RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the operational performance of its customers through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen weeks ended March 29, 2025.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $84.5 million for the thirteen weeks ended March 29, 2025 (the current quarter), an increase of 17.4% compared to $71.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2024 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $22.0 million for the current quarter, a 7.9% increase compared to $20.4 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $4.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $7.8 million for the current quarter, as compared to $6.8 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced $0.63 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.53 for the comparable prior quarter.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “The internals of our business continue to strengthen at an increasing rate. We believe the company is well positioned based on the thoughtful investment strategy we have deployed, and significant reductions in our share count should enhance the compounding of returns to the benefit of shareholders.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We are very pleased with our cash flow this quarter, as we generated $16.7 million in cash flow from operations and reduced our net debt by $12.0 million while retiring shares and growing earnings at a healthy clip.”

Conference Call

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (888) 272-8703.

About RCM

RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com .

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29,

2025 March 30,

2024 Revenue $84,473 $71,939 Cost of services 62,495 51,572 Gross profit 21,978 20,367 Selling, general and administrative 14,971 14,199 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 424 287 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 45 Operating income 6,583 5,836 Other expense, net 698 426 Income before income taxes 5,885 5,410 Income tax expense 1,699 1,458 Net income $4,186 $3,952 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.54 $0.48 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,741,481 8,170,839





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted net income” and “Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen weeks ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024.

Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29,

2025 March 30,

2024 (Unaudited) GAAP operating income $6,583 $5,836 Adjustments Equity compensation 773 635 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $7,356 $6,471 GAAP net income $4,186 $3,952 Income tax expense 1,699 1,458 Interest expense, net 651 478 Depreciation of property and equipment 424 287 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 45 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $6,960 $6,220 Adjustments Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 47 (52 ) Equity compensation 773 635 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $7,780 $6,803





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29,

2025 March 30,

2024 (Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 4,186 $ 3,952 Adjustments Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 47 (52 ) Equity compensation 773 635 Tax impact from normalized rate (111 ) (160 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 4,895 $ 4,375 GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.48 Adjustments Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 0.01 (0.01 ) Equity compensation 0.10 0.08 Tax impact from normalized rate (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.63 $ 0.53





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29, 2025 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences,

Data and Solutions



Consolidated Revenue $43,283 $32,142 $9,048 $84,473 Cost of services 31,080 25,957 5,458 62,495 Gross profit $12,203 $6,185 $3,590 $21,978 Gross profit margin 28.2 % 19.2 % 39.7 % 26.0 %





Thirteen Weeks Ended March 30, 2024 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences,

Data and Solutions



Consolidated Revenue $38,182 $23,505 $10,252 $71,939 Cost of services 27,108 18,003 6,461 51,572 Gross profit $11,074 $5,502 $3,791 $20,367 Gross profit margin 29.0 % 23.4 % 37.0 % 28.3 %





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts) March 29, December 28, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $5,181 $4,729 Accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $1,570

at March 29, 2025 and December 28, 2024 68,390 77,960 Transit accounts receivable 7,165 7,315 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,240 7,034 Total current assets 85,976 97,038 Property and equipment, net 7,371 7,368 Other assets: Deposits 233 230 Deferred tax assets, foreign 125 120 Goodwill 22,147 22,147 Operating right of use asset 5,140 5,174 Total other assets 27,645 27,671 Total assets $120,992 $132,077





Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $14,509 $13,369 Transit accounts payable 19,327 23,870 Accrued payroll and related costs 12,581 9,929 Finance lease payable 706 698 Income taxes payable 273 346 Operating right of use liability 1,107 1,046 Contingent consideration from acquisitions 212 212 Deferred revenue 4,519 4,163 Total current liabilities 53,234 53,633 Deferred income taxes, net, domestic 4,526 4,526 Finance lease payable, net of current position 932 1,112 Operating right of use liability, net of current position 4,286 4,355 Borrowings under line of credit 23,414 34,967 Total liabilities 86,392 98,593 Contingencies (note 15) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 17,928,284 shares issued and 7,508,593 shares outstanding at

March 29, 2025 and 17,838,372 shares issued and 7,602,113 shares

outstanding at December 28, 2024 895 890 Additional paid-in capital 118,956 118,845 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,918 ) (2,920 ) Accumulated deficit (1,752 ) (5,938 ) Treasury stock, 10,419,691 shares at March 29, 2025 and 10,236,259 shares at December 28, 2024 (80,581 ) (77,393 ) Total stockholders’ equity 34,600 33,484 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $120,992 $132,077





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29,

2025 March 30,

2024 Net income $4,186 $3,952 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash

used in operating activities 1,459 1,250 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,558 (2,802 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,787 120 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (4,393 ) (219 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,358 1,345 Accrued payroll and related costs 2,665 976 Right of use liabilities (241 ) (304 ) Income taxes payable (71 ) 451 Deferred revenue 356 1,633 Deposits (4 ) 24 Total adjustments 12,474 2,474 Net cash provided by operating activities $16,660 $6,426 Net cash used in investing activities (427 ) (669 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,583 ) (9,714 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (198 ) (228 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $452 ($4,185 ) Common stock repurchase ($3,188 ) $- Retirement of common shares ($939 ) ($1,317 )





RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts: 2500 McClellan Avenue info@rcmt.com Bradley S. Vizi Pennsauken, NJ 08109 www.rcmt.com Executive Chairman Kevin D. Miller Chief Financial Officer

Legal Disclaimer:

