Veeco Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $167.3 million, compared with $174.5 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $11.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with $21.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $22.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared with $26.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data
                 
GAAP Results   Q1 '25   Q1 '24
Revenue   $ 167.3     $ 174.5  
Net income   $ 11.9     $ 21.9  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.20     $ 0.37  


Non-GAAP Results   Q1 '25   Q1 '24
Operating income   $ 24.3     $ 29.4  
Net income   $ 22.2     $ 26.4  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.37     $ 0.45  
                 

“Veeco delivered solid results during the first quarter, including sequential and year-over-year growth in our Semiconductor business driven by growth in Advanced Packaging,” commented Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, Veeco shared several exciting announcements, including receipt of Intel’s 2025 EPIC supplier award, new application wins in Laser Annealing, and new application wins in Wet Processing. Each reflect our continued execution and confidence our long-term strategy can generate value for shareholders in the coming years.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s second quarter 2025:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $135 million to $165 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share are expected in the range of ($0.05) to $0.17
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.12 to $0.32

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, May 7, 2025 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, single wafer etch & clean, lithography, and metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Contacts:

Investors:       Anthony Pappone       (516) 500-8798       apappone@veeco.com
Media:   Javier Banos   (516) 673-7328   jbanos@veeco.com
             


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three months ended March 31,
  2025      2024
Net sales $ 167,292     $ 174,484  
Cost of sales   98,825       99,065  
Gross profit   68,467       75,419  
Operating expenses, net:          
Research and development   28,514       29,642  
Selling, general, and administrative   25,028       24,700  
Amortization of intangible assets   821       1,891  
Other operating expense (income), net   (44 )     (2,859 )
Total operating expenses, net   54,319       53,374  
Operating income   14,148       22,045  
Interest income (expense), net   836       705  
Income (loss) before income taxes   14,984       22,750  
Income tax expense (benefit)   3,037       896  
Net income $ 11,947     $ 21,854  
           
Income per common share:          
Basic $ 0.21     $ 0.39  
Diluted $ 0.20     $ 0.37  
           
Weighted average number of shares:          
Basic   57,753       55,968  
Diluted   60,234       60,764  
               


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
 
  March 31,   December 31,
  2025      2024
  (unaudited)        
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 174,898     $ 145,595  
Restricted cash   169       224  
Short-term investments   178,395       198,719  
Accounts receivable, net   114,368       96,834  
Contract assets   33,586       37,109  
Inventories   254,051       246,735  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   39,338       39,316  
Total current assets   794,805       764,532  
Property, plant and equipment, net   113,787       113,789  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   25,991       26,503  
Intangible assets, net   8,010       8,832  
Goodwill   214,964       214,964  
Deferred income taxes   118,567       120,191  
Other assets   2,700       2,766  
Total assets $ 1,278,824     $ 1,251,577  
               
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 57,845     $ 43,519  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   62,257       55,195  
Contract liabilities   57,211       64,986  
Income taxes payable   1,546       2,086  
Current portion of long-term debt         26,496  
Total current liabilities   178,859       192,282  
Deferred income taxes   663       689  
Long-term debt   249,955       249,702  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   33,694       34,318  
Other liabilities   3,795       3,816  
Total liabilities   466,966       480,807  
               
Total stockholders’ equity   811,858       770,770  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,278,824     $ 1,251,577  
               

Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q1 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
            Non-GAAP Adjustments        
Three months ended March 31, 2025      GAAP
   Share-Based
Compensation		      Amortization      Other      Non-GAAP
Net sales   $ 167,292                 $ 167,292  
Gross profit     68,467     1,343               69,810  
Gross margin     40.9 %                 41.7 %
Operating expenses     54,319     (7,865 )   (821 )   (99 )     45,534  
Operating income     14,148     9,208     821     99 ^     24,276  
Net income     11,947     9,208     821     231 ^     22,207  

_______________
^   - See table below for additional details.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q1 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
Three months ended March 31, 2025       
Other $ 99  
Subtotal   99  
Non-cash interest expense   257  
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *   (125 )
Total Other $ 231  

