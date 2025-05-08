Follow Live: CNH Investor Day 2025
- New Strategic Business Plan set to enhance product leadership and expand margins
- Live presentations from the NYSE start today at 9:00 am ET
Basildon, May 8, 2025
CNH (NYSE: CNH) will host its Investor Day 2025 live today from the New York Stock Exchange.
Event presentations will commence at 9:00 am ET and proceed as follows:
| Opening Remarks
|Suzanne Heywood, Chair
| CNH Overview
|Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer
| Agriculture Products
|Scott Harris, President, North America
| Precision Technology
|Jay Schroeder, Chief Technology Officer
|Go-to-Market
| Stefano Pampalone, Agriculture Chief Commercial Officer
|Quality
| Chun Woytera, Chief Quality & Customer Advocacy Officer
|Construction
| Humayun Chishti, President, Construction
| Financial
|Jim Nickolas, Chief Financial Officer
| Closing Remarks with Q&A
|Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer
Today’s presentation will be available from 8:00 am ET here: bit.ly/CNH_ID25.
A recording of the webcast will also be available at the same link within a few hours of the event’s conclusion.
CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.
Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.
