Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,133 in the last 365 days.

H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

— Delivered Revenue Growth of 4%, Net Income Growth of 5%, and EPS Growth of 9%

— Improved Volume and Market Share Trends in Assisted Channel Through April 30 —

— Reaffirms Full Year 2025 Outlook —

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released financial results1 for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"Today we are reaffirming our FY25 outlook," said Jeff Jones, president and chief executive officer. "Our transformation continues to gather momentum and deliver results. We meaningfully enhanced the new client experience this season, driving higher client satisfaction scores and improving volume and market share trends in the Assisted channel."

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics

"In the Assisted channel, we struck a healthy balance of price, volume, and mix in the quarter which is a testament to our redesigned client experience and our unwavering commitment to delivering value for our clients," said Tiffany Mason, chief financial officer. "I remain confident in our ability to continue driving significant value as we have a resilient business with strong financial fundamentals, consistent cash flow generation, and a shareholder-friendly capital return practice."

Total revenue of $2.3 billion increased by $92.3 million, or 4.2%, versus prior year. The increase was the result of an increase in overall net average charge (NAC), and higher company-owned return volumes in the U.S, partially offset by lower international revenue, and lower interest and fee income on Emerald Advance.

Total operating expenses of $1.3 billion increased by $42.2 million or 3.4%, primarily due to higher tax professional wages and benefits as a result of the increase in company-owned return volume.

Net income from continuing operations increased $31.3 million, or 4.5% to $722.9 million.

Earnings per share from continuing operations2 increased 9.2% to $5.32, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations2 increased 8.9% to $5.38, due to higher net income and fewer shares outstanding from share repurchases.

Capital Allocation

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:

  • As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share will be paid on July 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 4, 2025. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962.
  • In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2025, the company repurchased 6.5 million shares at an aggregate price of $400 million, or $61.10 per share.
  • The Company has approximately $1.1 billion remaining on its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Since 2016, the Company has returned more than $4.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, buying back over 43% of its shares outstanding3.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook Reaffirmed

The Company continues to expect:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $3.69 to $3.75 billion.
  • EBITDA4 to be in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion.
  • Effective tax rate to be approximately 13%, resulting in a one-time benefit to EPS of approximately 50 cents.
  • Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share4 to be in the range of $5.15 to $5.35.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss third quarter 2025 results at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. To join live, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6c8ca5ffb9a24eecba80c3c3a79d2043. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and general public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wfx9997r and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days. 

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They may also include the expected impact of external events beyond the Company’s control, such as outbreaks of infectious disease, severe weather events, natural or manmade disasters, or changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.
2All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, and free cash flow which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the Company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
3Shares outstanding calculated as of April 30, 2016.
4Adjusted Diluted EPS and EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.

For Further Information
     
Investor Relations:   Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com
Media Relations:   Media Desk, mediadesk@hrblock.com
     


FINANCIAL RESULTS   (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)
    Three months ended March 31,   Nine months ended March 31,
      2025       2024       2025       2024  
REVENUES:                
U.S. tax preparation and related services:                
Assisted tax preparation   $         1,635,877     $ 1,534,825     $         1,727,220     $ 1,622,430  
Royalties                  133,961       141,915                    143,312       153,070  
DIY tax preparation                  214,666       198,570                    231,646       215,529  
Refund Transfers                  113,732       118,937                    115,229       120,892  
Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan                    15,625       16,813                      54,867       59,100  
Tax Identity Shield®                      7,025       7,536                      14,947       16,810  
Other                    14,582       12,065                      40,215       32,637  
Total U.S. tax preparation and related services               2,135,468       2,030,661                 2,327,436       2,220,468  
Financial services:                
Emerald Card® and SpruceSM                    40,195       41,160                      59,169       61,493  
Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance®                    14,286       21,169                      26,594       36,702  
Total financial services                    54,481       62,329                      85,763       98,195  
International                    60,438       68,264                    157,104       158,398  
Wave                    26,717       23,580                      79,681       70,656  
Total revenues   $         2,277,104     $ 2,184,834     $         2,649,984     $ 2,547,717  
Compensation and benefits:                
Field wages                  532,916       510,299                    682,575       650,529  
Other wages                    74,621       75,356                    230,687       222,125  
Benefits and other compensation                  111,575       99,653                    188,731       170,964  
                   719,112       685,308                 1,101,993       1,043,618  
Occupancy                  119,709       119,364                    326,026       319,843  
Marketing and advertising                  196,667       194,349                    221,502       211,135  
Depreciation and amortization                    29,221       30,672                      87,247       91,004  
Bad debt                    40,479       41,008                      62,625       67,560  
Other                  193,603       185,929                    393,900       360,111  
Total operating expenses               1,298,791       1,256,630                 2,193,293       2,093,271  
Other income (expense), net                      4,554       5,224                      19,215       20,982  
Interest expense on borrowings                   (24,686 )     (26,070 )                   (62,285 )     (63,304 )
Pretax income                  958,181       907,358                    413,621       412,124  
Income taxes                  235,253       215,772                    104,580       72,527  
Net income from continuing operations                  722,928       691,586                    309,041       339,597  
Net loss from discontinued operations                        (598 )     (849 )                     (2,707 )     (2,097 )
Net income   $            722,330     $ 690,737     $            306,334     $ 337,500  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE                
Continuing operations   $                  5.32     $ 4.87     $                  2.23     $ 2.34  
Discontinued operations                       (0.01 )     (0.01 )                       (0.02 )     (0.02 )
Consolidated   $                  5.31     $ 4.86     $                  2.21     $ 2.32  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES                  135,329       141,540                    137,944       144,594  
Adjusted diluted EPS (1)   $                  5.38     $ 4.94     $                  2.41     $ 2.54  
EBITDA (1)   $         1,012,088     $ 964,100     $            563,153     $ 566,432  
                 
