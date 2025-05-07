We’re Hiring! Special Agent Positions and IT Business Administrator Post Announced

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1

Medicaid Fraud Control Division

1 Vacancy – West Region – Shelby County/ Madison County

2 Vacancies – Middle Region – Davidson County/ Putnam County/ Maury County

Job Duties:

Conducts Medicaid fraud investigations targeting providers defrauding the State of Tennessee Medicaid program. Also conducts abuse investigations of vulnerable adults that occur in a facility setting. Medicaid Fraud Special Agent-Criminal Investigator’s duties include but are not limited to: conducting subject, victim, and witness interviews; composing case reports; reviewing records, documents, and data; preparing and executing search warrants; and providing courtroom testimony in state and federal court.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Preferred Qualifications:

Two (2) or more years of experience in conducting investigations to include, drug diversion, bank fraud, insurance fraud, healthcare eligibility/enrollment fraud, or Medicaid and/or Medicare fraud. A degree in Accounting or a similar discipline, a Public Accountant Certification, or a Fraud Examiner Certification is preferred.

Monthly salary: $5,5591 – $8915.

Pay Incentives Above the Minimum

5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge:

Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification

&

Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law enforcement experience

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply on job opening 67761 during the application period from May 7 – May 13, 2025 spanning five business days.

IT BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR LEAD

Technology and Innovation Division

Security and Compliance

1 Vacancy, TBI Headquarters, Davidson County

Job Duties:

Responsibilities including but not limited to the following: Management of the ISU administrative portfolio including logistical support between IT resources and STS ensuring that STS equities are managed properly within our environment, coordination between different teams for IT solution procurement which would include being the point of contact between IT, TBI fiscal, procurement, and TBI contact attorneys to ensure proper purchasing of services and equipment. This role would also be directly involved in recommending possible solutions as well as being closely involved with every step of the procurement process from purchase to end of life as well as service contracts in between. Works with vendors to ensure that any purchase has proper documentation and requirements as well as properly documenting deliverables and statements of work. Additionally, they would assist in facilitating documentation on other business processes and streamlining those processes where applicable.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree and five years of information technology related professional experience in one or a combination of the following: (1) technical writing/IT planning/business continuity/risk management/policies & procedures (2) records management, (3) IT procurement/asset management (4) budgeting/tracking expenditures (5) IT staff/contract administration OR Graduation from an accredited college or university with an Associate’s Degree and experience equivalent to seven years of experience in one or a combination of the following: (1) technical writing/IT planning/business continuity/risk management/policies & procedures (2) records management, (3) IT procurement/asset management (4) budgeting/tracking expenditures (5) IT staff/contract administration.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Additional IT-related professional level experience in technical writing, IT planning/business continuity, risk management, policies & procedures, records management, IT procurement/asset management, budgeting/tracking expenditures, or IT staff/contract administration may substitute for the required degree on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $5,050 – $7,570

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply on job opening 67811. This position will be posted on May 7 – May 13, 2025 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.