_______________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

Net Income per Common Share (Q1 2025)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three months ended March 31, 2025
  GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:              
Net income $ 11,947     $ 22,207  
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes   253       273  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,200     $ 22,480  
               
Denominator:              
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   57,753       57,753  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards   693       693  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes         174  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)   1,788       1,354  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   60,234       59,974  
               
Net income per common share:              
Basic $ 0.21     $ 0.38  
Diluted $ 0.20     $ 0.37  

_______________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q1 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
            Non-GAAP Adjustments        
Three months ended March 31, 2024        GAAP       Share-based
Compensation		      Amortization      Other      Non-GAAP
Net sales   $ 174,484                 $ 174,484  
Gross profit     75,419     1,730               77,149  
Gross margin     43.2 %                 44.2 %
Operating expenses     53,374     (6,352 )   (1,891 )   2,658       47,789  
Operating income     22,045     8,082     1,891     (2,658 ) ^   29,360  
Net income     21,854     8,082     1,891     (5,384 ) ^   26,443  

_______________
^   - See table below for additional details.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q1 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Three months ended March 31, 2024    
Changes in contingent consideration $ (625 )
Sale of productive assets   (2,033 )
Subtotal   (2,658 )
Non-cash interest expense   296  
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *   (3,022 )
Total Other $ (5,384 )

_______________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

Net Income per Common Share (Q1 2024)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three months ended March 31, 2024
  GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:              
Net income $ 21,854     $ 26,443  
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes   514       466  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 22,368     $ 26,909  
               
Denominator:              
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   55,968       55,968  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards   939       939  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes   1,104       1,104  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)   1,788       1,354  
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes   965       965  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   60,764       60,330  
               
Net income per common share:              
Basic $ 0.39     $ 0.47  
Diluted $ 0.37     $ 0.45  

_______________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q1 2025 and 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three months ended      Three months ended
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
GAAP Net income $ 11,947     $ 21,854  
Share-based compensation   9,208       8,082  
Amortization   821       1,891  
Sale of productive assets         (2,033 )
Changes in contingent consideration         (625 )
Interest (income) expense, net   (836 )     (705 )
Other   99        
Income tax expense (benefit)   3,037       896  
Non-GAAP Operating income $ 24,276     $ 29,360  
               


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q2 2025)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
                    Non-GAAP Adjustments                
Guidance for the three months ending                   Share-based                        
June 30, 2025   GAAP   Compensation   Amortization      Other       Non-GAAP
Net sales   $ 135     -   $ 165                 $ 135     -   $ 165  
Gross profit     54     -     69     1               55     -     70  
Gross margin     39 %   -     41 %                 40 %   -     42 %
Operating expenses     57     -     58     (9 )   (1 )         47     -     48  
Operating income (loss)     (3 )   -     11     10     1           8     -     22  
Net income (loss)   $ (3 )   -   $ 10     10     1     (1 )   $ 7     -   $ 20  
                                             
Income (loss) per diluted common share   $ (0.05 )   -   $ 0.17                 $ 0.12     -   $ 0.32  
                                                     


Income per Diluted Common Share (Q2 2025)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
Guidance for the three months ending June 30, 2025   GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:                                      
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders   $ (3 )   -   $ 10     $ 7     -   $ 20  
                                       
Denominator:                                      
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     58           58       58           58  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards               1       1           1  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)               2                 1  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     58           61       59           61  
                                       
Net income per common share:                                      
Income (loss) per diluted common share   $ (0.05 )   -   $ 0.17     $ 0.12     -   $ 0.32  

_______________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q2 2025)
(in millions)
(unaudited)
 
Guidance for the three months ending June 30, 2025                         
GAAP Net income (loss)   $ (3 )   -   $ 10  
Share-based compensation     10     -     10  
Amortization     1     -     1  
Interest income, net     (1 )   -     (1 )
Income tax expense (benefit)         -     1  
Non-GAAP Operating income   $ 8     -   $ 22  
                     

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.


