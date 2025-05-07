APA Corporation Announces First-Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results

HOUSTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced first-quarter 2025 results. Results can be found on the company’s website by visiting www.apacorp.com or investor.apacorp.com.

APA will host a conference call on May 8 at 10 a.m. Central time via the webcast link available on the company website to discuss the results. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the “Investors” page of the company’s website.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

Contacts Investor: (281) 302-2286 Media: (713) 296-7276 Website: www.apacorp.com

