Lil JJ World Drops New Single and Video 'My Baby' on Living Proof Recordz Distributed Exclusively by Virgin Music Group

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lil JJ World returns with a fresh single, "My Baby", set to premiere on May 9th on all major music platforms. This new music release illustrates JJ's seasoned skills on dropping rhymes as an emerging hip hop recording artist."My Baby" embodies Lil JJ World's signature style, featuring a stylish kid who loves football and is the world's ladies man. It's sure to resonate with fans of artists like Bow Wow, Lil Zane, and Justin Bieber.Lil JJ World shares the inspiration for "My Baby" through lyrics that set the tone of the story about a teenager experiencing puppy love. In addition to the new track release, there is a visually captivating music video of the song directed by Perfect Take Productions. The video will premiere on YouTube & Vevo on May 9th. Building on the success of "Rock", Lil JJ World is also working on the finishing touches of his new upcoming EP, "Born A Star", soon to be announced.Coming off a successful appearance at the Core DJ Conference 2025, Lil JJ World is working with Macy's promoting Givenchy's new fragrance, "Gentlemen's Society". In addition, he will be attending the BET Awards 2025."My Baby" will premiere on May 9th on major music platforms and music video platforms. "My Baby" is set to release on Living Proof Recordz distributed exclusively by Virgin Music Group.Check out the preview to "My Baby" here For more information on Lil JJ World, contact:www.lilljj.worldRecord Label:Living Proof RecordzExclusively Distributed by Virgin Music Group

