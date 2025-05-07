Ormat Technologies Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

REVENUE GROWTH AND RECORD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EBITDA SUPPORT ONGOING STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO EXPANSION

HIGHLIGHTS

TOTAL REVENUES AND NET INCOME 1 IMPROVED 2.5% AND 4.6%, RESPECTIVELY

IMPROVED 2.5% AND 4.6%, RESPECTIVELY RECORD ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $150.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 6.4% VS LAST YEAR

ENERGY STORAGE SEGMENT REVENUES INCREASED BY 120% DRIVING MEANINGFUL MARGIN INCREASE

SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE 20MW BLUE MOUNTAIN GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT FROM CYRQ ENERGY

COMPANY REITERATES ITS 2025 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE, REFLECTING STRONG EXECUTION AND CONFIDENCE IN THE BUSINESS OUTLOOK



RENO, Nev., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the “Company” or “Ormat”), a leading renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues ($ millions) Electricity 180.2 191.3 (5.8 %) Product 31.8 24.8 27.9 % Energy Storage 17.8 8.1 119.7 % Total Revenues 229.8 224.2 2.5 % Gross Profit 72.9 78.8 (7.5 %) Gross margin (%) Electricity 33.5 % 39.0 % Product 22.3 % 14.8 % Energy Storage 30.6 % 7.5 % Gross margin (%) 31.7 % 35.2 % Operating income ($ millions) 50.9 52.6 (3.2 %) Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 40.4 38.6 4.6 % Diluted EPS ($) 0.66 0.64 3.1 % Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 41.5 39.6 4.8 % Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.68 0.65 4.6 % Adjusted EBITDA2 ($ millions) 150.3 141.2 6.4 %

1 Net Income attributable to the Company’s stockholder

2 See reconciliation table below

“Ormat had a strong start to 2025, achieving a 2.5% increase in revenue, a 4.6% rise in net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders, and a 6.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA. This growth was driven by improved performance in both our Product and Storage segments,” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies. “Our Storage segment benefited from new capacity added over the last 12 months and from higher merchant prices in the PJM market. We expect continued good performance throughout 2025 as we transition our Storage segment to a more predictable portfolio designed to maximize profitability.”

“While our Electricity segment experienced a slight year-over-year decline in the quarter due to previously disclosed curtailments in California and Nevada, the balance of our geothermal operations delivered a consistent, solid performance. We have several projects under development that we anticipate will reach commercial operation by the end of 2025, which we expect will deliver solid generation growth and further strengthen our earnings trajectory. Additionally, we believe that the potential easing of project permitting timelines combined with increased focus on geothermal exploration will further support our growth in the segment, expand our revenues, and help us achieve our long-term targets.”

“I am pleased to announce that Ormat signed an agreement to acquire the Blue Mountain geothermal power plant from Cyrq Energy for $88 million, subject to standard working capital adjustments. The 20 MW facility, located in Humboldt County, was built using Ormat technology, features an existing 51 MW interconnection capacity and a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NV Energy (NVE) that expires at the end of 2029. Following the acquisition, Ormat plans to upgrade the power plant, increasing its capacity by 3.5 MW. Additionally, subject to permit and PPA approval, Ormat intends to add a 13 MW solar facility to support the plant's auxiliaries. The acquisition is anticipated to close towards the end of the second quarter. This acquisition underscores Ormat's capability to strategically expand and enhance assets in the U.S., leveraging our advanced technology and expertise to optimize performance and efficiency. The planned upgrades and solar addition demonstrate our commitment to innovation and maximizing renewable energy output, contributing to a sustainable future.”

