The Metals Company Announces First Quarter 2025 Corporate Update Conference Call for Wednesday, May 14, 2025 

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or the “Company”), an explorer of the world’s largest undeveloped resource of critical metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, to provide an update on first quarter 2025 financial results and recent corporate developments. 

First Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details 

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
   
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
   
Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here
   
Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here
   

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the ‘Investors’ tab of the Company’s website under ‘Investors’ > ‘Media’ > ‘Events and Presentations’, approximately two hours after the event.  

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts 
Media | media@metals.co 
Investors | investors@metals.co 


