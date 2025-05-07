Bessor Announces Changes to the Board

Vancouver, BC, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) ("Bessor" or the “Corporation”) announces Mr. Kieran Downes has resigned as a director of the Corporation. Mr. Downes resigned in order to pursue personal interests unrelated to business endeavors.

Jason Riley, the President, CEO and a director of Bessor commented: “On behalf of the Board, we thank Kieran Downes for his longstanding service and commitment to the Corporation as a founding member of the Board and prior CEO. We greatly appreciate the guidance, knowledge and expertise that Kieran provided over his tenure as a Director, and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

