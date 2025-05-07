San Diego Coastkeeper Publishes 2024 Annual Report

San Diego Coastkeeper 2024 Impact by the Numbers

From Community Science to Pollution Prevention, San Diego’s clean water watchdogs made an impact in 2024.

2024 was truly emblematic of the passion and hard work of Coastkeeper’s staff and volunteers, and the trust and encouragement of our donors.” — Phillip Musegaas, Executive Director of San Diego Coastkeeper

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego Coastkeeper (Coastkeeper) has released its 2024 Annual Report, reflecting a year of significant achievements in environmental advocacy, legal enforcement, and community-driven science. The report highlights the growth and impact of the organization’s five main programs, spotlights key clean water campaigns, and illustrates its continued commitment to protecting and restoring swimmable, drinkable, fishable waters throughout San Diego County.“2024 was truly emblematic of the passion and hard work of Coastkeeper’s staff and volunteers, and the trust and encouragement of our donors,” said Coastkeeper’s Executive Director, Phillip Musegaas. “This annual report illustrates the progress a small-but-mighty team can make in twelve short months, and we’re all incredibly driven to carry that momentum through the year ahead.”Report takeawaysCoastkeeper opened 2024 by expanding its community science program, ‘Watershed Watch’, to include five locations throughout San Diego: Mission Bay, San Diego River, San Diego Bay, Chollas Creek, and Tijuana River Valley. This program facilitates monthly events with trained volunteers to help collect valuable water quality data while empowering community members to become informed stewards of their local waterways. The annual report breaks down key findings to help inform policy, support increased investment in stormwater infrastructure, and improve clean water protections and access.Coastkeeper opened 2024 with bold legal action, taking on the Tijuana River sewage crisis by filing a lawsuit against the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) for its failure to treat sewage and industrial chemical waste at its South Bay Water Treatment Facility. Having helped to put the environmental and health crisis in the spotlight, Coastkeeper continued this momentum by working with its cross-sector coalition of advocates to secure $650 million in federal funding to fix and upgrade the necessary sewage infrastructure to manage and treat the pollution.Conscious that lasting change requires vision and commitment, Coastkeeper uses the report to outline future goals like securing a sustainable local water supply, fostering environmental stewardship, and protecting San Diego’s watersheds and coastal ecosystems amid budget and climate challenges. Read the full report on San Diego Coastkeeper’s website and see how you can get involved to support their efforts to protect and restore San Diego’s inland and coastal waters!About CoastkeeperFounded in 1995, San Diego Coastkeeper safeguards our region’s inland and coastal waters through a strategic blend of community science, education, grassroots outreach, policy advocacy, and legal enforcement of environmental laws. This approach allows us to effectively tackle the most pressing water issues facing our region. For more information, visit sdcoastkeeper.org

