludko, CEO & Founder



TEAMZ Summit, Tokyo (April 2025): One of Japan's top Web3 conferences. Biconomy.com was a Silver Sponsor with a dedicated booth, where its leadership team engaged with local developers, traders, and institutions. CEO & Founder Dmitriy Sheludko joined a keynote panel to discuss Bitcoin's evolving role in macro finance.





“Exchanges that bridge the reliability of traditional finance with the freedom of Web3—like what we’re building at Biconomy.com—will define the next era of global trading.”

CoinFerenceX, Dubai (April 2025): Bicnomy.com CEO participated in a critical panel alongside executives from Gate.io, BingX, and XT.com on the topic: “The Exchange Wars – Who Will Survive the Next Crackdown?”





Biconomy.com Exchange plans and goals for the next 5 years

Blockchain Disrupt, Dubai (April 2025) : CEO Dmitriy Sheludko delivered a keynote address titled "From Hype to Infrastructure," outlining the real-world transition of crypto from speculative narrative to robust utility. He also contributed to a panel on future regulation frameworks for the next decade.



: CEO Dmitriy Sheludko delivered a keynote address titled "From Hype to Infrastructure," outlining the real-world transition of crypto from speculative narrative to robust utility. He also contributed to a panel on future regulation frameworks for the next decade. TOKEN2049 Dubai (April 2025): One of the largest Web3 events globally. Biconomy.com used this stage to unveil its expansion roadmap for the MENA region and showcased its strategic vision for compliant, scalable, and secure exchange operations in emerging markets.

These appearances represent far more than sponsorships—they signal active thought leadership and industry dialogue. Through panels, keynotes, and partnerships, Biconomy.com is helping shape the future of digital asset finance.

Looking ahead, Biconomy.com plans to participate in Consensus 2025 (Toronto), NFT Summit (Lisbon), and TOKEN2049 Singapore, reinforcing its status as a central voice in the evolution of Web3.





A Comprehensive and User-Focused Ecosystem

What sets Biconomy.com apart is its focus on delivering a high-performance, secure, and accessible ecosystem that supports a wide range of trader needs:

250+ trading pairs including BTC, ETH, SOL, and emerging altcoins

including BTC, ETH, SOL, and emerging altcoins Spot and Futures markets with up to 100x leverage

with up to Copy trading tools for users to mirror top strategies

tools for users to mirror top strategies Staking services and Demo trading for new users

and for new users A streamlined and secure mobile app for trading on the go

for trading on the go BIT token : the exchange’s native asset, offering discounts on trading fees, access to promotions, and exclusive airdrops

: the exchange’s native asset, offering discounts on trading fees, access to promotions, and exclusive airdrops Enterprise-grade security infrastructure, including:

infrastructure, including: Bank-level cold storage

Real-time risk monitoring

Full KYC/AML compliance

Laying the Foundation for the Future: Biconomy.com Blockchain

In 2026, Biconomy.com plan to unveil its own blockchain infrastructure—a bold move aimed at enabling the next generation of decentralized applications (DApps), on-chain trading tools, cross-chain interoperability, and Web3 identity solutions. This will transform Biconomy.com from a powerful exchange into a vertically integrated crypto ecosystem.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Interoperability and Growth

Biconomy’s rapid growth has been amplified by forward-looking partnerships with innovators such as CrowdSwap, a cross-chain DeFi protocol, and multiple Layer-1 blockchain projects. These alliances enable smoother cross-platform experiences for users and signal the company's broader commitment to interoperability and multi-chain utility.

These partnerships are not superficial. They are rooted in shared values: transparency, security, and user empowerment. Biconomy.com is selectively aligning with projects that share its long-term vision of sustainable, secure, and equitable crypto markets.

Why Biconomy.com Matters in Today’s Crypto Landscape

As the cryptocurrency industry enters a phase of global regulation, mainstream adoption, and technological maturity, traders and institutions are demanding more from the platforms they use. They are looking for exchanges that are:

Technologically advanced

Actively engaged in the global crypto dialogue

Transparent and regulation-compliant

Trusted by institutions and accessible to retail

Biconomy.com stands at the intersection of these priorities. With its ambitious expansion strategy, dedication to product excellence, and deep involvement in industry leadership, the platform is more than an exchange—it is a global financial infrastructure in the making.

With the global digital asset market projected to exceed $6 trillion by the end of 2025, Biconomy.com is poised to capture a leading role in shaping the future of this space.



Connect with Biconomy.com:

Contact:

Diane Magince, CMO

business@biconomy.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Biconomy. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cae87514-0531-48f4-bbe7-280f381c0f5c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16b36eb9-cc2d-4ddb-80dc-d28793fe1d05

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8aed2bc-d61d-404b-b2ee-7bd6c37d1d0a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c3bce34-53b4-4409-9cd2-816ccf4f61b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c5b2892-0805-4bad-892b-0edf7841c86a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16b36eb9-cc2d-4ddb-80dc-d28793fe1d05

Biconomy Biconomy Biconomy Biconomy Biconomy Biconomy Biconomy Biconomy Biconomy Biconomy Biconomy Biconomy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.