Esperion Partners with HLS Therapeutics to Commercialize NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) in Canada

– Esperion to Receive an Upfront Payment, Near-Term Milestones and Tiered Royalties on Product Sales –

– Further Expands Global Access to Bempedoic Acid Products and Provides Opportunity to Bring Innovative Preventative Therapy to 2.6 million Canadians Living with Diagnosed Heart Disease –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced it has entered into a license and distribution agreement with HLS Therapeutics (TSX:HLS) for the exclusive rights to commercialize NEXLETOL* and NEXLIZET* in Canada. Under the terms of the agreement, Esperion will receive an upfront payment, near-term milestone and tiered royalties on product sales. Esperion will be responsible for supplying finished product to HLS Therapeutics at a profitable transfer price.

According to the Government of Canada, approximately one in 12 Canadian adults aged 20 and over, which represents 2.6 million people, are living with diagnosed heart disease. It is the second leading cause of death in Canada, with approximately 14 Canadian adults aged 20 and over dying every hour due to diagnosed heart disease.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Esperion to bring these innovative treatments to the many Canadians suffering from, or at risk of, cardiovascular disease,” said Craig Millian, CEO at HLS.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with HLS to expand the reach of our therapies to patients throughout Canada who are at risk of cardiovascular disease,” said Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO of Esperion. “This collaboration underscores and supports our commitment to expand global access to our potentially life-saving therapies.”

Details of the Agreement and Financial Terms

Under the terms of the license and distribution agreement, Esperion will grant HLS Therapeutics exclusive commercialization rights to NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET in Canada. HLS Therapeutics will be responsible for commercialization, including reimbursement and marketing.

Esperion will receive an upfront payment and be eligible for milestone payments of up to approximately $5 million along with tiered royalties on product sales.

*NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) are the commercial brand names in the U.S. The brand names in Canada to be confirmed upon approval by Health Canada.

About HLS Therapeutics

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS’s focus is on products that address unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease. HLS’s management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing new medicines to market that address unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals. The Company developed and is commercializing the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for patients who are at risk for cardiovascular disease and are struggling with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). These medications are supported by the nearly 14,000 patient CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial. Esperion continues to build on its success with its next generation program which is focused on developing ATP citrate lyase inhibitors (ACLYi). New insights into the structure and function of ACLYi fully enables rational drug design and the opportunity to develop highly potent and specific inhibitors with allosteric mechanisms.

Esperion continues to evolve into a leading global biopharmaceutical company through commercial execution, international partnerships and collaborations and advancement of its pre-clinical pipeline. For more information, visit esperion.com and follow Esperion on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding marketing strategy and commercialization plans, current and planned operational expenses, future operations, commercial products, clinical development, including the timing, designs and plans for the CLEAR Outcomes study and its results, plans for potential future product candidates, financial condition and outlook, including expected cash runway, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Esperion’s actual results to differ significantly from those projected, including, without limitation, the net sales, profitability, and growth of Esperion’s commercial products, clinical activities and results, supply chain, commercial development and launch plans, the outcomes and anticipated benefits of legal proceedings and settlements, and the risks detailed in Esperion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esperion disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