Blachar continued, “The demand for electricity, particularly from baseload renewable sources, remains strong, and we continue to observe high PPA pricing in the Electricity Segment, and increased Resource Adequacy (RA) pricing in the Storage Segment. Regarding the recent reciprocal tariffs, we anticipate a limited short-term impact on our Storage Segment as we have already procured batteries for all projects currently under construction. Additionally, our Electricity Segment operations and project development have limited exposure to China, mitigating potential adverse effects from the tariffs. Ormat remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions and enhancing shareholder value. We will continue navigating this fluid regulatory environment with a focus on maintaining our growth trajectory and supporting the transition to a cleaner energy future.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders for the first quarter was $40.4 million, an increase of 4.6% compared to last year. Diluted EPS for the first quarter was $0.66, an increase of 3.1%, compared to the prior year period. This increase is mainly driven by income tax benefits related to the storage facilities expected to commence commercial operation during 2025.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter increased 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $150.3 million, an increase of 6.4% compared to 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by the Energy Storage segment, due to the contribution of new assets, higher merchant pricing in the East Coast markets, and a legal settlement with a battery supplier. In the Product segment, the increase was derived from a higher backlog and improved contract’ margins. The increase in the Storage and Product segments was partly offset by the reduction in Electricity segment EBITDA mainly due to curtailments in the U.S.

Electricity segment revenues decreased by 5.8% during the first quarter, compared to last year. The year-over-year decrease in the first quarter revenue was driven by the previously disclosed energy curtailments, mainly at our McGinness complex, maintenance on the transmission line by the local grid operator, and wildfires in California, which forced grid operators to curtail part of the supplied power.

Product segment revenues increased by 27.9% in the first quarter, driven largely by the timing of revenue recognition and our higher backlog. Gross margin increased from 14.8% in the first quarter 2024 to 22.3% in 2025, reflecting marked growth in revenue.

Product segment backlog stands at approximately $314 million as of May 7th, 2025, and includes the recently signed Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the development of the Te Mihi Stage 2 geothermal plant in New Zealand and the BOT project in Dominica.

Energy Storage segment revenues increased 119.7% for the first quarter compared to 2024. The improvement was driven by strong performance in the PJM merchant market, where a spike in cold weather along the East Coast contributed to elevated merchant pricing.



BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

In early May, the company signed an agreement to acquire the 20MW Blue Mountain geothermal power plant from Cyrq Energy for $88 million. Closing is expected by the end of the second quarter.

In February 2025, Ormat won a tender issued by the Israeli Electricity Authority and was awarded two 15-year tolling agreements for two energy storage facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 300MW/1200MWh. Ormat will retain a 50% equity interest.

Ormat commenced commercial operations of the 35MW Ijen geothermal power plant in Indonesia in February 2025, holding a 49% equity interest.

In January 2025, Ormat signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Calpine Energy Solutions for up to 15MW of carbon-free geothermal capacity at favorable terms. This PPA will replace the current lower-priced PPA with Southern California Edison for Mammoth 2 in the first quarter of 2027.

We currently do not expect material impact from the new import tariffs on our 2025 and 2026 financial results. All batteries required for our projects arrived or were in transit to the U.S. before significant increased tariffs were imposed.



2025 GUIDANCE

Total revenues of between $935 million and $975 million.

Electricity segment revenues of between $710 million and $725 million.

Product segment revenues of between $172 million and $187 million.

Energy Storage revenues of between $53 million and $63 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $563 million and $593 million. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $21 million.



The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2025. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On May 7, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on June 4, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2025. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next three quarters.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,538MW with a 1,248MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 290MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, legal, market, industry and geopolitical developments and incentives, demand for renewable energy, and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s most recent annual report, and in subsequent filings.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, and 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues: (Thousands, except per share data) Electricity 180,241 191,253 Product 31,769 24,832 Energy storage 17,752 8,081 Total revenues 229,762 224,166 Cost of revenues: Electricity 119,833 116,730 Product 24,684 21,154 Energy storage 12,318 7,472 Total cost of revenues 156,835 145,356 Gross profit 72,927 78,810 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 2,542 1,564 Selling and marketing expenses 4,172 5,126 General and administrative expenses 17,909 19,537 Other operating income (3,125 ) — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 516 — Operating income 50,913 52,583 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,313 1,839 Interest expense, net (34,473 ) (30,968 ) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) 2,060 (1,582 ) Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 17,571 17,476 Other non-operating income, net 222 26 Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings of investees 37,606 39,374 Income tax (provision) benefit 3,795 147 Equity in earnings (losses) of investees (367 ) 829 Net income 41,034 40,350 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (672 ) (1,763 ) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 40,362 38,587 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: 0.67 0.64 Diluted: 0.66 0.64 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 60,559 60,386 Diluted 60,840 60,536





ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet For the Period Ended March 31, 2025, and the Period Ended December 31, 2024 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS (In thousands) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 112,704 94,395 Restricted cash and cash equivalents (primarily related to VIEs) 112,001 111,377 Receivables: Trade less allowance for credit losses of $249 and $163 respectively (primarily related to VIEs) 173,590 164,050 Other 45,489 50,792 Inventories 42,107 38,092 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 20,940 29,243 Prepaid expenses and other 94,023 59,173 Total current assets 600,854 547,122 Investment in unconsolidated companies 158,618 144,585 Deposits and other 89,021 75,383 Deferred income taxes 165,983 153,936 Property, plant and equipment, net ($3,261,700 and $3,271,248 related to VIEs, respectively) 3,497,915 3,501,886 Construction-in-process ($370,762 and $251,442 related to VIEs, respectively) 844,873 755,589 Operating leases right of use ($13,725 and $13,989 related to VIEs, respectively) 32,232 32,114 Finance leases right of use (none related to VIEs) 2,935 2,841 Intangible assets, net 295,225 301,745 Goodwill 151,291 151,023 Total assets 5,838,947 5,666,224 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 201,354 234,334 Commercial paper (less deferred financing costs of $22 and $23, respectively) 99,978 99,977 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 52,198 23,091 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs) 70,453 70,262 Full recourse 184,227 161,313 Financing Liability 5,905 4,093 Operating lease liabilities 3,657 3,633 Finance lease liabilities 1,451 1,375 Total current liabilities 619,223 598,078 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: (primarily related to VIEs and less deferred financing costs of $8,216 and $8,849, respectively) 560,824 578,204 Full recourse: (less deferred financing costs of $4,782 and $4,671, respectively) 957,027 822,828 Convertible senior notes (less deferred financing costs of $6,138 and $6,820, respectively) 470,299 469,617 Financing Liability 213,810 216,476 Operating lease liabilities 22,722 22,523 Finance lease liabilities 1,544 1,529 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 144,081 152,292 Deferred income taxes 71,479 68,616 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 6,481 6,272 Liabilities for severance pay 11,147 10,488 Asset retirement obligation 131,431 129,651 Other long-term liabilities 33,533 29,270 Total liabilities 3,243,601 3,105,844 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,573 9,448 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 60,662,626 and 60,500,580 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 61 61 Additional paid-in capital 1,640,910 1,635,245 Treasury stock, at cost (258,667 shares held as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively) (17,964 ) (17,964 ) Retained earnings 847,607 814,518 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,410 ) (6,731 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 2,461,204 2,425,129 Noncontrolling interest 124,569 125,803 Total equity 2,585,773 2,550,932 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 5,838,947 5,666,224



ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, and 2024

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives not designated as hedging instruments; (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs; (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities; (v) cost related to a settlement agreement; (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities; and (viii) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Net income 41,034 40,350 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 33,160 29,129 Income tax provision (benefit) (3,795 ) (147 ) Adjustment to investment in unconsolidated companies: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla and Ijen 3,421 3,352 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 69,157 61,676 EBITDA 142,977 134,360 Mark-to-market (gains) or losses of derivative instruments 939 813 Stock-based compensation 4,911 4,769 Allowance for bad debts 26 — Merger and acquisition transaction costs — 1,299 Settlement agreement 900 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 516 — Adjusted EBITDA 150,269 141,241



ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, and 2024

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 40.4 38.6 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 0.41 - Merger and acquisition transaction costs - 1.0 Allowance for bad debts 0.02 - Settlement agreement



0.71 - Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 41.5 39.6 GAAP diluted EPS 0.66 0.64 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 0.01 - Merger and acquisition transaction costs - 0.02 Allowance for bad debts 0.00 - Settlement agreement



0.01 - Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.68 0.65





