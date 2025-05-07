Submit Release
Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2025 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

  May 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
  RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of April 30, 2025
  Next Dividend Announcement Expected June 10, 2025


Vero Beach, Fla., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of May 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid June 27, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on May 30, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on June 10, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of May 7, 2025, the Company had 109,219,994 shares of common stock outstanding. As of April 30, 2025, the Company had 108,823,792 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  RMBS Assets by Agency
  Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  RMBS Risk Measures


About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics  
($ in thousands)                                                                      
                                                    Realized        
                                              Realized     Feb 25 -        
                                              Apr-25     Apr-25        
                          Net               Weighted   CPR     CPR        
                          Weighted               Average   (1-Month)     (3-Month)     Modeled Interest  
    Current   Fair   % of     Current   Average               Maturity   (Reported     (Reported     Rate Sensitivity (1)  
Type   Face   Value   Portfolio     Price   Coupon     GWAC     Age   (Months)   in May)     in May)     (-50 BPS)     (+50 BPS)  
Fixed Rate RMBS                                                                      
15yr 5.0 TBA   $ 100,000   $ 100,238   1.62 %   100.24   5.00 %   5.85 %   9   166   n/a     n/a     $ 1,220     $ (1,435 )
15yr Total     100,000     100,238   1.62 %   100.24   5.00 %   5.85 %   9   166   n/a     n/a       1,220       (1,435 )
30yr 3.0     868,857     766,169   12.38 %   88.18   3.00 %   3.48 %   50   302   6.0 %   6.0 %     22,624       (23,153 )
30yr 3.5     170,830     156,440   2.53 %   91.58   3.50 %   4.04 %   62   285   7.6 %   5.7 %     4,264       (4,360 )
30yr 4.0     162,336     152,389   2.46 %   93.87   4.00 %   4.70 %   48   307   7.0 %   4.3 %     3,833       (4,046 )
30yr 4.5     293,146     281,168   4.54 %   95.91   4.50 %   5.44 %   34   322   15.9 %   9.8 %     5,889       (6,476 )
30yr 5.0     430,517     423,705   6.85 %   98.42   5.00 %   5.92 %   29   325   4.2 %   6.0 %     8,345       (9,398 )
30yr 5.5     575,097     578,901   9.35 %   100.66   5.50 %   6.45 %   14   341   7.6 %   5.8 %     9,891       (11,763 )
30yr 6.0     2,063,362     2,110,887   34.11 %   102.30   6.00 %   6.96 %   10   345   8.0 %   8.0 %     24,905       (32,234 )
30yr 6.5     1,256,119     1,304,023   21.07 %   103.81   6.50 %   7.44 %   13   343   12.9 %   9.1 %     10,175       (14,243 )
30yr 7.0     284,983     299,139   4.83 %   104.97   7.00 %   7.95 %   18   334   28.1 %   22.4 %     2,170       (2,783 )
30yr Total     6,105,247     6,072,821   98.13 %   99.47   5.41 %   6.27 %   22   333   9.7 %   8.2 %     92,096       (108,456 )
Total Pass-Through MBS     6,205,247     6,173,059   99.75 %   99.48   5.40 %   6.27 %   22   330   9.7 %   8.2 %     93,316       (109,891 )
Structured MBS                                                                      
IO 20yr 4.0     6,460     584   0.01 %   9.04   4.00 %   4.57 %   159   74   11.6 %   9.8 %     3       (3 )
IO 30yr 3.0     2,507     307   0.00 %   12.23   3.00 %   3.64 %   123   227   22.7 %   8.8 %     (1 )     -  
IO 30yr 4.0     69,142     13,154   0.21 %   19.03   4.00 %   4.60 %   128   223   2.7 %   3.8 %     (271 )     195  
IO 30yr 4.5     3,000     556   0.01 %   18.53   4.50 %   4.99 %   178   169   7.8 %   7.6 %     (6 )     3  
IO 30yr 5.0     1,571     333   0.01 %   21.19   5.00 %   5.37 %   178   169   1.4 %   16.8 %     (5 )     3  
IO Total     82,680     14,934   0.24 %   18.06   4.01 %   4.59 %   133   208   4.2 %   4.8 %     (280 )     198  
IIO 30yr 4.0     20,837     322   0.01 %   1.54   0.00 %   4.40 %   91   257   7.8 %   3.0 %     114       (91 )
Total Structured RMBS     103,517     15,256   0.25 %   14.74   3.20 %   4.56 %   125   218   4.9 %   4.5 %     (166 )     107  
                                                                       
