Best Free Business Checking Account (2025): Mercury Selected as Top Business Account by Better Business Advice

NEW YORK CITY, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Advice has recognized Mercury as the Best Free Business Checking Account for 2025, highlighting the company’s role in transforming how startups and LLCs manage their financial operations.

The recognition comes at a time when small business owners are increasingly seeking flexible and accessible financial tools that align with how digital-first companies operate. A reliable business checking account is foundational to managing cash flow, automating payments, and maintaining financial visibility. For startups, e-commerce brands, and LLCs alike, the appeal of a cost-effective, easy-to-use checking account is not just about convenience - it’s a strategic advantage.

Mercury’s banking platform starts with a powerful and intuitive business checking account that allows companies to send and receive payments, issue virtual and physical cards, automate transfers, and manage team spending with customizable access levels. There are no monthly fees, no account minimums, no overdraft penalties, and no fees to open or maintain the account.

Mercury is not a bank, but a fintech company that partners with FDIC-insured institutions - Choice Financial Group, Column N.A., and Evolve Bank & Trust - to offer checking and savings account services. This structure means that deposits in checking and savings accounts are eligible for up to $5 million in FDIC insurance* by Mercury’s bank partners and the partners’ sweep network program banks, and Mercury can prioritize product development and user experience.

“Mercury stands out for delivering a business checking account that doesn’t sacrifice features or functionality,” said a spokesperson from Better Business Advice. “Its product design, scalability, and ease of use reflect what today’s startups and small businesses need to operate efficiently.”

Mercury’s broader “banking stack” includes digital tools such as ACH and wire transfers in over 40 currencies, bill pay, expense management, and integrations with platforms like Xero and QuickBooks.

The platform’s emphasis on automation and control makes it a compelling choice for LLCs and founders aiming to streamline finance functions without adding operational overhead. Businesses can instantly issue virtual cards, set auto-transfer rules, approve payments via Slack, and manage team access with tiered permission settings.

Applying for a Mercury account is fully online and takes less than 10 minutes. U.S.-based companies and global entities with planned or existing U.S. operations are eligible.

In March 2025, Mercury announced a $300 million Series C funding round at a $3.5 billion valuation, led by Sequoia Capital with participation from Spark Capital, Marathon, Coatue, CRV, and Andreessen Horowitz. The company generated $500 million in revenue in 2024, achieved ten consecutive quarters of profitability on both an EBITDA and GAAP basis, and processed $156 billion in transaction volume - a 64% increase year-over-year.

Mercury’s rapid adoption among startups is further reflected in its high Net Promoter Score of 75 - well above the industry average of 34. More than half of all Y Combinator cohorts now choose Mercury for their banking needs.

The distinction from Better Business Advice underscores a broader industry trend: businesses are increasingly turning to fintech solutions that offer not only transparency and flexibility, but also the infrastructure to grow with them.

About Mercury: Mercury is the fintech ambitious companies use for banking* and credit cards**.

*Mercury is a fintech company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Checking and savings accounts are provided through our bank partners Choice Financial Group, Column N.A., and Evolve Bank & Trust; Members FDIC. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Checking and savings account deposits may be held by sweep network banks, subject to the customer’s agreement to applicable partner terms. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through insurance to apply. Learn more here.

**The IO Card is issued by Patriot Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard®.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice is a business advice website dedicated to helping businesses succeed.

