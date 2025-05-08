'Transcendence Talks' Connects Community with Providers and Resources for Gender Affirmation

FREE Community Event Offers Resources, Support and Connection

Transcendence Talks is designed to create a welcoming space where people can connect with providers, resources, and community members who understand the gender affirmation journey.” — Julianne Shirey, president of Gender Confirmation Center

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gender Confirmation Center is proud to announce "Transcendence Talks: Navigating Your Affirming Journey," a free community event providing education, resources, and support for the transgender and non-binary community or individuals exploring gender-affirming care. The free community event will take place on Saturday, May 17, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM atLocation: Hotel AndaluzAddress: 125 2nd St NW,Albuquerque, NM 87102"Transcendence Talks is designed to create a welcoming space where people can connect with providers, resources, and community members who understand the gender affirmation journey," said Julianne Shirey, president of Gender Confirmation Center. "We recognize that navigating gender-affirming care can be complex, and our goal is to make that path clearer and more accessible for everyone."The event will feature:Expert Panel Discussion — Gender Confirmation Center providers, a former patient, and advocates will share insights and experiences about various aspects of gender-affirming careResource Fair — Local vendors and service providers offering specialized products and services for the transgender and non-binary communityCommunity Clothes Swap — Opportunity to exchange clothing in a supportive environmentComplimentary Refreshments — Food and beverages will be servedMeet and Greet --with Dr. Ley and Dr. Facque from 1-2 PMPanel topics will include surgical and non-surgical gender-affirming options, insurance navigation, mental health support, and personal stories of affirmation. Attendees can ask questions and connect with providers in a relaxed, informative setting."As a transwoman, understanding your options and connecting with knowledgeable providers is essential for making informed decisions about gender-affirming care," added Ellie Ley, MD. "Our practice is committed to supporting individuals throughout their unique journeys toward authentic self-expression."The event is free and open to all, including those considering gender-affirming care, individuals currently in the process, supportive family members, friends, and allies. We encourage all attendees to register beforehand using our Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gccs-transcendence-talks-navigating-your-affirming-journey-tickets-1342846513069?aff=oddtdtcreator For more information about Transcendence Talks or Gender Confirmation Center, please contact Dana Newell at 252-258-7634 or visit www.genderconfirmation.com About Gender Confirmation CenterThe GCC (Gender Confirmation Center) specializes in gender-affirming surgeries and holistic care for transgender and nonbinary individuals. Using a patient-centered approach, GCC ensures all individuals have access to safe, affirming, high-quality medical services. Beyond surgery, GCC actively supports community initiatives that enhance the well-being of trans and non-binary individuals nationwide. Learn more at www.genderconfirmation.com . THE GCC: Honoring Your Story, Supporting Your Transition.

