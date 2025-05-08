Nationwide Expos Brings Home Shows to Cities Across Tennessee

Giving Homeowners Direct Access to Local Experts and Helping Businesses Grow.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, a national leader in home show production, is expanding its footprint across Tennessee, bringing its highly successful home improvement expos to six major cities: Franklin, Nashville, Murfreesboro, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville. This expansion is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to create meaningful, face-to-face connections between homeowners and trusted local businesses while supporting economic growth at the community level.

With more than 100 home shows produced each year throughout 12 states, Nationwide Expos has become one of the most respected organizers in the industry. Its continued expansion across Tennessee reflects a strong demand for in-person events where homeowners can engage with experts, discover new products, and start planning their next renovation, remodel, or upgrade—all under one roof.

Why Homeowners Love Nationwide Expos Home Shows

Each Tennessee home show is designed to help homeowners make confident, informed decisions when it comes to improving their living space. Whether attendees are planning a major renovation, upgrading a kitchen, replacing windows, installing solar panels, or landscaping their backyard, they’ll find trusted professionals ready to answer questions, provide quotes, and offer exclusive show-only promotions.

Visitors benefit from:

Free admission to high-quality, family-friendly events

Dozens of vendors offering services in remodeling, HVAC, roofing, flooring, countertops, cabinetry, smart home technology, pest control, and more

Live demonstrations, product samples, and interactive displays

A chance to compare multiple service providers in one convenient location

Special discounts and financing options available only at the show

Homeowners leave empowered with the tools, contacts, and inspiration they need to take the next step on any home improvement project.Proven Results for Local Businesses. For Tennessee-based contractors, service providers, and retailers, Nationwide Expos’ shows offer a targeted and cost-effective marketing opportunity that delivers direct, in-person lead generation. Businesses exhibiting at shows in Franklin, Nashville, Murfreesboro, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville are given access to hundreds—often thousands—of homeowners actively looking for solutions to enhance their homes.

Benefits for exhibitors include:

Face-to-face engagement with decision-makers ready to buy

Flexible booth packages and sponsorship opportunities that fit any marketing budget

On-site sales, lead capture, and appointment setting

Branding exposure before, during, and after the event through local marketing campaigns

A trusted partnership with a national home show company that understands how to drive results

Vendors consistently report strong ROI and meaningful business growth after participating in Nationwide Expos events.

Connect with Nationwide Expos

Nationwide Expos is now accepting exhibitor applications for upcoming Tennessee home shows in Franklin, Nashville, Murfreesboro, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville. Businesses interested in showcasing their products or services to a high-intent audience can learn more at:

🌐 www.nationwideexpos.com

📞 800-201-4663

✉️ info@nationwideexpos.com

The full schedule of home shows in Tennessee and other participating states—including Colorado, Utah, Ohio, New Mexico, Georgia, North Carolina, South Dakota, Nebraska, Alabama, Wyoming, and Iowa—is available online.

About Nationwide Expos

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Nationwide Expos is a trusted name in the home improvement show industry. With a strong emphasis on quality, convenience, and community, the company produces more than 100 events annually across the United States, connecting homeowners with reputable local businesses and helping exhibitors grow through direct, in-person marketing opportunities.

