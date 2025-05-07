Submit Release
FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:

B. Riley 25th Annual Investor Conference
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey
Date: May 21st - 22nd, 2025
Format: 1:1’s Only

Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis
Date: May 28th, 2025
Format: 1:1’s Only

TD Cowen 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay
Date: May 29th, 2025
Format: 1:1’s Only

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4273
ir@formfactor.com


Primary Logo

