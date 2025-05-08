[Latest] Global Edible Oil Market Size/Share Worth USD 362.80 Billion by 2034 at a 4.06% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Edible Oil Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 245.48 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 253.67 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 362.80 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.06% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ADM, Bunge, Associated British Foods plc, Wilmar International Ltd, United Plantations Berhad, Sime Darby Berhad, BORGES AGRICULTURAL & INDUSTRIAL EDIBLE OILS S.A.U., Cargill Incorporated, GrainCorp, Hebany, Aceitera General Deheza, Vicentin S.A.I.C., Tradizione Italiana, EFKO Group, Nutiva Inc., American Vegetable Oils, Sunora Foods, Lumen Technologies, Contentful, Webflow, Bynder, Contentstack, Brightspot, Hygraph & Others.

Edible Oil Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Palm Oil, Soybean oil, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Others), By Packaging Type (Pouches, Jar, Cans, Bottles, Others), By End-use Analysis (Domestic, Industrial, Food Service), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Edible Oil Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 245.48 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 253.67 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 362.80 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.06% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Edible Oil Market Overview

Global edible oil market trends shift at a rapid rate as consumers increasingly move toward healthier, sustainable, and premium oil varieties. Leading players are broadening their portfolios to include organic, non-GMO, and fortified edible oils to address changing consumer preferences.

In Southeast Asia, corporations like Wilmar International and Sime Darby Berhad are ramping up production of sustainable palm oil driven by stricter global regulations and a growing concern with environmental issues. In Europe, companies like Associated British Foods plc are investing considerably in producing specialty oils that comply with the clean-label and health-oriented trends.

North American market leaders ADM and Bunge are leveraging strategic partnerships and leading-edge refining technology to bring traceability, quality, and innovation to the product. It is all in response to an expanded global move toward transparency, health, and sustainability in the edible oil industry that is being catalyzed by public policy and private investment.

Edible Oil Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Growing World Population, Growing Food Demand: The world population is also growing increasingly, especially in regions like Asia and Africa. Such growth automatically increases the demand for staple foods such as edible oils that are used daily for cooking. Urbanization and improved incomes are transforming diets to more processed foods and diverse cuisines, which tend to need higher edible oil consumption. For example, in February 2023, Cargill spent USD 0.035 billion increasing its edible oil business in South India by acquiring and modernizing a facility in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. It rolled out Gemini Pureit, a highly rated sunflower oil brand, in four southern states to address increasing demand in a market that accounts for two-thirds of India’s sunflower oil consumption but remains underpenetrated. This is a significant strategic move to increase Cargill’s in-country presence and supply both retail and institutional customers.

Growing Health Consciousness toward Vegetable Oil Advantages: The customer is becoming increasingly health-conscious and, as such, more positive towards low-saturated-fat and favorable fatty acid-rich oils such as olive oil, sunflower oil, and canola oil. This shift has turned the direction of manufacturing and promotion towards healthier edible oil types. For example, in January 2024, Cargill was the first global edible oils supplier to completely satisfy the World Health Organization’s (WHO) best practice requirements for the elimination of industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) across its entire global portfolio. This achievement is the culmination of decades of investment and innovation, with all Cargill fats and oils containing no more than 2 grams of iTFA per 100 grams of product, even where iTFA legislation is not in place. Cargill’s leadership contributes to public health by reducing trans fats that cause heart disease and encourages other industry players to work towards eliminating iTFAs from their products.

Advances in Technology’s Oil Refining and Extraction: Technology has revolutionized the extraction and refining of edible oils. Growth like cold pressing, enzymatic extraction, and low-chemical refining provides nutritional value alongside increased yields and environmental sustainability. For example, in May 2021, ADM is investing around $0.35 billion to construct North Dakota’s first sole soybean crushing and refining plant in Spiritwood, with a processing capacity of 150,000 bushels per day, with an aim for food, feed, industrial, and renewable diesel markets. The plant, scheduled to open before the harvest in 2023, plans to benefit regional farmers and drive sustainable, low-carbon feedstocks. Further, ADM is adding refining and storage capacity at its Quincy, Illinois, plant with an investment of $0.25 billion to better address increasing demand for plant-based solutions by early 2022.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 253.67 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 362.80 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 245.48 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.06% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product Type, Packaging Type, End-use Analysis and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Edible Oil report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The 2024 updated report includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

The package includes the COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Edible Oil report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Edible Oil Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Edible oil business is supported by some significant strengths in the form of major consumers and widespread applications in cooking, food processing, cosmetics, and pharma. The business is supported by different types of oils such as palm, soybean, sunflower, and canola, which are appropriate for certain regional tastes and dietary needs. Additionally, rising health-oriented consumer decisions, such as olive oil and other heart-friendly oils, propel the growth of the market. Existing supply chains and the availability of domestic as well as imported oils also favor the market’s resilience and accessibility.

Weaknesses: The edible oil market’s major weakness is its reliance on agricultural raw materials, which are vulnerable to climate change, weather conditions, and geopolitical concerns. These disruptions can lead to supply shortages, price volatility, and potential market instability. Furthermore, increasing pressure about the environmental impacts of palm oil production, such as deforestation, has led to calls for more sustainable processes, which would drive up the cost of production. The market is further plagued by health issues regarding the consumption of some oils that are rich in trans fats or saturated fats, influencing buying behaviour.