(1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data)
As of   March 31, 2025   June 30, 2024
         
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $                   772,946     $ 1,053,326  
Cash and cash equivalents - restricted                           16,744       21,867  
Receivables, net                         352,398       69,075  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets                         104,450       95,208  
Total current assets                      1,246,538       1,239,476  
Property and equipment, net                         146,456       131,319  
Operating lease right of use assets                         417,197       461,986  
Intangible assets, net                         270,007       264,102  
Goodwill                         785,936       785,226  
Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable                         308,989       271,658  
Other noncurrent assets                           69,888       65,043  
Total assets   $                3,245,011     $ 3,218,810  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $                   243,754     $ 155,830  
Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes                         269,849       105,548  
Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions                         346,733       318,830  
Current portion of long-term debt                         349,787        
Operating lease liabilities                         173,902       206,070  
Deferred revenue and other current liabilities                         205,778       191,050  
Total current liabilities                      1,589,803       977,328  
Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings                      1,142,890       1,491,095  
Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions                         337,634       291,063  
Operating lease liabilities                         252,630       265,373  
Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities                         114,892       103,357  
Total liabilities                      3,437,849       3,128,216  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:        
Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share                             1,644       1,709  
Additional paid-in capital                         758,821       762,583  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss                         (71,317 )     (48,845 )
Retained earnings (deficit)                       (236,909 )     12,654  
Less treasury shares, at cost                       (645,077 )     (637,507 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficiency)                       (192,838 )     90,594  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $                3,245,011     $ 3,218,810  
         
         


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS   (unaudited, in 000s)
Nine months ended March 31,     2025       2024  
         
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net income   $                   306,334     $ 337,500  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization                           87,247       91,004  
Provision for credit losses                           56,042       61,359  
Deferred taxes                         (12,503 )     (58,223 )
Stock-based compensation                           25,420       25,310  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:        
Receivables                       (335,605 )     (348,106 )
Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets                           (7,504 )     (18,037 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes                         240,246       223,045  
Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities                           20,684       12,483  
Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves                           50,049       93,961  
Other, net                           (1,088 )     (32 )
Net cash provided by operating activities                         429,322       420,264  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Capital expenditures                         (71,784 )     (53,831 )
Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired                         (35,323 )     (43,163 )
Franchise loans funded                         (21,455 )     (18,815 )
Payments from franchisees                           11,478       12,884  
Other, net                             6,194       3,282  
Net cash used in investing activities                       (110,890 )     (99,643 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Repayments of line of credit borrowings                    (1,950,000 )     (1,025,000 )
Proceeds from line of credit borrowings                      1,950,000       1,025,000  
Dividends paid                       (147,136 )     (135,127 )
Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered                       (436,516 )     (379,018 )
Other, net                         (11,854 )     (6,358 )
Net cash used in financing activities                       (595,506 )     (520,503 )
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash                           (8,429 )     (2,739 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances                       (285,503 )     (202,621 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period                      1,075,193       1,015,316  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $                   789,690     $ 812,695  
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA:        
Income taxes paid, net (includes payments for purchased investment tax credits)   $                     65,505     $ 35,888  
Interest paid on borrowings                           63,251       66,464  
Accrued additions to property and equipment                             2,448       1,477  
New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities                         135,372       139,872  
Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders                           50,194       44,648  
         
         


(in 000s)
    Three months ended March 31,   Nine months ended March 31,
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA     2025       2024       2025       2024  
                 
Net income - as reported   $            722,330     $ 690,737     $            306,334     $ 337,500  
Discontinued operations, net                          598       849                        2,707       2,097  
Net income from continuing operations - as reported                  722,928       691,586                    309,041       339,597  
Add back:                
Income taxes                  235,253       215,772                    104,580       72,527  
Interest expense                    24,686       26,070                      62,285       63,304  
Depreciation and amortization                    29,221       30,672                      87,247       91,004  
                   289,160       272,514                    254,112       226,835  
EBITDA from continuing operations   $         1,012,088     $ 964,100     $            563,153     $ 566,432  
                 
                 


(in 000s, except per share amounts)
    Three months ended March 31,   Nine months ended March 31,
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA     2025       2024       2025       2024  
                 
Net income from continuing operations - as reported   $            722,928     $ 691,586     $            309,041     $ 339,597  
Adjustments:                
Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax)                    11,278       12,869                      33,316       37,693  
Tax effect of adjustments (1)                     (2,927 )     (2,793 )                     (8,111 )     (8,815 )
Adjusted net income from continuing operations   $            731,279     $ 701,622     $            334,246     $ 368,475  
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations - as reported   $                  5.32     $ 4.87     $                  2.23     $ 2.34  
Adjustments, net of tax                        0.06       0.07                          0.18       0.20  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations   $                  5.38     $ 4.94     $                  2.41     $ 2.54  
                 
(1)Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.
 

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more