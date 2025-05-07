New art added to PEI’s Art Banks

CANADA, May 7 - The Province of Prince Edward Island continues to celebrate the talent and creativity of Island artists through its annual acquisitions for both the PEI Art Bank and Indigenous Art Bank.

These growing collections reflect the depth and diversity of visual arts across the Island and are regularly displayed in public buildings and government locations. The public displays not only showcase local talent, they also provide valuable exposure opportunities to help support art professionals with their livelihoods.

“Making art is fundamental for my well-being. Exploring and experimenting with different textile techniques and materials brings me much joy, and some challenging frustrations. Having a piece in the PEI Art Bank makes my work accessible to many and I hope viewers will experience the fun of the piece as well as think about the impact discarded plastics have on the environment. It is also such an honour to have my work recognized as meaningful and important by a select group of peers.” - Jane Whitten

Established in 1979, the PEI Art Bank was created to support and promote visual art professionals living and working in the province. The Indigenous Art Bank, launched more recently, highlights the distinct artistic contributions of the Mi’kmaq people of PEI.

“PEI’s Art Banks program represents a unique opportunity to honour and recognize the creativity of Island art professionals,” said Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Darlene Compton. “The annual acquisitions is our commitment to the art sector, ensuring artists’ creations are seen and valued throughout the province. It also encourages emerging and established artists to grow their livelihood while practicing their incredible talent.”

Learn more about the Indigenous Art Bank and the PEI Art Bank.



Backgrounder:

The 14 works of art purchased for the Indigenous Art Bank and PEI Art Bank are:

Artist: Patricia Bourque

Title: Good Medicine

Medium: Photography on archival paper

Artist: Alexis Bulman

Title: Connected

Medium: Graphite on paper

Artist: Doug Dumais

Title: A book that is shut is but a block (Charlottetown)

Medium: Inkjet print on Moab Entrada Rag Bright 300, dry-mounted on 3mm PVC

Artist: Doug Dumais

Title: Sometimes there's a good reason to break the rules (Souris)

Medium: Inkjet print on Moab Entrada Rag Bright 300, dry-mounted on 3mm PVC

Artist: Rilla Marshall

Title: Amalgam: Wrack Lines

Medium: Handwoven cotton

Artist: Annie Martin

Title: Wildheart Waves

Medium: Pyrography, linseed oil

*Artist: Annie Martin

Title: Spirit, Strength, Soul

Medium: Pyrography, linseed oil

Artist: Heather Millar

Title: Divide

Medium: Oil on canvas

Artist: Christina Patterson

Title: North Rustico in Golden Light

Medium: Acrylic on canvas

*Artist: Melissa Peter-Paul

Title: Tea with the Aunties

Medium: Quills, birch bark, sinew and sweetgrass

Artist: Tessa Rankin

Title: Cosette's Point of View

Medium: Pencil, pen, watercolour, gouache

*Artist: Nora Richard

Title: Swirling Star Basket

Medium: Dyed reed

*Artist: Rena Saulnier

Title: Reed Shaken by the Wind

Medium: Acrylic on glass

Artist: Jane Whitten

Title: A Black Tie Event

Medium: Mixed media (discarded and new materials including a security system cable, black cable ties and a red plastic cap)

*Works purchased as part of the Indigenous Art Bank Acquisition Program are identified by an asterisk

