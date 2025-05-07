DLH Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

Solid Cash Flow and Debt Reduction Strengthen Financial Outlook as Bid Activity Accelerates

ATLANTA, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cyber security solutions to federal agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Second Quarter Highlights

Second quarter revenue was $89.2 million in fiscal 2025 versus $101.0 million in fiscal 2024, reflecting small business conversions partially offset by contributions from contract awards.

Earnings were $0.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") were $9.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to $10.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 due primarily to a reduction in revenue volume partially offset by appropriately scaling indirect costs.

Total debt was $151.7 million as of March 31, 2025 versus $154.6 million as of September 30, 2024 and $167.0 as of December 31, 2024, reflecting $15.3 million of debt reduction during the fiscal second quarter.

Contract backlog was $646.9 million as of March 31, 2025 versus $690.3 million as of September 30, 2024.



Management Discussion

“This past quarter saw well-publicized transformation across the federal government, but the strength of our strategic vision and commitment to providing innovative and cost-effective services has never been more evident," said Zach Parker, DLH President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our revenue for the quarter reflects the continued effect of contract conversions to small business contractors and the run out of acquired small business revenue. Despite these headwinds, our core services revenue remained strong as we delivered cutting-edge solutions in support of our customers' mission-critical work. Appropriate scaling of our indirect costs in anticipation of the revenue transition partially offset EBITDA reductions from the softer volume. As these conditions have evolved, we have protected our investment in new business growth initiatives that align with this administration's strategic imperatives. We continue to see the net impact of emerging White House policies as neutral to slightly positive for our Company.

"We reduced debt by about $15.3 million during the quarter, to $151.7 million, utilizing the $14.5 million of operating cash generated during the period, bolstered by strong accounts receivable collections. Moreover, we expect to make additional progress in debt reduction in the third and fourth quarters and remain focused on our goal of de-levering the Company to strengthen our balance sheet, reduce interest expense, and increase financial flexibility going forward. As a result of the credit amendment we executed in our fiscal first quarter, we remain well ahead of the financial thresholds in our debt covenants.

"Since a Continuing Resolution was enacted in March, we have seen a noticeable uptick in bid activity, with our pipeline of opportunities remaining robust and high-quality. With over $1.0 billion of value in new business proposals currently being evaluated, we anticipate the third and fourth quarters to reflect a higher amount of decision-making providing growth opportunities into fiscal 2026. We are confident in our ability to win new business given our focus on advanced engineering, digital transformation, data analytics, and cybersecurity applications. Having recently seen the President's fiscal year 2026 discretionary funding request, we believe that our innovative technology offerings will benefit from strong demand, and that the Company is well positioned for acceleration of growth in its core business in the quarters to come."

Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $89.2 million versus $101.0 million in fiscal 2024, reflecting the impact of small business set-aside transitions, including $6.9 million of revenue from CMOP, $3.6 million from the previous administration's unbundling of contracts to set aside some portion for small businesses, and $1.3 million from the continued run out of acquired small business revenue.

Income from operations was $5.1 million versus $5.9 million in the fiscal 2024 second quarter and, as a percentage of revenue, the Company reported operating margin of 5.7% in fiscal 2025 versus 5.9% in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses declined $3.1 million year-over-year, from $11.7 million in fiscal 2024 to $8.6 million in fiscal 2025, which as a percentage of revenue was 11.6% and 9.7%, respectively. The decrease in the current year is a result of appropriately scaling indirect costs as the company navigates the small business conversion headwinds.

Interest expense was $3.9 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 versus $4.2 million in the prior-year period, reflecting lower debt outstanding. Income before income taxes was $1.2 million for the second quarter this year versus $1.8 million in fiscal 2024, representing 1.4% and 1.7% of revenue, respectively, for each period.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, DLH recorded a $0.4 million and $(0.1) million provision and benefit for income tax expense, respectively. The tax provision from the prior year's period was positively impacted from the exercise of non-qualifying stock options. The Company reported net income of approximately $0.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. As a percentage of revenue for fiscal 2025 and 2024, net income was 1.0% and 1.8%, respectively.

On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $9.4 million versus $10.2 million in the prior-year period, or 10.5% and 10.1% of revenue, respectively.

Key Financial Indicators

As of March 31, 2025 the Company had cash of $0.2 million and debt outstanding under its credit facilities of $151.7 million versus cash of $0.3 million and debt outstanding of $154.6 million as of September 30, 2024. DLH saw a sequential $15.3 million decrease in debt from the first quarter's level — $167.0 million — utilizing $14.5 million of operating cash generated during the period, driven by strong performance in collecting customer accounts receivable, some of which had been delayed during the fiscal first quarter. The Company anticipates that it will convert 50-55% of EBITDA to debt reduction over the course of the fiscal year. As of the end of the fiscal 2025 second quarter, DLH has satisfied all mandatory term amortization payments through December 31, 2025 and is in compliance with its financial covenants.

