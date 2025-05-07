Multiverse Computing Named to the 2025 CB Insights' List of the 100 Most Innovative AI Startups

Quantum AI company recognized for providing AI model compression technology to solve real-world AI challenges

DONOSTIA, Spain, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiverse Computing , the leader in AI model compression, has been named to the 2025 CB Insights' List of the 100 Most Innovative AI Startups . The recognition highlights the company's breakthroughs at the intersection of quantum computing and AI, with a focus on cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions to optimize AI model processing.

"The AI 100 winners are future movers and shakers, taking big swings that will shape the future of AI," said Manlio Carrelli, CEO at CB Insights. "This year's cohort is pushing AI applications from emerging to emerged, working on everything from AI agents for complex processes to security and robotics. They've also zeroed in on new and promising technologies that might not be on the radar of many enterprises – multi-agent systems, novel computing and data curation approaches, and physical AI."

The transformative potential of artificial intelligence across virtually every industry is immense. This promise is underscored by a 2024 EY report concluding that AI-related companies had attracted a remarkable 37% of total venture capital activity in the last quarter of the year.

AI models present significant challenges due to their substantial size, high computational costs, and considerable energy consumption. But common compression techniques often lead to a noticeable decline in accuracy and precision. Multiverse Computing pioneered a novel approach to compressing models using quantum-inspired tensor networks. Their proprietary compressor, CompactifAI , enables up to 93% size reduction without sacrificing original accuracy, dramatically reducing AI deployment costs and opening up a variety of new AI use cases.

"As AI continues to proliferate, organizations across industries are looking for cost- and energy-efficient ways to implement AI models,” said Enrique Lizaso Olmos, founder and CEO of Multiverse Computing. “CompactifAI is revolutionizing AI processing, and it’s an honor from CB Insights to validate our efforts and impact on the AI industry.”

