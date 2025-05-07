Lucky Stash Announces Its 80 Proof Hemp-Infused Tequila After Years of Development

Bold, green, and uniquely Texan, the hundred percent agave spirit Lucky Stash by Ramon sisters delivers on customer demand for full-strength tequila without compromising flavor.

After years of development and overwhelming customer feedback, Lucky Stash, the hemp-infused tequila known for its bold herbal flavor and vibrant green hue, is now available in 80 proof. The upgraded version of the sought-after spirit delivers the strength of a regular tequila while staying true to its unique profile of being a silver tequila, infused with herbs and spices, through a months-long steeping process.

Founded by sisters and born entrepreneurs, Montserrat and Helen Ramon, Lucky Stash is a standout under its parent company, Frision Inc., which also owns the tequila brand Thirstday. Their father worked in the tequila industry for over 30 years, building a well-known tequila brand in Mexico, Tequila Don Ramon. When the brand was sold in 2018, the sisters sought to keep their father’s legacy alive while bringing a new generation of creativity to the spirit. The result? Lucky Stash.

“The flavor was always there, people loved it,” says Montserrat. “But our early batches were only 40 proof, more like a liqueur. Customers kept asking, ‘Why not make it as strong as regular tequila?’ The challenge was that when we added more alcohol, the flavor got bitter. It took time to get the balance right.”

That balancing act became a years-long process. The original formula took nearly five years to perfect before the Ramons launched Lucky Stash to market. Complicating the journey was a round of scrutiny from the FDA, which hesitated to approve a hemp-infused spirit, despite it being legal nationwide. “They weren’t sure how to classify it,” Helen recalls. “We had to prove it wasn’t psychoactive. It doesn’t get you high. It’s completely safe and FDA-approved.”

Eventually, Lucky Stash received the green light. In 2024, after hiring a top chemist to help with reformulation, the 80 proof version was born, retaining its signature complexity and the green glow derived entirely from its botanical infusion. “There’s no food coloring,” Montserrat confirms. “We steep 27-plus herbs and spices in the tequila for months. That’s what gives it the flavor, the aroma, and that natural green color.”

Proudly based in Austin, Texas, Lucky Stash mirrors the spirit of the city: vibrant, rebellious, and proudly different. “Austin is all about authenticity,” Helen says. “It’s got that ‘Keep Austin Weird’ energy, and Lucky Stash fits right in.”

Now available for purchase online and in select liquor stores across the U.S., Lucky Stash has recently expanded into New York, Colorado, California, and multiple control states, with Texas remaining its home base and strongest market. Frision Inc. partners with a nationwide distributor, allowing it to ship direct-to-consumer and serve a growing fan base from coast to coast.

With tequila’s popularity surging in the U.S., the Ramon sisters are not slowing down. In the next few months, the team is set to launch an Extra Anejo, a high-end tequila aged in barrels for over three years. “It’s the best quality you can get,” Montserrat says. “There aren’t many on the market, and we’re excited to bring our own version to life.”

With a legacy rooted in their father’s entrepreneurship in the industry, the Ramon sisters are blending heritage and innovation to redefine what tequila can be. And with Lucky Stash now available in 80 proof, that journey is just getting started.

