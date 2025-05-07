Submit Release
Open Lending Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“I believe in Open Lending’s business model, our value proposition to our customers, and the team’s ability to execute on our plan going forward,” said Jessica Buss, Chief Executive Officer of Open Lending. “We are honored to continue serving over 400 lender customers and their communities and have taken actions in an effort to further enhance our customers' experience. We believe that we have seen promising early results as we implement new ways to demonstrate how we enhance lender profitability.

“We have introduced new loan measures and refined pricing in an effort to help reduce volatility in the expected profit share revenue of our future certified loans as compared to our historic vintages. Additionally, our board of directors has authorized a $25 million share repurchase program. We have a clear plan, a dedicated team, a consistent base of customers and partners, and a strong balance sheet, and we believe that we are well-positioned to generate value for all Open Lending stakeholders."

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Highlights

  • The Company facilitated 27,638 certified loans during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 28,189 certified loans in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Total revenue was $24.4 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $30.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.
    • The decrease in total revenue during the period includes a $7.4 million decrease in estimated profit share revenue associated with new originations, primarily driven by lower unit economics per certified loan.
    • In addition, the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by a $0.9 million reduction in estimated profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages as compared to a $1.1 million reduction in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Gross profit was $18.3 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $25.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net income was $0.6 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $5.7 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Second Quarter 2025 Outlook
For the second quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects total certified loans to be between 25,500 and 27,500.

The guidance provided includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Open Lending will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025 at 5:00 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800) 445-7795, or for international callers (785) 424-1699. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

Share Repurchase Program
On May 1, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized share repurchases under a share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program") allowing the Company to repurchase up to $25.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock until May 1, 2026. Repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time in the open market. The Share Repurchase Program may be suspended, amended, or discontinued at any time.

About Open Lending
Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the Company's new loan measures, lender profitability, volatility, the Share Repurchase Program, market trends, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading "Second Quarter 2025 Outlook" above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market, political and business conditions; applicable taxes, inflation, tariffs, supply chain disruptions including global hostilities and responses thereto, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending may become a party; and other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's assessments to change, but, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin internally in analyzing our financial results and believes these measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
InvestorRelations@openlending.com

 
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
 
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 236,226     $ 243,164  
Restricted cash     10,621       10,760  
Accounts receivable, net     5,550       5,055  
Current contract assets, net     18,643       9,973  
Income tax receivable     3,568       3,558  
Other current assets     3,179       3,215  
Total current assets     277,787       275,725  
Property and equipment, net     650       729  
Capitalized software development costs, net     5,398       5,386  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     3,680       3,878  
Contract assets     11,202       5,094  
Other assets     5,506       5,556  
Total assets   $ 304,223     $ 296,368  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 352     $ 953  
Accrued expenses     7,598       5,166  
Current portion of debt     7,500       7,500  
Third-party claims administration liability     10,660       10,797  
Current portion of excess profit share receipts     17,445       19,346  
Other current liabilities     1,143       3,490  
Total current liabilities     44,698       47,252  
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs     130,429       132,217  
Operating lease liabilities     3,061       3,273  
Excess profit share receipts     39,111       28,210  
Other liabilities     7,095       7,329  
Total liabilities     224,394       218,281  
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 119,782,899 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 119,350,001 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024     1,282       1,282  
Additional paid-in capital     497,884       502,664  
Accumulated deficit     (328,142 )     (328,759 )
Treasury stock at cost, 8,415,286 shares at March 31, 2025 and 8,848,184 shares at December 31, 2024     (91,195 )     (97,100 )
Total stockholders’ equity     79,829       78,087  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 304,223     $ 296,368  


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2025       2024  
Revenue        
Program fees   $ 15,210     $ 14,309  
Profit share     6,730       13,882  
Claims administration and other service fees     2,453       2,554  
Total revenue     24,393       30,745  
Cost of services     6,084       5,750  
Gross profit     18,309       24,995  
Operating expenses        
General and administrative     10,898       11,979  
Selling and marketing     4,382       4,214  
Research and development     2,267       1,479  
Total operating expenses     17,547       17,672  
Operating income     762       7,323  
Interest expense     (2,589 )     (2,770 )
Interest income     2,500       2,971  
Income before income taxes     673       7,524  
Income tax expense     56       2,437  
Net income   $ 617     $ 5,087  
Net income per common share        
Basic   $ 0.01     $ 0.04  
Diluted   $ 0.01     $ 0.04  
Weighted average common shares outstanding        
Basic     119,451       118,926  
Diluted     119,629       119,416  


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2025       2024  
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income   $ 617     $ 5,087  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Share-based compensation     1,846       1,854  
Depreciation and amortization     544       372  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     103       107  
Non-cash operating lease cost     198       162  
Deferred income taxes           2,154  
Other     144       41  
Changes in operating assets & liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net     (495 )     (1,135 )
Contract assets, net     (14,778 )     (2,614 )
Excess profit share receipts     9,000        
Other current and non-current assets     70       188  
Accounts payable     (600 )     66  
Accrued expenses     2,454       (189 )
Income tax receivable, net     39       3,358  
Operating lease liabilities     (185 )     (152 )
Third-party claims administration liability     (137 )     1,662  
Other current and non-current liabilities     (2,658 )     45  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     (3,838 )     11,006  
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchase of property and equipment     (45 )      
Capitalized software development costs     (561 )     (642 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (606 )     (642 )
Cash flows from financing activities        
Payments on term loans     (1,875 )     (938 )
Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units     (758 )     (1,021 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (2,633 )     (1,959 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (7,077 )     8,405  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period     253,924       246,669  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period   $ 246,847     $ 255,074  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Interest paid   $ 2,489     $ 3,541  
Income tax paid (refunded), net     16       (3,075 )


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except margin data)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2025       2024  
Net income   $ 617     $ 5,087  
Non-GAAP adjustments:        
Interest expense     2,589       2,770  
Income tax expense     56       2,437  
Depreciation and amortization expense     544       372  
Share-based compensation     1,846       1,854  
Total adjustments     5,035       7,433  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 5,652     $ 12,520  
Total revenue   $ 24,393     $ 30,745  
Adjusted EBITDA margin     23 %     41 %

