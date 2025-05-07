InnovAge Earns Recertification as a Great Place to Work

Employee feedback highlights pride in and commitment to serving the community

DENVER, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge, a leading provider of Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) services, is proud to announce its recertification as a Great Place to Work®. This recognition reflects the company’s continued commitment to fostering a purpose-driven workplace where employees feel supported and empowered to deliver exceptional care to seniors.

The prestigious certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at InnovAge. In the 2025 survey, 85% of employees said they were proud to work for an organization and a mission that was making a difference and contributing to the well-being of their communities.

“InnovAge’s mission is rooted in care, not only for our participants but for the people who serve them every day,” said InnovAge CEO Patrick Blair. “Being recertified as a Great Place to Work is reflection of who we are inside and out. I’m proud of our dedicated employees who make InnovAge an extraordinary place to work and make a difference in the lives of older adults.”

The certification process involved survey outreach to 100% of employees from across InnovAge’s locations and evaluating over 60 elements of team members’ experience relating to their jobs. These elements included, for example, employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, regardless of the positions they hold or the specific services they provide.

“This recognition reflects the heart of who we are as an organization,” said Dustin Lee, Chief People Officer at InnovAge. “Our employees bring extraordinary dedication and compassion to their work, and we are equally committed to supporting and nurturing that passion for serving seniors and their families.”

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of March 31, 2025, InnovAge served approximately 7,530 participants across 20 centers in six states. www.InnovAge.com.

About Activated Insights and Great Place to Work

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™” as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.

