Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,134 in the last 365 days.

Regency Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers”, “Regency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared quarterly cash dividends on Regency’s common stock, Series A preferred stock, and Series B preferred stock.

  • On May 6, 2025, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.705 per share. The dividend is payable on July 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 11, 2025.
  • On May 6, 2025, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Series A preferred stock of $0.390625 per share. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 16, 2025.
  • On May 6, 2025, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Series B preferred stock of $0.367200 per share. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 16, 2025.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Kathryn McKie
904 598 7348
KathrynMcKie@regencycenters.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Regency Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more