H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

— Delivered Revenue Growth of 4%, Net Income Growth of 5%, and EPS Growth of 9% —

— Improved Volume and Market Share Trends in Assisted Channel Through April 30 —

— Reaffirms Full Year 2025 Outlook —

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released financial results1 for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"Today we are reaffirming our FY25 outlook," said Jeff Jones, president and chief executive officer. "Our transformation continues to gather momentum and deliver results. We meaningfully enhanced the new client experience this season, driving higher client satisfaction scores and improving volume and market share trends in the Assisted channel."

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics

"In the Assisted channel, we struck a healthy balance of price, volume, and mix in the quarter which is a testament to our redesigned client experience and our unwavering commitment to delivering value for our clients," said Tiffany Mason, chief financial officer. "I remain confident in our ability to continue driving significant value as we have a resilient business with strong financial fundamentals, consistent cash flow generation, and a shareholder-friendly capital return practice."

Total revenue of $2.3 billion increased by $92.3 million, or 4.2%, versus prior year. The increase was the result of an increase in overall net average charge (NAC), and higher company-owned return volumes in the U.S, partially offset by lower international revenue, and lower interest and fee income on Emerald Advance.

Total operating expenses of $1.3 billion increased by $42.2 million or 3.4%, primarily due to higher tax professional wages and benefits as a result of the increase in company-owned return volume.

Net income from continuing operations increased $31.3 million, or 4.5% to $722.9 million.

Earnings per share from continuing operations2 increased 9.2% to $5.32, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations2 increased 8.9% to $5.38, due to higher net income and fewer shares outstanding from share repurchases.

Capital Allocation

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:

As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share will be paid on July 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 4, 2025. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962.

In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2025, the company repurchased 6.5 million shares at an aggregate price of $400 million, or $61.10 per share.

The Company has approximately $1.1 billion remaining on its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Since 2016, the Company has returned more than $4.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, buying back over 43% of its shares outstanding3.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook Reaffirmed

The Company continues to expect:

Revenue to be in the range of $3.69 to $3.75 billion.

EBITDA 4 to be in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion.

to be in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion. Effective tax rate to be approximately 13%, resulting in a one-time benefit to EPS of approximately 50 cents.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share4 to be in the range of $5.15 to $5.35.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss third quarter 2025 results at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. To join live, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6c8ca5ffb9a24eecba80c3c3a79d2043. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and general public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wfx9997r and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They may also include the expected impact of external events beyond the Company’s control, such as outbreaks of infectious disease, severe weather events, natural or manmade disasters, or changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, and free cash flow which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the Company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3Shares outstanding calculated as of April 30, 2016.

4Adjusted Diluted EPS and EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.

For Further Information Investor Relations: Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com Media Relations: Media Desk, mediadesk@hrblock.com





FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUES: U.S. tax preparation and related services: Assisted tax preparation $ 1,635,877 $ 1,534,825 $ 1,727,220 $ 1,622,430 Royalties 133,961 141,915 143,312 153,070 DIY tax preparation 214,666 198,570 231,646 215,529 Refund Transfers 113,732 118,937 115,229 120,892 Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 15,625 16,813 54,867 59,100 Tax Identity Shield® 7,025 7,536 14,947 16,810 Other 14,582 12,065 40,215 32,637 Total U.S. tax preparation and related services 2,135,468 2,030,661 2,327,436 2,220,468 Financial services: Emerald Card® and SpruceSM 40,195 41,160 59,169 61,493 Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance® 14,286 21,169 26,594 36,702 Total financial services 54,481 62,329 85,763 98,195 International 60,438 68,264 157,104 158,398 Wave 26,717 23,580 79,681 70,656 Total revenues $ 2,277,104 $ 2,184,834 $ 2,649,984 $ 2,547,717 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 532,916 510,299 682,575 650,529 Other wages 74,621 75,356 230,687 222,125 Benefits and other compensation 111,575 99,653 188,731 170,964 719,112 685,308 1,101,993 1,043,618 Occupancy 119,709 119,364 326,026 319,843 Marketing and advertising 196,667 194,349 221,502 211,135 Depreciation and amortization 29,221 30,672 87,247 91,004 Bad debt 40,479 41,008 62,625 67,560 Other 193,603 185,929 393,900 360,111 Total operating expenses 1,298,791 1,256,630 2,193,293 2,093,271 Other income (expense), net 4,554 5,224 19,215 20,982 Interest expense on borrowings (24,686 ) (26,070 ) (62,285 ) (63,304 ) Pretax income 958,181 907,358 413,621 412,124 Income taxes 235,253 215,772 104,580 72,527 Net income from continuing operations 722,928 691,586 309,041 339,597 Net loss from discontinued operations (598 ) (849 ) (2,707 ) (2,097 ) Net income $ 722,330 $ 690,737 $ 306,334 $ 337,500 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Continuing operations $ 5.32 $ 4.87 $ 2.23 $ 2.34 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Consolidated $ 5.31 $ 4.86 $ 2.21 $ 2.32 WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES 135,329 141,540 137,944 144,594 Adjusted diluted EPS (1) $ 5.38 $ 4.94 $ 2.41 $ 2.54 EBITDA (1) $ 1,012,088 $ 964,100 $ 563,153 $ 566,432 (1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data) As of March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 772,946 $ 1,053,326 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 16,744 21,867 Receivables, net 352,398 69,075 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 104,450 95,208 Total current assets 1,246,538 1,239,476 Property and equipment, net 146,456 131,319 Operating lease right of use assets 417,197 461,986 Intangible assets, net 270,007 264,102 Goodwill 785,936 785,226 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 308,989 271,658 Other noncurrent assets 69,888 65,043 Total assets $ 3,245,011 $ 3,218,810 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 243,754 $ 155,830 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 269,849 105,548 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 346,733 318,830 Current portion of long-term debt 349,787 — Operating lease liabilities 173,902 206,070 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 205,778 191,050 Total current liabilities 1,589,803 977,328 Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings 1,142,890 1,491,095 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 337,634 291,063 Operating lease liabilities 252,630 265,373 Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 114,892 103,357 Total liabilities 3,437,849 3,128,216 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 1,644 1,709 Additional paid-in capital 758,821 762,583 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,317 ) (48,845 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (236,909 ) 12,654 Less treasury shares, at cost (645,077 ) (637,507 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) (192,838 ) 90,594 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,245,011 $ 3,218,810





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Nine months ended March 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 306,334 $ 337,500 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 87,247 91,004 Provision for credit losses 56,042 61,359 Deferred taxes (12,503 ) (58,223 ) Stock-based compensation 25,420 25,310 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (335,605 ) (348,106 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (7,504 ) (18,037 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes 240,246 223,045 Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities 20,684 12,483 Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves 50,049 93,961 Other, net (1,088 ) (32 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 429,322 420,264 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (71,784 ) (53,831 ) Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (35,323 ) (43,163 ) Franchise loans funded (21,455 ) (18,815 ) Payments from franchisees 11,478 12,884 Other, net 6,194 3,282 Net cash used in investing activities (110,890 ) (99,643 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of line of credit borrowings (1,950,000 ) (1,025,000 ) Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 1,950,000 1,025,000 Dividends paid (147,136 ) (135,127 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (436,516 ) (379,018 ) Other, net (11,854 ) (6,358 ) Net cash used in financing activities (595,506 ) (520,503 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (8,429 ) (2,739 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (285,503 ) (202,621 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,075,193 1,015,316 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 789,690 $ 812,695 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid, net (includes payments for purchased investment tax credits) $ 65,505 $ 35,888 Interest paid on borrowings 63,251 66,464 Accrued additions to property and equipment 2,448 1,477 New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities 135,372 139,872 Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders 50,194 44,648





(in 000s) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income - as reported $ 722,330 $ 690,737 $ 306,334 $ 337,500 Discontinued operations, net 598 849 2,707 2,097 Net income from continuing operations - as reported 722,928 691,586 309,041 339,597 Add back: Income taxes 235,253 215,772 104,580 72,527 Interest expense 24,686 26,070 62,285 63,304 Depreciation and amortization 29,221 30,672 87,247 91,004 289,160 272,514 254,112 226,835 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 1,012,088 $ 964,100 $ 563,153 $ 566,432





(in 000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income from continuing operations - as reported $ 722,928 $ 691,586 $ 309,041 $ 339,597 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 11,278 12,869 33,316 37,693 Tax effect of adjustments (1) (2,927 ) (2,793 ) (8,111 ) (8,815 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 731,279 $ 701,622 $ 334,246 $ 368,475 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations - as reported $ 5.32 $ 4.87 $ 2.23 $ 2.34 Adjustments, net of tax 0.06 0.07 0.18 0.20 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 5.38 $ 4.94 $ 2.41 $ 2.54 (1)Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.