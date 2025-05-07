New art added to PEI’s Art Banks
CANADA, May 7 - The Province of Prince Edward Island continues to celebrate the talent and creativity of Island artists through its annual acquisitions for both the PEI Art Bank and Indigenous Art Bank.
These growing collections reflect the depth and diversity of visual arts across the Island and are regularly displayed in public buildings and government locations. The public displays not only showcase local talent, they also provide valuable exposure opportunities to help support art professionals with their livelihoods.
“Making art is fundamental for my well-being. Exploring and experimenting with different textile techniques and materials brings me much joy, and some challenging frustrations. Having a piece in the PEI Art Bank makes my work accessible to many and I hope viewers will experience the fun of the piece as well as think about the impact discarded plastics have on the environment. It is also such an honour to have my work recognized as meaningful and important by a select group of peers.”
- Jane Whitten
Established in 1979, the PEI Art Bank was created to support and promote visual art professionals living and working in the province. The Indigenous Art Bank, launched more recently, highlights the distinct artistic contributions of the Mi’kmaq people of PEI.
“PEI’s Art Banks program represents a unique opportunity to honour and recognize the creativity of Island art professionals,” said Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Darlene Compton. “The annual acquisitions is our commitment to the art sector, ensuring artists’ creations are seen and valued throughout the province. It also encourages emerging and established artists to grow their livelihood while practicing their incredible talent.”
Backgrounder:
The 14 works of art purchased for the Indigenous Art Bank and PEI Art Bank are:
Artist: Patricia Bourque
Title: Good Medicine
Medium: Photography on archival paper
Artist: Alexis Bulman
Title: Connected
Medium: Graphite on paper
Artist: Doug Dumais
Title: A book that is shut is but a block (Charlottetown)
Medium: Inkjet print on Moab Entrada Rag Bright 300, dry-mounted on 3mm PVC
Artist: Doug Dumais
Title: Sometimes there's a good reason to break the rules (Souris)
Medium: Inkjet print on Moab Entrada Rag Bright 300, dry-mounted on 3mm PVC
Artist: Rilla Marshall
Title: Amalgam: Wrack Lines
Medium: Handwoven cotton
Artist: Annie Martin
Title: Wildheart Waves
Medium: Pyrography, linseed oil
*Artist: Annie Martin
Title: Spirit, Strength, Soul
Medium: Pyrography, linseed oil
Artist: Heather Millar
Title: Divide
Medium: Oil on canvas
Artist: Christina Patterson
Title: North Rustico in Golden Light
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
*Artist: Melissa Peter-Paul
Title: Tea with the Aunties
Medium: Quills, birch bark, sinew and sweetgrass
Artist: Tessa Rankin
Title: Cosette's Point of View
Medium: Pencil, pen, watercolour, gouache
*Artist: Nora Richard
Title: Swirling Star Basket
Medium: Dyed reed
*Artist: Rena Saulnier
Title: Reed Shaken by the Wind
Medium: Acrylic on glass
Artist: Jane Whitten
Title: A Black Tie Event
Medium: Mixed media (discarded and new materials including a security system cable, black cable ties and a red plastic cap)
*Works purchased as part of the Indigenous Art Bank Acquisition Program are identified by an asterisk