Total Mortgage Assets   $ 6,308,764   $ 6,188,315   100.00 %       5.37 %   6.24 %   24   328   9.6 %   8.2 %   $ 93,150     $ (109,784 )



        Hedge   Modeled Interest  
    Notional   Period   Rate Sensitivity (1)  
Hedge   Balance   End   (-50 BPS)     (+50 BPS)  
3-Month SOFR Futures   $ (115,000 ) Aug-26   $ (1,150 )   $ 1,150  
5-Year Treasury Future(2)     (377,500 ) Jun-25     (7,967 )     7,789  
10-Year Treasury Future(3)     (193,500 ) Jun-25     (6,199 )     6,138  
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)     (137,500 ) Jun-25     (6,170 )     5,909  
Swaps     (3,435,300 ) Jan-31     (88,630 )     85,559  
TBA     (200,000 ) May-25     (4,884 )     5,297  
Hedge Total   $ (4,458,800 )     $ (115,000 )   $ 111,842  
Rate Shock Grand Total             $ (21,850 )   $ 2,058  


(1 ) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2 ) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.20 at April 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $412.2 million.
(3 ) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.22 at April 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $217.2 million.
(4 ) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.73 at April 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $157.8 million.



RMBS Assets by Agency                
($ in thousands)                
            Percentage  
    Fair     of  
Asset Category   Value     Portfolio  
As of April 30, 2025                
Fannie Mae   $ 3,783,477       61.1 %
Freddie Mac     2,404,838       38.9 %
Total Mortgage Assets   $ 6,188,315       100.0 %



Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test  
($ in thousands)                
            Percentage  
    Fair     of  
Asset Category   Value     Portfolio  
As of April 30, 2025                
Non-Whole Pool Assets   $ 299,950       4.8 %
Whole Pool Assets     5,888,365       95.2 %
Total Mortgage Assets   $ 6,188,315       100.0 %



Borrowings By Counterparty                            
($ in thousands)                            
                  Weighted     Weighted    
            % of     Average     Average    
    Total     Total     Repo     Maturity   Longest
As of April 30, 2025   Borrowings     Debt     Rate     in Days   Maturity
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC   $ 358,603     6.2 %   4.46 %   15   5/21/2025
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith     332,720     5.7 %   4.50 %   25   6/13/2025
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.     313,708     5.4 %   4.46 %   59   7/16/2025
Citigroup Global Markets Inc     313,483     5.4 %   4.50 %   27   5/28/2025
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.     291,937     5.0 %   4.48 %   48   6/23/2025
StoneX Financial Inc.     290,202     5.0 %   4.45 %   21   5/28/2025
Clear Street LLC     287,102     4.9 %   4.47 %   19   5/28/2025
Daiwa Securities America Inc.     276,183     4.7 %   4.49 %   22   5/23/2025
South Street Securities, LLC     267,923     4.6 %   4.46 %   58   7/29/2025
Goldman, Sachs & Co     265,935     4.6 %   4.50 %   28   5/28/2025
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.     260,466     4.5 %   4.47 %   14   5/22/2025
ING Financial Markets LLC     257,355     4.4 %   4.48 %   9   5/13/2025
DV Securities, LLC Repo     253,937     4.4 %   4.45 %   25   5/28/2025
RBC Capital Markets, LLC     251,948     4.3 %   4.46 %   52   6/23/2025
ASL Capital Markets Inc.     249,316     4.3 %   4.45 %   21   6/13/2025
Marex Capital Markets Inc.     242,091     4.2 %   4.45 %   27   5/29/2025
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.     241,484     4.2 %   4.52 %   74   9/15/2025
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co     224,831     3.9 %   4.46 %   12   5/22/2025
Bank of Montreal     200,551     3.4 %   4.50 %   22   5/23/2025
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.     200,503     3.4 %   4.46 %   42   6/12/2025
The Bank of Nova Scotia     140,934     2.4 %   4.50 %   21   5/21/2025
Banco Santander SA     139,659     2.4 %   4.50 %   16   5/16/2025
Nomura Securities International, Inc.     120,432     2.1 %   4.48 %   34   6/20/2025
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC     35,296     0.6 %   4.50 %   15   5/15/2025
Total Borrowings   $ 5,816,599     100.0 %   4.47 %   30   9/15/2025



Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400


