Follow Live: CNH Investor Day 2025

  • New Strategic Business Plan set to enhance product leadership and expand margins
  • Live presentations from the NYSE start today at 9:00 am ET
  • Register to follow the full event live here 

Basildon, May 8, 2025

CNH (NYSE: CNH) will host its Investor Day 2025 live today from the New York Stock Exchange.  

Event presentations will commence at 9:00 am ET and proceed as follows: 

Opening Remarks

  		Suzanne Heywood, Chair
CNH Overview

  		Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer
Agriculture Products

  		Scott Harris, President, North America
Precision Technology

  		Jay Schroeder, Chief Technology Officer
Go-to-Market Stefano Pampalone, Agriculture Chief Commercial Officer

 
Quality Chun Woytera, Chief Quality & Customer Advocacy Officer

 
Construction Humayun Chishti, President, Construction

 
Financial

  		Jim Nickolas, Chief Financial Officer
Closing Remarks with Q&A

  		Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer

Today’s presentation will be available from 8:00 am ET here: bit.ly/CNH_ID25.

A recording of the webcast will also be available at the same link within a few hours of the event’s conclusion.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnh.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnh.com

