EBC Financial Group seals Joint Cooperation Agreement with the International University of Ulaanbaatar

EBC Financial Group receives recognition from the International University of Ulaanbaatar (IUU) for empowering Mongolia's next generation of finance professionals through education and career development initiatives Mrs. Tamir Baatar, Chief Operating Officer of EBC Mongolia (left), joins the management of the International University of Ulaanbaatar (IUU) in celebrating a strategic partnership aimed to nurture Mongolia’s future financial professionals. EBC Mongolia team engages with 160 students at the IUU Career Promotion Day, discussing the students' future career opportunities in finance.

Strategic collaboration underscores EBC’s commitment to bridging the gaps and fostering financial talent, with launch of globally focused internship programs.

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mongolia is a nation of youth - 65% of its population is under 35. As the country's financial sector rapidly grows, these young people are becoming pivotal talent to spur growth in the sector. Recognising this potential, EBC Financial Group (EBC) has been honoured with a formal letter of appreciation from the International University of Ulaanbaatar (IUU) for its impactful participation in the IUU’s Career Promotion Day “Axiun omox rahwnuyyma eдерner” on 29 April 2025.

As Mongolia’s young workforce seeks global exposure to thrive in an interconnected economy, EBC’s engagement—its first formal collaboration with IUU—highlights its dedication to bridge local talent with international opportunities. Through financial literacy initiatives, hands-on career guidance, and cross-border internships, EBC aligns with Mongolia’s priorities to empower youth as the next generation of leaders in finance.

From Local Engagement to Global Impact

During the event, EBC’s Mongolia team, led by Chief Operation Officer (COO) Mrs. Tamir Baatar and EBC’s Business Development team, engaged with over 160 students from IUU’s Economics and Business faculties, demystifying career pathways in financial services and inspiring interest through hands-on guidance such as financial lectures, forum, and virtual trading competitions. The overwhelming response, evidenced by student onboarding forms, culminated in the signing of a Joint Cooperation Agreement with IUU, endorsed by the Board Director of the University, Dr. Kang Yoyul.

The partnership will deliver:

- Up to 10 annual internship positions at EBC’s Mongolia office, with opportunities for selected students to join other EBC global offices, fostering international career exposure.

- Year-round collaborative programs, including monthly financial lectures, virtual trading competitions, and employment counselling to bridge academia and industry.

- Priority recruitment pipelines for IUU graduates, coupled with mentorship and research projects addressing Mongolia’s economic priorities.

As a result of these interactions, over 160 students from the Business and Economics faculty submitted onboarding forms, expressing interest in future opportunities at EBC. “This partnership is more than a milestone for EBC in Mongolia; it’s a testament to our belief that empowering youth with knowledge and opportunity strengthens entire economies,” said Mrs. Baatar. “By equipping students with real-world skills, we’re investing in the resilience and innovation of the financial sector.”

“We are proud to be part of an initiative that not only opens doors for young Mongolian talent but also builds enduring ties between industry and academia,” added Mrs. Baatar. “EBC’s vision is rooted in empowering the next generation with both knowledge and opportunity.”

A Legacy of Academic Collaboration and ESG Leadership

EBC’s collaboration with IUU mirrors its longstanding commitment to education globally. As a supporter of the Department of Economics at the University of Oxford, EBC co-hosted the “What Economists Really Do (WERD)” series, including the WERD’s 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 editions on macroeconomic strategies of importance to society namely climate resilience. The partnership with IUU also aligns with EBC’s global CSR framework, which prioritises education, youth development, and capacity-building in the financial sector.

To explore EBC Financial Group’s global ESG initiatives and education partnerships, visit https://www.ebc.com/ESG.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London’s esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. With offices in key financial hubs—including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Bangkok, Limassol, and emerging markets in Latin America, Asia, and Africa—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and these subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with the UN Foundation and United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

