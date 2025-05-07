Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,094 in the last 365 days.

Bessor Announces Changes to the Board

Vancouver, BC, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) ("Bessor" or the “Corporation”) announces Mr. Kieran Downes has resigned as a director of the Corporation. Mr. Downes resigned in order to pursue personal interests unrelated to business endeavors.

Jason Riley, the President, CEO and a director of Bessor commented: “On behalf of the Board, we thank Kieran Downes for his longstanding service and commitment to the Corporation as a founding member of the Board and prior CEO. We greatly appreciate the guidance, knowledge and expertise that Kieran provided over his tenure as a Director, and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Jason Riley

President, CEO & Director

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: 778-809-1303

Email: info@bessorminerals.com

Website: www.bessorminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bessor Announces Changes to the Board

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more