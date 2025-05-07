Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

- Beverage-grade Liquid CO2 Processor Acquisition and Corporate Reorganization Deliver Improved Year-over-Year Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA -

PEKIN, Ill., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Bryon McGregor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alto Ingredients said, “During the first quarter of 2025, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA improved year-over-year, reflecting our operational uptime and carbon optimization initiative driven by our recent acquisition. Owning Alto Carbonic, the carbon dioxide processing plant adjacent to our Columbia facility, lowered combined costs, improved operations coordination and increased productivity across the facilities. The rightsizing of our company to align with our current footprint is on track to save approximately $8 million annually beginning in the second quarter of 2025, and the reorganization is yielding additional efficiencies.

“Shifting production to ISCC renewable fuel for delivery into European markets, which is experiencing solid demand at a premium to fuel-grade ethanol, demonstrates Pekin’s flexibility to capitalize on trends. As a result, we grew ISCC sales as a percentage of our total renewable fuel volume sold at our Pekin Campus during the first quarter and partially offset the domestic industry softening of premiums on high quality alcohol and essential ingredients. We are monitoring a few positive movements, such as the growing state, and potentially national, year round adoption of E15 as well as opportunities under the Illinois Clean Transportation Standard Act (SB41). Our team is proactively evaluating alternatives for new revenue streams to leverage our flexible and unique facilities, and to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Compared to 2024

Net sales were $226.5 million, compared to $240.6 million.

Cost of goods sold was $228.3 million, compared to $243.0 million.

Gross loss was $1.8 million, compared to a gross loss of $2.4 million. Net realized gains on derivatives were negligible for both quarters.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.2 million, compared to $7.9 million.

Interest expense was $2.7 million, compared to $1.6 million.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $12.0 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $12.0 million, or $0.17 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $4.4 million, including $1.6 million in unrealized gains on derivatives, compared to negative $7.1 million, including $3.2 million in unrealized gains on derivatives.



Cash and cash equivalents were $26.8 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $35.5 million at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the company’s borrowing availability was $76.7 million including $11.7 million under the company’s operating line of credit and $65.0 million under its term loan facility, subject to certain conditions.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Net sales $ 226,540 $ 240,629 Cost of goods sold 228,347 243,029 Gross loss (1,807 ) (2,400 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (7,190 ) (7,932 ) Loss from operations (8,997 ) (10,332 ) Interest expense, net (2,729 ) (1,634 ) Other income, net 47 241 Loss before provision for income taxes (11,679 ) (11,725 ) Provision for income taxes — — Net loss $ (11,679 ) $ (11,725 ) Preferred stock dividends $ (312 ) $ (315 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (11,991 ) $ (12,040 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 73,836 72,766





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

ASSETS

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,778 $ 35,469 Restricted cash 393 742 Accounts receivable, net 65,461 58,217 Inventories 50,609 49,914 Derivative instruments 4,071 3,313 Other current assets 6,149 5,463 Total current assets 153,461 153,118 Property and equipment, net 212,624 214,742 Other Assets: Right of use operating lease assets, net 19,416 20,553 Intangible assets, net 8,142 4,509 Other assets 8,566 8,516 Total other assets 36,124 33,578 Total Assets $ 402,209 $ 401,438





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,029 $ 20,369 Accrued liabilities 23,819 24,214 Current portion – operating leases 4,968 4,851 Derivative instruments 301 1,177 Other current liabilities

6,999 7,193 Total current liabilities 53,116 57,804 Long-term debt 110,664 92,904 Operating leases, net of current portion 15,641 16,913 Other liabilities 8,868 8,754 Total Liabilities 188,289 176,375 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 1 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 76,497 and 76,565 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 77 77 Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,045,024 1,044,176 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,975 4,975 Accumulated deficit (836,157 ) (824,166 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 213,920 225,063 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 402,209

$ 401,438





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) (unaudited) 2025 2024 Net loss $ (11,679 ) $ (11,725 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 2,729 1,634 Interest income (84 ) (175 ) Unrealized derivatives gains (1,634 ) (3,190 ) Acquisition-related expense — 675 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,266 5,728 Total adjustments 7,277 4,672 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,402 ) $ (7,053 )





Segment Financials

(in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Net sales Pekin Campus production, recorded as gross: Alcohol sales $ 107,234 $ 108,350 Essential ingredient sales 44,618 46,709 Intersegment sales 297 321 Total Pekin Campus sales 152,149 155,380 Marketing and distribution: Alcohol sales, gross $ 48,997 $ 54,431 Alcohol sales, net 61 34 Intersegment sales 2,506 2,752 Total marketing and distribution sales 51,564 57,217 Western production, recorded as gross: Alcohol sales $ 16,194 $ 20,231 Essential ingredient sales 7,808 7,826 Intersegment sales 264 — Total Western production sales 24,266 28,057 Corporate and other 1,628 3,048 Intersegment eliminations (3,067 ) (3,073 ) Net sales as reported $ 226,540 $ 240,629 Cost of goods sold:

Pekin Campus production $ 155,222 $ 151,112 Marketing and distribution 47,650 53,685 Western production 25,524 36,517 Corporate and other 1,681 2,794 Intersegment eliminations (1,730 ) (1,079 ) Cost of goods sold as reported $ 228,347 $ 243,029 Gross profit (loss): Pekin Campus production $ (3,073 ) $ 4,268 Marketing and distribution 3,914 3,532 Western production (1,258 ) (8,460 ) Corporate and other (53 ) 254 Intersegment eliminations (1,337 ) (1,994 ) Gross loss as reported $ (1,807 ) $ (2,400 )





Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 2024 Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions) Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold 32.6 31.8 Western production renewable fuel gallons sold 8.3 11.2 Third party renewable fuel gallons sold 24.4 29.7 Total renewable fuel gallons sold 65.3 72.7 Specialty alcohol gallons sold 24.3 26.3 Total gallons sold 89.6 99.0 Sales Price per Gallon Pekin Campus $ 1.90 $ 1.90 Western production $ 1.95 $ 1.80 Marketing and distribution $ 2.01 $ 1.83 Average sales price per gallon $ 1.93 $ 1.86 Alcohol Production (gallons in millions) Pekin Campus 54.3 53.6 Western production 8.3 9.7 Total 62.6 63.3 Corn Cost per Bushel Pekin Campus $ 4.65 $ 4.73 Western production $ 5.95 $ 5.89 Total $ 4.81 $ 4.92





Average Market Metrics PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon $ 1.71 $ 1.56 CME Corn cost per bushel $ 4.72 $ 4.35 Board corn crush per gallons (1) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons) Pekin Campus: Distillers grains 90.7 87.7 CO2 45.3 39.1 Corn wet feed 34.5 25.6 Corn dry feed 23.8 18.9 Corn oil and germ 19.6 17.8 Corn meal 9.4 8.3 Syrup and other 8.2 9.5 Yeast 6.4 5.7 Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold 237.9 212.6 Western production: Distillers grains 58.1 71.8 CO2 12.6 13.3 Syrup and other 0.8 14.2 Corn oil 1.4 1.5 Total Western production essential ingredients sold 72.9 100.8 Total Essential Ingredients Sold 310.8 313.4 Essential ingredients return % (2) Pekin Campus return 48.0 % 52.1 % Western production return 49.0 % 39.3 % Consolidated total return 48.2 % 49.8 %

________________

(1) Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.

(2) Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.





