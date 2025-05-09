Nationwide Expos Expands Across Georgia with Home Shows in Atlanta, Macon, Perry, Dalton, & Duluth

Professionals and consumers meet face-to-face. The company’s growth in Georgia is fueled by strong demand from homeowners seeking trusted contractors.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, one of the country’s leading producers of consumer home shows, is expanding its reach throughout Georgia, bringing top-quality home improvement expos to six key markets: Atlanta, Macon, Perry, Dalton, Duluth, and Athens. These events are designed to serve both homeowners looking to enhance their properties and local businesses eager to connect with motivated buyers.

Known for hosting over 100 home shows annually in 12 states, Nationwide Expos delivers high-impact, family-friendly events where home improvement professionals and consumers meet face-to-face in a dynamic environment. The company’s growth in Georgia is fueled by strong demand from homeowners seeking trusted contractors and products—plus businesses looking for new ways to generate leads and grow brand awareness.

Helping Georgia Homeowners Make Confident, Informed Decisions

Nationwide Expos’ Georgia home shows offer residents a convenient way to discover and compare a wide variety of home-related services—all in one place. Whether planning a full kitchen remodel, upgrading to energy-efficient windows, refreshing the landscaping, or installing solar panels, attendees can meet with experts, ask questions, see products up close, and explore the latest trends and solutions.

At each show, homeowners can expect:

Free admission and access to a wide array of reputable vendors

Live demos and interactive product displays

Exclusive discounts and on-site financing options

Opportunities to consult directly with local contractors, remodelers, and home service providers

A welcoming environment for individuals and families alike

The shows offer a rare chance to compare services side-by-side, receive personalized guidance, and gather the resources needed to start any home project—large or small.

A Lead-Generating Platform for Local Georgia Businesses

For contractors, product suppliers, and service providers across Georgia, exhibiting at Nationwide Expos’ home shows in Atlanta, Macon, Perry, Dalton, Duluth, and Athens provides a proven method to reach targeted, in-market homeowners.

Benefits for businesses include:

High-intent leads from attendees actively pursuing home improvements

Live engagement to build relationships and trust with potential clients

Custom booth and sponsorship options to meet marketing goals

Brand exposure across digital and traditional media campaigns leading up to the event

Turnkey support from an experienced show management team

Whether you're a remodeling contractor, solar installer, roofing company, interior designer, or local supplier, these shows offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with the right audience and drive results.

Join the Georgia Home Show Tour

Nationwide Expos is currently booking vendors and sponsors for its upcoming Georgia home shows in the following cities:

Atlanta, Georgia

Macon, Georgia

Perry, Georgia

Dalton, Georgia

Duluth, Georgia

Athens, Georgia

Interested businesses can learn more and reserve space today by visiting www.nationwideexpos.com or calling 800-201-4663. Whether you’re a small local startup or an established brand, Nationwide Expos offers custom packages designed to maximize your visibility and impact.

About Nationwide Expos

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Nationwide Expos produces more than 100 home shows annually across 12 states, including Colorado, Utah, Ohio, New Mexico, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Dakota, Nebraska, Alabama, Wyoming, Iowa, and now Georgia. Their mission is to create vibrant, accessible spaces where homeowners and businesses can connect, collaborate, and grow.

For exhibitor information, media inquiries, or a full event calendar, visit www.nationwideexpos.com or contact the Nationwide Expos team at:

📞 800-201-4663

✉️ info@nationwideexpos.com

Legal Disclaimer:

