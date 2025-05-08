Road Closure: 5728 VT RT 15, Cambridge

Subject: Traffic Alert: 5728 VT RT 15, Cambridge





State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston





News Release - Highway/Traffic Notification





VT Route 15 in the area of 5728 will be shut down temporarily due to a crash.





This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.