As of March 31, 2025 total backlog was approximately $646.9 million including funded backlog of approximately $106.2 million and unfunded backlog of $540.7 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

DLH management will discuss second quarter results and provide a general business update, including current competitive conditions and strategies, during a conference call beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time tomorrow, May 8, 2025. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256. Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID 3751581.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC), a Russell 2000 company, enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,400 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions (including anticipated future financial performance and results); the diversion of management’s attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations; the inability to retain employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; our ability to manage our debt obligations; compliance with bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.

Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

CONTACTS: INVESTOR RELATIONS Contact: Chris Witty Phone: 646-438-9385 Email: cwitty@darrowir.com

TABLES TO FOLLOW

DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025

2024 2025

2024 Revenue $ 89,212 $ 101,007 $ 179,994 $ 198,857 Cost of operations: Contract costs 71,209 79,112 143,591 158,193 General and administrative costs 8,623 11,710 17,079 19,407 Depreciation and amortization 4,265 4,243 8,572 8,496 Total operating costs 84,097 95,065 169,242 186,096 Income from operations 5,115 5,942 10,752 12,761 Interest expense 3,877 4,190 8,010 8,848 Income before provision for income tax 1,238 1,752 2,742 3,913 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 360 (60 ) 750 (50 ) Net income $ 878 $ 1,812 $ 1,992 $ 3,963 Net income per share - basic $ 0.06 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.27 Weighted average common stock outstanding Basic 14,386 14,205 14,386 14,118 Diluted 14,454 14,946 14,454 14,823





DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares) March 31,

2025 September 30,

2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 196 $ 342 Accounts receivable 51,713 49,849 Other current assets 3,129 2,766 Total current assets 55,038 52,957 Goodwill 138,161 138,161 Intangible assets, net 100,093 108,321 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,956 6,681 Deferred taxes, net 4,715 6,245 Equipment and improvements, net 1,487 1,830 Other long-term assets 157 186 Total assets $ 306,607 $ 314,381 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 17,362 $ 25,290 Debt obligations - current, net of deferred financing costs 17,036 12,058 Accrued payroll 12,446 12,848 Operating lease liabilities - current 2,716 2,652 Other current liabilities 357 394 Total current liabilities 49,917 53,242 Long-term liabilities: Debt obligations - long-term, net of deferred financing costs 130,271 137,316 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 12,666 12,789 Other long-term liabilities 904 902 Total long-term liabilities 143,841 151,007 Total liabilities 193,758 204,249 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 14,386 and 14,386 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 100,995 100,270 Retained earnings 11,840 9,848 Total shareholders’ equity 112,849 110,132 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 306,607 $ 314,381





DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 1,992 $ 3,963 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,572 8,496 Amortization of deferred financing costs charged to interest expense 880 1,040 Stock-based compensation expense 725 1,573 Deferred taxes, net 1,530 42 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,864 ) 3,662 Other assets (638 ) 2,187 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (7,927 ) (6,669 ) Accrued payroll (402 ) (2,038 ) Other liabilities 97 (1,955 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,965 10,301 Investing activities Purchase of equipment and improvements (1 ) (466 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1 ) (466 ) Financing activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 117,850 161,555 Repayment of revolving line of credit (116,008 ) (157,079 ) Repayments of debt obligations (4,750 ) (13,063 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (202 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and warrants — 261 Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options — (1,486 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,110 ) (9,812 ) Net change in cash (146 ) 23 Cash - beginning of period 342 215 Cash - end of period $ 196 $ 238 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 7,165 $ 7,873 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 508 $ 1,798 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity Common stock surrendered for the exercise of stock options $ — $ 2,324 Lease liability recognized to acquire a right-of-use asset $ 1,377 $ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDA as a percent of revenue as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. We define EBITDA as net income excluding (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, net and (iii) provision for income tax expense (benefit). EBITDA as a percent of revenue is EBITDA for the measurement period divided by revenue for the same period.

These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance.

EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and when analyzing our performance investors should (i) evaluate adjustments in our reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measures and (ii) use non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as an alternative to, measures of our operating results, as defined under GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net income $ 878 $ 1,812 $ (934 ) $ 1,992 $ 3,963 $ 1,971 (i) Depreciation and amortization 4,265 4,243 22 8,572 8,496 (76 ) (ii) Interest expense, net 3,877 4,190 (313 ) 8,010 8,848 838 (iii) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 360 (60 ) 420 750 (50 ) (800 ) EBITDA $ 9,380 $ 10,185 $ (805 ) $ 19,324 $ 21,257 $ 1,933 Net income as a % of revenue 1.0 % 1.8 % (0.8 )% 1.1 % 2.0 % (0.9 )% EBITDA as a % of revenue 10.5 % 10.1 % 0.4 % 10.7 % 10.7 % — % Revenue $ 89,212 $ 101,007 $ (11,795 ) $ 179,994 $ 198,857 $ (18,863 )

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.