Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam viewed exhibition of Vietnamese paintings

AZERBAIJAN, May 7 - On May 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, together with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, visited an exhibition of Vietnamese paintings at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.