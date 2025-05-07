Photronics Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, announced today its participation in the following upcoming financial conferences:

Date: Thursday, May 29th

Event: TD Cowen’s 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: New York, NY

Presentation Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, June 10th

Event: D.A. Davidson’s 1st Annual Technology & Consumer Conference

Location: Nashville, TN

Date: Wednesday, June 11th

Event: Three Part Advisors East Coast IDEAS Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: Wednesday, June 18th

Event: Singular Research Investor Conference

Location: New York, NY

Institutional investors interested in participating in these events should contact their representative at these firms.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 55 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

For Further Information:

Ted Moreau

VP, Investor Relations

469.395.8175

tmoreau@photronics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.