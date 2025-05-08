90 Days to AI-Ready: Sherweb Enables Fleet of MSPs to Jump Start AI Adoption for 100K+ Companies

The MSP Technology and Service Provider is Scaling MSPs’ Ability to Deliver on Market Demand for AI Capabilities–and the Data Foundation to Support Them

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherweb, the technology and service provider that gives MSPs everything they need to run and scale their offerings, today shares a blueprint for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to introduce AI tools, as well as AI-ready data infrastructures, to the companies they serve. This offering comes as MSPs across the country are seeing increased demand from companies who want to integrate AI programs, such as Microsoft Copilot, into their day-to-day operations, but aren’t yet equipped to do so from a technological, data or security standpoint. Through Sherweb’s guided approach, nearly 8,000 MSPs will be able to confidently deliver AI-readiness––no matter their current level of AI competence––to the 100k businesses they serve in 60 to 90 days.

According to Sherweb’s on-the-ground work with MSPs, approximately 70% of their customers are looking to bring AI into their systems and processes as soon as possible. Despite the availability of out-of-the-box AI solutions, effectively leveraging AI does not happen overnight due to one key consideration: companies' data isn’t ready for it. In order for AI to be applied and optimized to address the specific needs of a particular business, it needs to be able to access every relevant data source. For MSPs, the disjointed state of many companies’ data infrastructures is at odds with their ambitions for immediate AI implementation.

Sherweb is now addressing this challenge, as well as MSPs’ differing levels of AI implementation expertise, by equipping them with a 4-step approach to introducing short-term AI capabilities, while simultaneously laying the foundation for completely AI-driven operations going forward. As a result, MSPs will now be able to drive companies’ AI transitions in 90 days or less:

1. Connect disparate data sources, so AI can get to work quickly. Every company has troves of data to train AI on, but this data is often spread across multiple systems and channels. Sherweb has detailed how MSPs can introduce temporary connectors to tie together external and on-prem data sources to jumpstart their AI programs, while buying them time to create one holistic space where all data will live in the long term.

2. Establish early guardrails to keep data secure. As companies work to build AI-ready data foundations, they need to protect their existing data from security threats. Sherweb’s plan accounts for how MSPs can limit AI’s access only to the data necessary to the given programs. This includes placing restrictions on searching higher risk data sources and datasets while MSPs work to fully secure the system.

3. Develop everyday and custom AI use cases––and test on small groups. While companies usually have a few upfront AI tasks and use cases in mind, they don’t usually know the full potential of the tools for their businesses until they get started. Sherweb’s plan equips MSPs to determine where in their clients’ businesses AI will have the most impact and then create an implementation strategy around those key areas. This encompasses everything from integrating Microsoft Copilot to streamline everyday processes and workflows to testing new capabilities with small groups of users and building more customized use cases aimed at niche business challenges and rolling them out company wide.

4. Centralize all data to fuel a completely AI-driven organization. While short-term data solutions allow companies to begin implementing one-off AI solutions right away, Sherweb is also enabling MSPs to centralize and secure all company data sources to enable a complete AI transformation. Once in place, MSPs can remove the temporary barriers they put in place upfront, giving AI access to any data point it may need to execute its given goals.

“Almost every business, in every industry, is trying to figure out how to introduce AI into its operations. And they want to do it quick,” said Jermaine Clark, Senior Manager of AI Readiness at Sherweb. “Our approach equips MSPs to guide them in a way that lets them achieve the upfront speed they’re after, while putting the right infrastructure and strategy in place to reap the longer term benefits of AI.”

Sherweb also hosts monthly training sessions, Copilot masterclasses, webinars and events for their MSP partners in order to ensure they have everything they need to prepare businesses for an AI future.

About Sherweb

Sherweb equips MSPs with everything they need to run and scale their offerings through a competitive mix of cloud licenses, digital services and on-the-ground IT solutions. Equipped with a comprehensive portfolio of productivity, cybersecurity, infrastructure, backup and AI-driven solutions, alongside a wide range of professional services, the company’s MSP partners support the IT needs of more than 100,000 companies. Sherweb’s dedicated partner portal enables MSPs to efficiently manage their licensing across a diverse array of cloud solutions from Microsoft, Google and other top providers. The company additionally provides Helpdesk, outsourced support, and managed cloud services, helping MSPs extend their capabilities, reduce operational overhead, and enhance service delivery. They also create tailored business solutions to address evolving market needs, such as AI-readiness. Founded in 1998 in Canada, Sherweb has since expanded its presence throughout the US and more recently in Europe.

