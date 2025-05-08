Press Release

Nokia launches Aurelis Optical LAN, a future-ready fiber solution for in-building enterprise connectivity

Nokia Aurelis Optical LAN is a next generation, fiber-based solution purpose-built to deliver simple, reliable and future-proof LAN connectivity for enterprises.

Optical LAN uses up to 70% less cabling and 40% * less power than copper-based technologies, with fiber lasting 50+ years - enabling up to 50% savings in TCO.

Nokia´s optical LAN technology is already adopted by 700 hotels, hospitals, university campuses, and airports worldwide.

8 May 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the launch of Aurelis Optical LAN, its next-generation fiber-based LAN solution developed to meet the evolving demands of enterprise connectivity. Designed as a future-ready solution, it brings fiber’s unmatched longevity, performance and efficiency to in-building and campus environments.

Optical LAN offers a significant leap forward, requiring up to 70% less cabling and 40% less power compared to traditional copper-based LAN networks. With a lifespan of more than 50 years, Optical LAN delivers up to 50% reduction in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Nokia’s Aurelis Optical LAN is built for simplicity, reliability and long-term performance. Supporting current speeds of 1Gb/s, 10Gb/s and 25Gb/s with a clear upgrade path to 50Gb/s and 100Gb/s, Aurelis Optical LAN ensures enterprises are ready for what’s next. Open APIs allow seamless integration with existing enterprise environments while advanced automation features help to simplify and streamline operations. Six-nines availability and robust security ensure it can deliver fast and seamless LAN connectivity, essential for Wi-Fi 7 and other high-bandwidth applications.

With over 700 installations across hotels, university campuses, airports, hospitals and more, Nokia’s Optical LAN technology is already helping organizations around the globe stay ahead in an evolving digital world.

“Deploying Optical LAN across our campus was a strategic move to modernize connectivity across multiple buildings. It gives us a reliable, high-performance backbone for Wi-Fi, printers, and all our office endpoints—while significantly lowering power and cabling needs. The fiber-based infrastructure supports our long-term vision for a more efficient, future-ready network,” said Daniel Schach, Head of OT-Infrastructure at FairNetz GmbH

“Aurelis Optical LAN delivers the simplicity, reliability, and scalability enterprises need to succeed in a digital-first world. With a 50+ year lifespan, fiber infrastructure ensures you’re ready for whatever comes next—without the disruption and cost of constant upgrades. Optical LAN gives enterprises a future-proof foundation for connectivity, at a dramatically lower total cost,” said Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

