Photronics Announces Upcoming Investor Events
BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, announced today its participation in the following upcoming financial conferences:
Date: Thursday, May 29th
Event: TD Cowen’s 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Location: New York, NY
Presentation Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
Date: Tuesday, June 10th
Event: D.A. Davidson’s 1st Annual Technology & Consumer Conference
Location: Nashville, TN
Date: Wednesday, June 11th
Event: Three Part Advisors East Coast IDEAS Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: Wednesday, June 18th
Event: Singular Research Investor Conference
Location: New York, NY
Institutional investors interested in participating in these events should contact their representative at these firms.
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 55 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.
For Further Information:
Ted Moreau
VP, Investor Relations
469.395.8175
tmoreau@photronics.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.