Threats: The market for food oil faces massive threats from emerging economies where urbanization and growing income levels are fueling demand for processed food and convenience. Growth within underpenetrated markets in Africa and parts of South Asia offers substantial opportunity for growth. The trend toward healthier oils like extra virgin olive oil and avocado oil provides an opportunity for diversification and product innovation. Additionally, increased interest in organic and sustainable oils also offers opportunities for businesses to come up with environmentally friendly products in response to growing demand for ecologically friendly alternatives.

Threats: Some threats that the edible oil industry poses to itself involve unstable prices for raw material arising from impacts such as climate change, trading restrictions, and swings in farm yield. Unpredictable costs might affect profit-making by the producers and can ruin supply channels. Another significant risk is the growing awareness of the health and environmental impacts of certain oil types, such as palm oil, which could lead to stricter regulations and consumer resistance. Furthermore, the market is highly competitive with numerous local and international players vying for market share, potentially leading to price wars and reduced profit margins. In addition, the persistent issues in international trade and supply chain interruptions, particularly during periods of geopolitical tensions or economic turmoil, can threaten market stability.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the edible oils market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Edible Oil market forward?

What are the Edible Oil Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Edible Oil Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on the Edible Oil market and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Edible Oil Market Regional Perspective

Different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA can divide the edible oil market. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: A wide variety of oils, such as soybean, canola, and corn oils, dominate the region's food oil industry. The region is focused on sustainability, healthy products, and advances in oil technology. For example, in December 2022, Bunge (NYSE: BG) is investing USD 0.55 billion to construct a new soy protein concentrate (SPC) and textured soy protein concentrate (TSPC) facility in Morristown, Indiana, to capitalize on increasing demand for plant-based ingredients in food, pet food, and feed. The new facility, anticipated to start up in mid-2025, will be added to Bunge’s current soybean plant and will generate around 70 new jobs. It will increase processing capacity by 4.5 million bushels of soybeans and facilitate non-GMO sourcing. Moreover, Bunge has spent $0.10 billion to increase R&D capability for plant proteins at its St. Louis innovation center.

Europe: Europe’s food oil market is diverse, with enormous consumption of olive, sunflower, and rapeseed oils. The region emphasizes sustainability, organic production, and adherence to stringent quality standards. For example, in June 2024, in the Financial Times article “Soaring olive oil prices hurt sales of ‘liquid gold’ in Mediterranean heartland,” it is reported how high prices for olive oil are harming consumption in the main Mediterranean countries, historically the biggest consumers of this basic commodity. The rise in price, driven by poor harvests, weather conditions, and supply shocks, is forcing customers to cut or switch to cheaper alternatives, affecting domestic consumption along with the olive oil industry as a whole. This trend is posing economic challenges for producers and exporters relying on stable demand from the olive oil industry’s heartland area of growth and consumption.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is a major player in the global edible oils market, and countries like China, India, and Indonesia dominate the production as well as the consumption of the market. Consumption habits, increasing awareness of ailments, and the growth in the population propel the market. For instance, in April 2025, India’s vegetable oil industry is urging the government to alter import tariffs by expanding the difference between duties on crude and refined oils to protect local refineries and restrict imports of foreign-refined oils. The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India explained that, despite significant investments in domestic refining facilities, rising imports of refined oils—dominantly from Indonesia and Malaysia—leave Indian refineries underutilized. They are calling for increased rates of tariffs on processed oils or reduced rates on palm oil to stimulate local processing and employment in consideration of the fact that India imports nearly two-thirds of its vegetable oil needs.

LAMEA: The LAMEA market (Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East) is a diversified edible oils market with changing trends in production and consumption. Latin America, especially Brazil and Argentina, is a large producer of sunflower oil and soybean oil, which contributes a significant share of the world’s supply. Conversely, the Middle East and Africa depend to a considerable extent on imports for their domestic consumption of edible oil as they do not have domestic production. This arrangement creates a dynamic market with Latin America playing a significant role through exports, while the Middle East and Africa are high points of demand. With evolving food patterns and continued population growth, LAMEA’s edible oil industry continues to be central to regional food security as well as economic activity.

Edible Oil Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Palm Oil, Soybean oil, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Others), By Packaging Type (Pouches, Jar, Cans, Bottles, Others), By End-use Analysis (Domestic, Industrial, Food Service), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Here is a list of the prominent players in the Edible Oil Market:

ADM

Bunge

Associated British Foods plc

Wilmar International Ltd

United Plantations Berhad

Sime Darby Berhad

BORGES AGRICULTURAL & INDUSTRIAL EDIBLE OILS S.A.U.

Cargill Incorporated

GrainCorp

Hebany

Aceitera General Deheza

Vicentin S.A.I.C.

Tradizione Italiana

EFKO Group

Nutiva Inc.

American Vegetable Oils Inc.

Sunora Foods

Lumen Technologies

Contentful

Webflow

Bynder

Contentstack

Brightspot

Hygraph

Kontent ai

Others

The Edible Oil Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Palm Oil

Soybean oil

Sunflower Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Others

By Packaging Type

Pouches

Jar

Cans

Bottles

Others

By End-use Analysis

Domestic

Industrial

Food Service

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Edible Oil Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Edible Oil Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Edible Oil Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Edible Oil Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Edible Oil Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the Market Analysis of the Edible Oil Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Edible Oil Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the estimate of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Edible Oil Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Edible Oil Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Edible Oil Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Edible Oil Industry?

