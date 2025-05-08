USA & Canada Secondhand Apparel Market Set to Reach USD 83.3 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 12.9% CAGR | FMI

Secondhand apparel market in USA & Canada set for rapid growth, driven by sustainability trends, digital platforms, and changing consumer preferences.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The secondhand apparel market in the United States and Canada is rapidly gaining momentum, and its impressive growth trajectory indicates a thriving future for this eco-conscious industry. The market, valued at USD 24.8 billion in 2025, is expected to expand at an extraordinary compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%, reaching a remarkable USD 83.3 billion by 2035. This growth highlights the increasing consumer demand for sustainable fashion, alongside the rise of digital platforms and the normalization of secondhand shopping as a mainstream fashion choice.The secondhand apparel sector has emerged as a powerhouse within the broader retail landscape, reflecting significant shifts in consumer behavior, environmental concerns, and the growing demand for affordable and unique fashion items. As consumers place more emphasis on sustainability, resale platforms and thrift stores have quickly become go-to sources for pre-owned clothing in the USA and Canada, driving market growth.Discover Insights into the Market Request Your Sample Report!Sustainability Driving the Surge in Secondhand Apparel SalesA key driver behind the surge in the USA and Canada secondhand apparel market is the increasing focus on sustainability. With the global fashion industry being one of the largest contributors to environmental pollution, the shift toward secondhand apparel reflects a broader cultural movement toward reducing waste and embracing circular economy principles. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their environmental impact and are opting for secondhand options to reduce textile waste, promote reusability, and lessen the carbon footprint associated with the production of new garments.The Rise of Online Platforms and Digital Resale MarketsThe digital transformation of the secondhand apparel industry has proven to be a significant factor contributing to the market’s projected growth. Online platforms and mobile apps have made it easier than ever for consumers to buy and sell used clothing, opening up the market to a wide range of demographics. The increased reliance on e-commerce for fashion shopping, coupled with the ability to easily find and purchase secondhand apparel online, has driven the overall market value.The role of social media and influencers has also amplified this digital movement, as these platforms offer a space for individuals to showcase pre-loved fashion and promote sustainability. Influencers and fashion bloggers are encouraging their audiences to embrace secondhand shopping as a fashionable and eco-friendly alternative to fast fashion.Uncover new possibilities—explore groundbreaking insights and opportunities with our Apparel & Fashion Sector Reports! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/apparel-and-fashion Increasing Consumer Awareness and Changing Attitudes Toward FashionConsumer attitudes towards secondhand fashion have undergone a radical shift in recent years. What was once considered "uncool" or "taboo" has now become a fashionable and desirable choice for many individuals, especially younger consumers. Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, are at the forefront of this transformation, prioritizing individuality, sustainability, and ethical purchasing practices. This demographic is driving a significant change in consumer behavior, favoring unique, one-of-a-kind items that secondhand apparel offers.As a result, the stigma surrounding secondhand clothing is rapidly diminishing, and it is now seen as a legitimate and often trendy alternative to buying new items. The growing influence of sustainability in fashion choices, coupled with the desire to find rare and vintage pieces, is further fueling the market's expansion.Challenges Faced by the USA & Canada Secondhand Apparel Market• Stigma Around Used Clothing: Despite shifting attitudes, some consumers still associate secondhand clothing with lower quality or hygiene concerns, especially in older demographics.• Inventory Quality and Consistency: Maintaining a consistent supply of high-quality secondhand apparel remains a challenge. Many platforms rely on user-contributed items, leading to variability in condition, style, and sizing.• Authentication and Trust Issues: For higher-end or branded secondhand apparel, verifying authenticity is critical. Lack of proper verification processes can undermine consumer trust.• Logistics and Fulfillment Complexities: Secondhand items often vary in size, shape, and packaging requirements, making fulfillment more complex than standardized new apparel logistics.• Fast Fashion Competition: Cheap fast fashion continues to attract consumers looking for low-cost options, making it harder for secondhand platforms to capture market share among price-sensitive shoppers.Key Market Players• Thredup Inc.• Poshmark• The RealReal• Depop• Goodwill Industries• Salvation Army• Tradesy• Vestiaire Collective• Grailed• Mercari• Buffalo Exchange• Crossroads Trading• ASOS Marketplace• RebagGet Full Access of this Report:Key SegmentationBy Product Type:By product type, the industry is segmented into dresses & tops, shirts & t-shirts, sweaters, coats & jackets, jeans & pants, and others.By Sector:By sector, the industry is divided into resale and traditional thrift stores.By Consumer Orientation:By consumer orientation, the industry is categorized into men, women, and kids.By Sales Channel:By sales channel, the industry is analyzed based on various sales channels, including direct sales, hypermarkets/supermarkets, thrift stores/resale stores, online retailers, and other sales channels like independent small stores.By Country:By country, the industry spans across the USA and Canada.Explore Related Research Report on Apparel & Fashion Industry Water Shoes Market Trends: Demand and Forecast Through 2035:Decorated Apparel Market Analysis: Insights on Growth, Emerging Trends, and Forecast Through 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/decorated-apparel-market Tactical Boots Market Analysis: Industry Growth, Trends, and Forecast Through 2035:Asia Pacific Hats Market Analysis: Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast Through 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/asia-pacific-hats-market Vegan Clothing Market Analysis: Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast Through 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vegan-clothing-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 