Jans Enterprises Corp to Showcase Signature Snack Line at 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis

EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jans Enterprises Corp, a global food distributor headquartered in Los Angeles, will participate in the upcoming 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo, taking place May 13–15 at the Indiana Convention Center. Jans will exhibit at Booth #4822, spotlighting its signature snack products: Jubes Coconut Jelly, Spring Roll Snacks, Milk Candies, and introducing Sweet Potato Stixx.Highlights:Event: 2025 Sweets & Snacks ExpoLocation: Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, INDates: May 13–15, 2025Booth: #4822Featured Products: Jubes Coconut Jelly, Spring Roll Snacks, Milk Candies, and Sweet Potato StixxBringing Global Flavors to the U.S. Snack MarketJans Enterprises Corp is known for delivering snacks that blend authentic Asian ingredients with mainstream appeal. With product roots in Southeast Asia and a strong distribution base in North America, Jans continues to expand its presence in the competitive snack space by focusing on innovation, flavor, and consumer wellness.Featured Products:Jubes Coconut JellyMade with nata de coco (fermented coconut water), Jubes offers a chewy texture and is high in dietary fiber. Free from artificial preservatives and sweeteners, this snack is enjoyed on its own or added to smoothies, drinks, and desserts. It comes in several flavors including lychee, pandan, mango, strawberry, and grape.Spring Roll SnacksThese crispy rolls draw from traditional recipes and feature modern, convenient packaging. Available in a variety of savory fillings, including vegetarian options, they make an ideal on-the-go snack.Sweet Potato StixxDebuting at this year’s expo, Sweet Potato Stixx offer a crunchy, nutrient-rich snack made from real sweet potatoes. Gluten-free and non-GMO, they appeal to health-conscious consumers looking for a clean-label treat.Milk CandiesMade with real milk, these creamy confections provide a classic sweet flavor and soft texture. With wide flavor variety and nostalgic appeal, Milk Candies are a favorite among all age groups.A Commitment to Quality and Innovation“Participating in the Sweets & Snacks Expo gives us a unique opportunity to connect with retail buyers, industry professionals, and fellow snack lovers,” said a spokesperson from Jans Enterprises Corp. “We’re excited to showcase how our products combine global inspiration with everyday enjoyment.”Attendees can visit Booth #4822 to sample products and learn more about Jans’ approach to quality, flavor, and product innovation.About Jans Enterprises CorpHeadquartered in Los Angeles, Jans Enterprises Corp is a global distributor of innovative and authentic snacks. With an expanding portfolio of better-for-you and indulgent products, Jans is committed to bringing unique flavors to shelves across North America and beyond.For more information, visit:Website: www.jansfood.com Instagram: @jansfoodLinkedIn: Jans Enterprises CorpFacebook: JansfoodTikTok: @jansfood

