Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,124 in the last 365 days.

RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the operational performance of its customers through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen weeks ended March 29, 2025.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $84.5 million for the thirteen weeks ended March 29, 2025 (the current quarter), an increase of 17.4% compared to $71.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2024 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $22.0 million for the current quarter, a 7.9% increase compared to $20.4 million for the comparable prior quarter.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $4.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $7.8 million for the current quarter, as compared to $6.8 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced $0.63 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.53 for the comparable prior quarter.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “The internals of our business continue to strengthen at an increasing rate. We believe the company is well positioned based on the thoughtful investment strategy we have deployed, and significant reductions in our share count should enhance the compounding of returns to the benefit of shareholders.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We are very pleased with our cash flow this quarter, as we generated $16.7 million in cash flow from operations and reduced our net debt by $12.0 million while retiring shares and growing earnings at a healthy clip.”

Conference Call
On Thursday, May 8, 2025, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (888) 272-8703.

About RCM
RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow


   
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) 		 
   
  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  March 29,
2025 		  March 30,
2024 		 
Revenue $84,473   $71,939  
Cost of services   62,495     51,572  
Gross profit   21,978     20,367  
Selling, general and administrative   14,971     14,199  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   424     287  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   -     45  
Operating income   6,583     5,836  
Other expense, net   698     426  
Income before income taxes   5,885     5,410  
Income tax expense   1,699     1,458  
Net income $4,186   $3,952  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $0.54   $0.48  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   7,741,481     8,170,839  


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures.  Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted net income” and “Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons.  Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance.  In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen weeks ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024. 

  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024		  
  (Unaudited)      
         
GAAP operating income $6,583   $5,836  
Adjustments        
Equity compensation   773     635  
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $7,356   $6,471  
         
GAAP net income $4,186   $3,952  
Income tax expense   1,699     1,458  
Interest expense, net   651     478  
Depreciation of property and equipment   424     287  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   -     45  
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $6,960   $6,220  
         
Adjustments        
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions   47     (52 )
Equity compensation   773     635  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $7,780   $6,803  


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024		  
  (Unaudited)      
         
GAAP net income $ 4,186   $ 3,952  
Adjustments        
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions   47     (52 )
Equity compensation   773     635  
Tax impact from normalized rate   (111 )   (160 )
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 4,895   $ 4,375  
         
GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.54   $ 0.48  
Adjustments        
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions   0.01     (0.01 )
Equity compensation   0.10     0.08  
Tax impact from normalized rate   (0.02 )   (0.02 )
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.63   $ 0.53  


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29, 2025  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $43,283   $32,142   $9,048   $84,473  
Cost of services   31,080     25,957     5,458     62,495  
Gross profit $12,203   $6,185   $3,590   $21,978  
Gross profit margin   28.2 %   19.2 %   39.7 %   26.0 %


  Thirteen Weeks Ended March 30, 2024  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $38,182   $23,505   $10,252   $71,939  
Cost of services   27,108     18,003     6,461     51,572  
Gross profit $11,074   $5,502   $3,791   $20,367  
Gross profit margin   29.0 %   23.4 %   37.0 %   28.3 %


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)
 
  March 29,   December 28,  
  2025   2024  
  (Unaudited)      
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $5,181   $4,729  
  Accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $1,570
at March 29, 2025 and December 28, 2024		   68,390     77,960  
  Transit accounts receivable   7,165     7,315  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   5,240     7,034  
    Total current assets   85,976     97,038  
             
Property and equipment, net   7,371     7,368  
         
Other assets:        
  Deposits   233     230  
  Deferred tax assets, foreign   125     120  
  Goodwill   22,147     22,147  
  Operating right of use asset   5,140     5,174  
    Total other assets   27,645     27,671  
             
    Total assets $120,992   $132,077  


Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses $14,509   $13,369  
  Transit accounts payable   19,327     23,870  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   12,581     9,929  
  Finance lease payable   706     698  
  Income taxes payable   273     346  
  Operating right of use liability   1,107     1,046  
  Contingent consideration from acquisitions   212     212  
  Deferred revenue   4,519     4,163  
    Total current liabilities   53,234     53,633  
         
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic   4,526     4,526  
Finance lease payable, net of current position   932     1,112  
Operating right of use liability, net of current position   4,286     4,355  
Borrowings under line of credit   23,414     34,967  
  Total liabilities   86,392     98,593  
         
Contingencies (note 15)        
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
  Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;        
    no shares issued or outstanding   -     -  
  Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;        
    17,928,284 shares issued and 7,508,593 shares outstanding at
March 29, 2025 and 17,838,372 shares issued and 7,602,113 shares
outstanding at December 28, 2024		   895     890  
  Additional paid-in capital   118,956     118,845  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,918 )   (2,920 )
  Accumulated deficit   (1,752 )   (5,938 )
  Treasury stock, 10,419,691 shares at March 29, 2025 and        
    10,236,259 shares at December 28, 2024   (80,581 )   (77,393 )
    Total stockholders’ equity   34,600     33,484  
             
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $120,992   $132,077  


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  March 29,
2025 		  March 30,
2024 		 
Net income $4,186   $3,952  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash
used in operating activities		   1,459     1,250  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   9,558     (2,802 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,787     120  
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   (4,393 )   (219 )
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   1,358     1,345  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   2,665     976  
  Right of use liabilities   (241 )   (304 )
  Income taxes payable   (71 )   451  
  Deferred revenue   356     1,633  
  Deposits   (4 )   24  
Total adjustments   12,474     2,474  
Net cash provided by operating activities $16,660   $6,426  
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (427 )   (669 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (15,583 )   (9,714 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (198 )   (228 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $452   ($4,185 )
         
Common stock repurchase ($3,188 )   $-  
Retirement of common shares ($939 ) ($1,317 )


     
RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue info@rcmt.com Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109 www.rcmt.com Executive Chairman
    Kevin D. Miller
    Chief Financial Officer

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more