BRAVO'S "the Real Housewives of Rhode Island" Is Reality!

Providence, RI -- "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" Set against the shores of the Ocean State, "The Real Housewives" franchise expands into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations. With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there's no escaping your past … or each other.

"The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" is produced by Evolution Media. Lucilla D'Agostino, Joseph Ferraro and Jen McClure-Metz executive produce. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.

Steven Feinberg, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Film & TV Office, stated, "One of the most popular reality-shows ever to grace television, "The Real Housewives" franchise sparked an avalanche of enthusiasm when word spread that this entertaining series just might land in the Ocean State. Well, good news, folks. "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" is ready to roll and take the world by storm! Action!"

"We're excited to welcome 'The Real Housewives' and their millions of viewers to Rhode Island," said Governor Dan McKee. "Our state is home to vibrant communities, amazing food, rich history, and stunning coastal beauty—perfect for the spotlight. This is a great opportunity to support our local economy and bring national attention to all Rhode Island has to offer."

"From the recent filming of 'Ella McCay' to HBO's 'The Gilded Age,' Rhode Island is an incredible backdrop for a wide range of productions. The filming of 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' is a great way to showcase some of the Ocean State's world-class dining and hospitality," said House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. "I am very proud to be a strong supporter of the Rhode Island Film & Television Office, because the arts are a vital part of Rhode Island's culture and economy. From catering and site usage for filming to increasing tourism, the film and TV industry generates revenue for our local businesses and brings in millions of dollars to our state."

President of the Senate Valarie J. Lawson said "I am pleased to welcome Bravo's 'Real Housewives' franchise to Rhode Island, and I am excited for the show's millions of fans to get a glimpse into our state's rich history, culture, and natural beauty. Thank you to Steve Feinberg and the Rhode Island Film & Television Office for your outstanding work to secure so many productions that generate excitement in our communities while showcasing the Ocean State to audiences around the globe."

The Rhode Island Film & TV Office is a government agency under the umbrella of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA).