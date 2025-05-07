Coherent Corp. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Q3 REVENUE OF $1.50B, INCREASED 24% Y/Y

Q3 GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF 35.2%, INCREASED 491 bps Y/Y; Q3 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF 38.5%, INCREASED 490 bps Y/Y

Q3 GAAP EPS OF $(0.11), IMPROVED $0.18 Y/Y; Q3 NON-GAAP EPS OF $0.91, IMPROVED $0.53 Y/Y



SAXONBURG, Pa., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) (“Coherent,” “We,” or the “Company”), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced financial results today for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.50 billion, with GAAP gross margin of 35.2% and GAAP net loss of $0.11 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 38.5% with net income per diluted share of $0.91.

Jim Anderson, CEO, said, “We delivered strong growth and profitability in the March quarter with record revenue driven by another quarter of strong AI-related datacenter demand. We also introduced many new industry-leading optical networking products and technologies during the past quarter which position us well for long-term growth.”

Sherri Luther, CFO, said, “Revenue growth and gross margin expansion drove a significant year-over-year improvement in our GAAP and non-GAAP EPS. We also paid down $136 million of our outstanding debt. Cash and capital allocation remain priorities for us, as we further improve operating leverage and efficiency, while continuing to make investments for the long-term growth of the company.”

Selected Third Quarter Financial Results and Comparisons (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Table 1 GAAP Financial Results (unaudited) Q3 FY25 Q2 FY25 Q3 FY24 Q/Q Y/Y Q3 FY25 YTD Q3 FY24 YTD FY/FY Revenues $ 1,498 $ 1,435 $ 1,209 4.4 % 23.9 % $ 4,281 $ 3,393 26.2 % Gross Margin % 35.2 % 35.5 % 30.3 % (28) bps 491 bps 35.0 % 30.2 % 480 bps R&D Expense % 10.1 % 10.0 % 10.5 % 3 bps (49) bps 10.0 % 10.4 % (42) bps SG&A Expense % 15.5 % 15.4 % 17.0 % 7 bps (153) bps 15.9 % 18.4 % (254) bps Operating Expenses $ 456 $ 373 $ 344 22.4 % 32.5 % $ 1,213 $ 991 22.4 % Operating Income (1) $ 72 $ 137 $ 22 (47.6 )% 222.0 % $ 284 $ 33 762.6 % Operating Margin 4.8 % 9.5 % 1.8 % (475) bps 295 bps 6.6 % 1.0 % 566 bps Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Coherent Corp. $ 16 $ 103 $ (13 ) (84.8 )% (219.1 )% $ 145 $ (108 ) (234.6 )% Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.30 $ (1.32 ) $ 1.62

(1) Operating Income is defined as earnings (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, and other expense or income, net.

Selected Third Quarter Financial Results and Comparisons (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Table 1, continued Non-GAAP Financial Results (unaudited) (1)(2) Q3 FY25 Q2 FY25 Q3 FY24 Q/Q Y/Y Q3 FY25 YTD Q3 FY24 YTD FY/FY Revenues $ 1,498 $ 1,435 $ 1,209 4.4 % 23.9 % $ 4,281 $ 3,393 26.2 % Gross Margin % 38.5 % 38.2 % 33.6 % 30 bps 490 bps 37.8 % 33.7 % 412 bps R&D Expense % 9.4 % 9.6 % 10.1 % (15) bps (62) bps 9.5 % 9.8 % (31) bps SG&A Expense % 10.4 % 10.2 % 11.0 % 28 bps (55) bps 10.6 % 11.7 % (112) bps Operating Expenses $ 297 $ 283 $ 254 5.1 % 17.0 % $ 858 $ 729 17.8 % Operating Income $ 279 $ 265 $ 152 5.4 % 83.9 % $ 762 $ 415 83.4 % Operating Margin 18.6 % 18.5 % 12.6 % 18 bps 608 bps 17.8 % 12.2 % 555 bps Net Earnings Attributable to Coherent Corp. $ 177 $ 185 $ 90 (4.1 )% 97.3 % $ 500 $ 200 150.4 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.91 $ 0.95 $ 0.38 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.53 $ 2.53 $ 0.70 $ 1.83

(1) During the second fiscal quarter of 2025, the Company refined its methodology to report non-GAAP measures. The change does not impact the Company’s financial position, cash flows, or GAAP consolidated results of operations. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

(2) The Company has disclosed financial measurements in this earnings release that present financial information considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not a substitute for GAAP measurements, although the Company's management uses these measurements as an aid in monitoring the Company's on-going financial performance. The non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp., the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, the non-GAAP operating income, the non-GAAP gross margin, the non-GAAP research and development, the non-GAAP selling, general and administration, the non-GAAP operating expenses, the non-GAAP interest and other (income) expense, and the non-GAAP income tax (benefit), measure earnings and operating income (loss), respectively, excluding non-recurring or unusual items that are considered by management to be outside the Company’s standard operation and excluding certain non-cash items. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures, including that such measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. Thus, there can be no assurance whether (i) items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures will occur in the future or (ii) there will be cash costs associated with items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. The Company compensates for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by providing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider adjusted measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. All non-GAAP amounts exclude certain adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired intangible amortization expense, restructuring charges (recoveries), integration and site consolidation expenses, integration transaction expenses, and various one-time adjustments. See Table 6 for the Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.

Product Highlights – Third Quarter Fiscal 2025

Recognized as an NVIDIA Ecosystem Innovation Partner. Coherent is collaborating with NVIDIA on using silicon photonics and co-packaged optics in networking switches to enable the next generation of AI infrastructure.



Coherent is collaborating with NVIDIA on using silicon photonics and co-packaged optics in networking switches to enable the next generation of AI infrastructure. Received Six Product Innovation Awards. Our innovations at the component, module, and system level across datacenter and communications markets were recognized at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference 2025.



Our innovations at the component, module, and system level across datacenter and communications markets were recognized at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference 2025. Groundbreaking Demonstration of 400G EML to Enable Next-Generation 3.2T Transceivers. Our innovative differential electro-absorption-modulated laser (EML) technology paves the path for future industry adoption of 3.2T optical interconnects.



Our innovative differential electro-absorption-modulated laser (EML) technology paves the path for future industry adoption of 3.2T optical interconnects. Showcased Multiple Key Technologies for Co-Packaged Optics (CPO). At OFC 2025, we demonstrated a comprehensive portfolio of technologies including high power InP CW lasers, VCSEL-based CPO solutions, and various passive optical components, which enable CPO applications in AI datacenters.



At OFC 2025, we demonstrated a comprehensive portfolio of technologies including high power InP CW lasers, VCSEL-based CPO solutions, and various passive optical components, which enable CPO applications in AI datacenters. Demonstrated Market-Leading 200G VCSELs and Detectors for 1.6T Multimode Transceivers. Our internally developed 200G VCSELs and photodiodes offer the best cost- and power-efficiency for short-reach datacenter interconnects.



Our internally developed 200G VCSELs and photodiodes offer the best cost- and power-efficiency for short-reach datacenter interconnects. Multi-Technology 1.6T Transceivers. Showcased three different 1.6T transceivers, each of which uses different internally developed solutions, including Silicon Photonics, EML, and VCSEL, leveraging our broad and deep technology portfolio.



Business Outlook – Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 (1)

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to be between $1.425 billion and $1.575 billion.

Gross margin percentage for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to be between 37% and 39% on a non-GAAP basis.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 are expected to be between $290 million and $310 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to be between 21% and 24% on a non-GAAP basis.

EPS for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to be between $0.81 and $1.01 on a non-GAAP basis.



(1) The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP gross margin percentage, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP earnings per share, because we cannot, without unreasonable efforts, forecast certain items required to develop comparable GAAP measures. These items include, without limitation, restructuring charges; integration, site consolidation and other expenses; foreign exchange gains (losses); and share based compensation expense. The variability of these items could significantly impact our future GAAP financial results and we believe that the inclusion of any such reconciliations would imply a degree or precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

Table 2 Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)* THREE MONTHS ENDED Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2024 2024 Revenues $ 1,497.9 $ 1,434.7 $ 1,208.8 Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income) Cost of goods sold 970.2 925.3 842.3 Research and development 150.7 143.9 127.5 Selling, general and administrative 231.4 220.6 205.2 Restructuring charges 73.8 8.0 11.5 Interest expense 57.3 64.3 72.8 Other expense (income), net 4.6 (55.8 ) (18.6 ) Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense 1,488.0 1,306.3 1,240.7 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes 9.9 128.4 (31.9 ) Income Taxes 8.1 26.9 (16.1 ) Net Earnings (Loss) 1.8 101.5 (15.7 ) Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (13.9 ) (1.8 ) (2.5 ) Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Coherent Corp. $ 15.7 $ 103.4 $ (13.2 ) Less: Dividends on Preferred Stock 32.7 32.3 31.2 Net Earnings (Loss) Available to the Common Shareholders $ (17.0 ) $ 71.1 $ (44.4 ) Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.29 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.29 ) Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 155.2 154.8 152.1 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 155.2 160.0 152.1 *Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Table 2 Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)* (Continued) NINE MONTHS ENDED Mar 31, Mar 31, $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2024 Revenues $ 4,280.7 $ 3,393.3 Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income) Cost of goods sold 2,783.5 2,369.3 Research and development 426.2 352.1 Selling, general and administrative 681.0 626.0 Restructuring charges 106.2 13.0 Interest expense 188.2 220.7 Other expense (income), net (62.0 ) (30.3 ) Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense 4,123.1 3,550.9 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes 157.6 (157.6 ) Income Taxes 29.4 (45.8 ) Net Earnings (Loss) 128.2 (111.7 ) Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (16.8 ) (4.0 ) Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Coherent Corp. $ 145.0 $ (107.7 ) Less: Dividends on Preferred Stock 96.8 91.9 Net Earnings (Loss) Available to the Common Shareholders $ 48.2 $ (199.7 ) Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.31 $ (1.32 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.30 $ (1.32 ) Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 154.5 151.3 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 159.2 151.3 *Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Table 3 Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets* March 31, June 30, $ Millions (unaudited) 2025 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 890.3 $ 926.0 Restricted cash, current 19.1 174.0 Accounts receivable 1,010.0 848.5 Inventories 1,391.5 1,286.4 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 24.9 26.9 Prepaid and other current assets 364.1 398.2 Total Current Assets 3,699.9 3,660.1 Property, plant & equipment, net 1,936.4 1,817.3 Goodwill 4,458.0 4,464.3 Other intangible assets, net 3,282.5 3,503.2 Deferred income taxes 52.6 41.0 Restricted cash, non-current 716.7 689.6 Other assets 298.8 313.1 Total Assets $ 14,444.8 $ 14,488.6 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Equity Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 4.7 $ 73.8 Accounts payable 777.3 631.5 Operating lease current liabilities 42.7 40.6 Accruals and other current liabilities 672.3 597.9 Total Current Liabilities 1,497.0 1,343.8 Long-term debt 3,727.1 4,026.4 Deferred income taxes 673.8 784.4 Operating lease liabilities 170.0 162.4 Other liabilities 208.1 225.4 Total Liabilities 6,276.0 6,542.4 Total Mezzanine Equity 2,461.6 2,364.8 Total Coherent Corp. Shareholders' Equity 5,352.6 5,210.1 Noncontrolling interests 354.6 371.4 Total Equity 5,707.2 5,581.5 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Equity $ 14,444.8 $ 14,488.6 *Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Table 4 Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows* NINE MONTHS ENDED Mar 31, Mar 31, $ Millions (unaudited) 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 503.3 $ 383.4 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant & equipment (309.5 ) (246.9 ) Proceeds from the sale of business 27.0 — Other investing activities (1.0 ) (2.1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (283.5 ) (249.0 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Contributions from noncontrolling interest holders — 1,000.0 Proceeds from borrowings of revolving credit facilities 35.9 19.0 Payments on existing debt (386.0 ) (165.1 ) Payments on borrowings under revolving credit facilities (34.1 ) (18.6 ) Equity issuance costs — (31.8 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchases under employee stock purchase plan 47.5 36.1 Payments in satisfaction of employees' minimum tax obligations (48.9 ) (18.8 ) Other financing activities (0.7 ) (0.8 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (386.5 ) 819.9 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3.0 0.6 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (163.7 ) 954.9 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 1,789.7 837.6 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,626.0 $ 1,792.5 *Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Table 5 Segment Revenues*



THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED $ Millions (unaudited)

Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Networking $ 897.3 $ 815.9 $ 618.8 $ 2,476.1 $ 1,615.9 Materials 236.7 243.5 239.0 717.6 737.3 Lasers 363.9 375.3 351.0 1,087.0 1,040.1 Consolidated $ 1,497.9 $ 1,434.7 $ 1,208.8 $ 4,280.7 $ 3,393.3

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 6 Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures*



THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2024 2024(1) 2025(1) 2024(1) Gross margin on GAAP basis $ 527.7 $ 509.4 $ 366.5 $ 1,497.2 $ 1,024.0 Share-based compensation 5.4 5.6 5.2 16.7 17.9 Amortization of acquired intangibles (2) 43.7 30.4 30.6 104.5 91.6 Integration, site consolidation and other (3) — 2.6 4.0 1.7 10.8 Gross margin on non-GAAP basis $ 576.7 $ 548.0 $ 406.2 $ 1,620.1 $ 1,144.3 Research and development on GAAP basis $ 150.7 $ 143.9 $ 127.5 $ 426.2 $ 352.1 Share-based compensation (5.3 ) (5.7 ) (4.9 ) (16.3 ) (17.9 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (2) (3.8 ) (0.6 ) (0.7 ) (5.1 ) (2.0 ) Integration, site consolidation and other (3) (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) (0.3 ) (1.0 ) Research and development on non-GAAP basis $ 141.2 $ 137.4 $ 121.5 $ 404.6 $ 331.2 Selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis $ 231.4 $ 220.6 $ 205.2 $ 681.0 $ 626.0 Share-based compensation (29.5 ) (29.7 ) (16.3 ) (83.7 ) (62.4 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (2) (39.6 ) (40.7 ) (41.0 ) (121.1 ) (122.9 ) Integration, site consolidation and other (3) (6.0 ) (4.5 ) (15.1 ) (22.3 ) (43.1 ) Selling, general and administrative on non-GAAP basis $ 156.3 $ 145.7 $ 132.8 $ 453.7 $ 397.7 Restructuring charges on GAAP basis $ 73.8 $ 8.0 $ 11.5 $ 106.2 $ 12.9 Restructuring charges (4) (73.8 ) (8.0 ) (11.5 ) (106.2 ) (12.9 ) Restructuring charges on non-GAAP basis $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating income on GAAP basis $ 71.8 $ 136.9 $ 22.3 $ 283.8 $ 32.9 Share-based compensation 40.2 41.0 26.4 116.7 98.2 Amortization of acquired intangibles 87.2 71.7 72.3 230.7 216.5 Restructuring charges (4) 73.8 8.0 11.5 106.2 12.9 Integration, site consolidation and other (3) 6.4 7.3 19.5 24.3 54.9 Operating income on non-GAAP basis $ 279.3 $ 264.9 $ 151.9 $ 761.8 $ 415.4





Table 6 Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures* (Continued) THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2024 2024(1) 2025(1) 2024(1) Interest and other (income) expense, net on GAAP basis $ 61.9 $ 8.5 $ 54.2 $ 126.2 $ 190.4 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (16.7 ) 35.1 (3.1 ) 8.6 (8.6 ) Interest and other (income) expense, net on non-GAAP basis $ 45.1 $ 43.6 $ 51.0 $ 134.8 $ 181.8 Income taxes on GAAP basis $ 8.1 $ 26.9 $ (16.1 ) $ 29.4 $ (45.8 ) Tax impact of non-GAAP measures 47.6 19.2 29.8 95.2 83.5 Tax windfall from share-based compensation (5) 4.2 4.1 — 19.2 — Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets (6) (1.4 ) (11.8 ) — (12.6 ) — Income taxes on non-GAAP basis $ 58.5 $ 38.4 $ 13.7 $ 131.2 $ 37.7 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Coherent Corp. on GAAP basis $ 15.7 $ 103.4 $ (13.2 ) $ 145.0 $ (107.7 ) Share-based compensation 40.2 41.0 26.4 116.7 98.2 Amortization of acquired intangibles (2) 87.2 71.7 72.3 230.7 216.5 Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses 16.7 (35.1 ) 3.1 (8.6 ) 8.6 Restructuring charges (4) 73.8 8.0 11.5 106.2 12.9 Integration, site consolidation and other (3) 6.4 7.3 19.5 24.3 54.9 Non-controlling interest impact of non-GAAP items (12.3 ) — — (12.3 ) — Tax impact of non-GAAP measures (47.6 ) (19.2 ) (29.8 ) (95.2 ) (83.5 ) Tax windfall from share-based compensation (5) (4.2 ) (4.1 ) — (19.2 ) — Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets (6) 1.4 11.8 — 12.6 — Net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp. on non-GAAP basis $ 177.2 $ 184.8 $ 89.8 $ 500.3 $ 199.8 Per share data: Net loss on GAAP basis Basic Earnings (Loss)Per Share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.31 $ (1.32 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.30 $ (1.32 ) Net earnings on non-GAAP basis Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.93 $ 0.99 $ 0.39 $ 2.61 $ 0.71 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.91 $ 0.95 $ 0.38 $ 2.53 $ 0.70

* Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1) During the second fiscal quarter of 2025, the Company refined its methodology to report non-GAAP measures. The change does not impact the Company’s financial position, cash flows, or GAAP consolidated results of operations. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

(2) Amortization of acquired intangibles includes the write-off of certain impaired intangible assets in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

(3) Integration, site consolidation and other costs include retention and severance payments and other integration costs related to the acquisition of Coherent, Inc. Refer to table 7 for a more detailed description of these costs on a consolidated basis.

(4) Restructuring charges include loss on sale of a facility, severance, non-cash impairment charges for production assets and improvements on leased facilities and other costs related to the Restructuring Plans.

(5) Windfall tax benefits were recorded on the vesting of share-based compensation.

(6) Valuation allowance adjustments were related to an increase (decrease) in valuation allowance related to certain deferred tax assets resulting from the Company’s cumulative GAAP net loss that is not recognized for non-GAAP purposes given the historical non-GAAP net earnings.

Table 7 Components of Integration, Site Consolidation and Other Costs Excluded from Non-GAAP Operating Income* THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, $ Millions (unaudited) 2025 2024 2024(1) 2025(1) 2024(1) Integration, site consolidation and other costs Consulting costs related to projects to integrate recent acquisitions into common technology systems and simplify legal entity structure $ 5.8 $ 3.8 $ 11.1 $ 21.0 $ 34.3 Charges for products that are end-of-life, including production equipment to produce those products — — 2.2 — 2.2 Employee severance and retention costs for site consolidations as part of our Synergy and Site Consolidation Plan or other actions 0.6 3.5 2.4 2.7 9.5 Severance costs related to the retirement of our CEO/CFO/President — — 3.8 0.6 5.9 Direct damages from substation power failure/fire at manufacturing sites — — — — 3.0 Integration, site consolidation and other costs $ 6.4 $ 7.3 $ 19.5 $ 24.3 $ 54.9

* Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1) During the second fiscal quarter of 2025, the Company refined its methodology to report non-GAAP measures. The change does not impact the Company’s financial position, cash flows, or GAAP consolidated results of operations. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

Table 8 GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share Calculation*







THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Numerator Net earnings (loss) attributable to Coherent Corp. $ 15.7 $ 103.4 $ (13.2 ) $ 145.0 $ (107.7 ) Deduct Series B redeemable preferred dividends (32.7 ) (32.3 ) (31.2 ) (96.8 ) (91.9 ) Basic earnings (loss) available to common shareholders $ (17.0 ) $ 71.1 $ (44.4 ) $ 48.2 $ (199.7 ) Diluted earnings (loss) available to common shareholders $ (17.0 ) $ 71.1 $ (44.4 ) $ 48.2 $ (199.7 ) Denominator Weighted average shares 155.2 154.8 152.1 154.5 151.3 Effect of dilutive securities: Common stock equivalents — 5.2 — 4.7 — Diluted weighted average common shares 155.2 160.0 152.1 159.2 151.3 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.31 $ (1.32 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.30 $ (1.32 )

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 9 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation* THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2025 2024 2024(1) 2025(1) 2024(1) Numerator Net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp. on non-GAAP basis $ 177.2 $ 184.8 $ 89.8 $ 500.3 $ 199.8 Deduct Series B redeemable preferred dividends (32.7 ) (32.3 ) (31.2 ) (96.8 ) (91.9 ) Basic earnings available to common shareholders $ 144.6 $ 152.6 $ 58.6 $ 403.5 $ 107.9 Diluted earnings available to common shareholders $ 144.6 $ 152.6 $ 58.6 $ 403.5 $ 107.9 Denominator Weighted average shares 155.2 154.8 152.1 154.5 151.3 Effect of dilutive securities: Common stock equivalents 4.0 5.2 3.5 4.7 2.3 Diluted weighted average common shares 159.1 160.0 155.7 159.2 153.6 Basic earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis $ 0.93 $ 0.99 $ 0.39 $ 2.61 $ 0.71 Diluted earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis $ 0.91 $ 0.95 $ 0.38 $ 2.53 $ 0.70

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1) During the second fiscal quarter of 2025, the Company refined its methodology to report non-GAAP measures. The change does not impact the Company’s financial position, cash flows, or GAAP consolidated results of operations. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

