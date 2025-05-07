FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:

B. Riley 25th Annual Investor Conference

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey

Date: May 21st - 22nd, 2025

Format: 1:1’s Only

Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis

Date: May 28th, 2025

Format: 1:1’s Only

TD Cowen 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay

Date: May 29th, 2025

Format: 1:1’s Only

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4273

ir@formfactor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.